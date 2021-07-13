 Skip to content
(Click Orlando) Orange County recommending mask wearing again as COVID-19 positivity rate surges
36
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange County needs to have the assholes thinned out, anyway

/They get bunched up down there
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


yeah baby
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


The part where getting vaccinated is exactly the same thing as Marxism.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


Unvaccinated: "But I don't wanna!"
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


I think once a person dies from it, then they'll probably see the error in their ways and get the vaccination.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


They choose to only believe what the cult leaders tell them to believe.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Mayor Demings is free to make any recommendation he wishes, but counties cannot impose civil or criminal penalties on citizens who choose not to wear masks," Christina Pushaw, the governor's press secretary said in a statement. "I hope a journalist will ask the Mayor for the empirical scientific evidence that informs his mask recommendations."

"Not that it matters what it says, we'll just maintain that it's all fake anyway. Florida is crowded and it's mostly stupid poor people dying, which suits the governor just fine. Believe me, we aren't running out of them."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Orange County is chock full of rich anti-mask derpers. Hundreds of thousands dead and they still believe that any inconvenience is for the poors.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


It's the percentages part.
End of the farking story.
Exact same reason people paid a lottery.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Braggi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Beerguy: kdawg7736: What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?

They choose to only believe what the cult leaders tell them to believe.



What the already vaccinated leaders tell them.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is it about counties named "Orange"? I first thought this was a California story then I saw it's in Florida. This is why I stick with Bloody Marys at brunch.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Orange County is chock full of rich anti-mask derpers. Hundreds of thousands dead and they still believe that any inconvenience is for the poors.


I read that as "Anti-mask diapers'  Same difference, probably.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We just learned that an former in-law of ours has contracted COVID, six months after getting the Pfizer vaccine. Mild case, but Pfizer estimates its efficacy drops to 68% after 6 months. My 6 months is up next month.

I want my COVID booster shot.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i guess the democrates have not made enough money on their mask stocks...
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like a few have said, I don't believe this shiat is ever going away.
Maybe when it mutates out of being dangerous to hoomans.
But then it will kill our canine and feline friends and that leads us to the whole planet of the apes thing.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

akya [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Orange County is chock full of rich anti-mask derpers. Hundreds of thousands dead and they still believe that any inconvenience is for the poors.


I have to say that getting the covid-19 vaccination was the most convenient of any vaccine I've ever gotten.

Didn't even have to make an appointment.  Just showed up, got in line, was in and out in 5-10 minutes for both doses.

/It was a state run mass vaccination site
//They probably don't have those in FL.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DeSantis to try to tell counties they aren't allowed to recommend masks in 3... 2...
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about counties named "Orange"? I first thought this was a California story then I saw it's in Florida.


There's also one in New York State.

Not much to say about that one.  West Point is there.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We just learned that an former in-law of ours has contracted COVID, six months after getting the Pfizer vaccine. Mild case, but Pfizer estimates its efficacy drops to 68% after 6 months. My 6 months is up next month.

I want my COVID booster shot.


Sounds like they've got you right where they want you. XD

Poor yakman... Sad..
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTA:

"100% of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals," Pino said. "More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic."

What part of getting vaccinated do people not understand?


When I read that my first thought was "Oh, well fark them. The obvious solution is they take the vaccine not mask up"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The doctor added that 59.69% of eligible residents in Orange County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% had completed their vaccine series.

Also...

Orange County Florida has a higher vaccination rate than the whole of the United States. Why is everyone trash talking them for not being vaccinated?

Also, they have a below average household income, compared to the US as a whole, have considerably fewer White people than the US as a whole, and 60% of voters voted democrat.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet Orange Counties are in areas where you can actually grow oranges.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Orange County Florida has a higher vaccination rate than the whole of the United States. Why is everyone trash talking them for not being vaccinated?


Because it's Fark.  This place has some weird, ignorant hate boner for Florida which has become a positive feedback loop because this is the only place most of these people consume news.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: and 60% of voters voted democrat.


This might surprise you but being anti-vaxx isn't strictly a right thing. In fact, it got its start on the far left and it continues today. Also, while I hope it has changed by now but Volusia County had a city that is well over 90% Hispanic and they couldn't get people to take the vaccine even when they pulled up and offered it curbside.

The whole "it's just dumb Trump supporters" is just biggest pile of shiat.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm in Volusia County and increasingly concerned about the fact that Mrs. Prolactin works in motel laundry and housekeeping and we have an 8yo.

She and I are both vaxxed of course but she is at high risk of exposure and we live in very close quarters with the kid (3 in a 2br motel room)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trik: I bet Orange Counties are in areas where you can actually grow oranges.


Not anymore. Thanks stupid greening disease.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akya: I have to say that getting the covid-19 vaccination was the most convenient of any vaccine I've ever gotten.

Didn't even have to make an appointment.  Just showed up, got in line, was in and out in 5-10 minutes for both doses.

/It was a state run mass vaccination site
//They probably don't have those in FL.


They do have those in Florida, and my experience was the same.  In and out in minutes with no appointment.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: akya: I have to say that getting the covid-19 vaccination was the most convenient of any vaccine I've ever gotten.

Didn't even have to make an appointment.  Just showed up, got in line, was in and out in 5-10 minutes for both doses.

/It was a state run mass vaccination site
//They probably don't have those in FL.

They do have those in Florida, and my experience was the same.  In and out in minutes with no appointment.


We got ours at Publix because we wanted subs and rainbow trout.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about counties named "Orange"? I first thought this was a California story then I saw it's in Florida. This is why I stick with Bloody Marys at brunch.


Orange in many, if not most, American place names refer to the Principality of Orange, which was a state in Provence until the 1700s. William III, King of England until 1702, was also known as William of Orange (as he was Prince of Orange). He's also the  William in William and Mary.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: akya: I have to say that getting the covid-19 vaccination was the most convenient of any vaccine I've ever gotten.

Didn't even have to make an appointment.  Just showed up, got in line, was in and out in 5-10 minutes for both doses.

/It was a state run mass vaccination site
//They probably don't have those in FL.

They do have those in Florida, and my experience was the same.  In and out in minutes with no appointment.


Well did. They are still doing popup sites but it's mostly just getting it at the grocery store now. There are mobile trucks offering it too.

Orange and Seminole county also spent their money on fancy freezers so they could never have to turn down a vaccine shipment offer. Which is why Pfizer is so damn popular in the area. They were one of the handful of counties in the entire country ready to take it at the start.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Trik: I bet Orange Counties are in areas where you can actually grow oranges.

Not anymore. Thanks stupid greening disease.


I have these hazy 6 year-old memories of driving from Tampa to Vero Beach through endless orange groves, but the last time I was in that area, they were all gone.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Intrepid00: Trik: I bet Orange Counties are in areas where you can actually grow oranges.

Not anymore. Thanks stupid greening disease.

I have these hazy 6 year-old memories of driving from Tampa to Vero Beach through endless orange groves, but the last time I was in that area, they were all gone.


They still exist but in more remote areas. We drove through them on the why to the Keys in out of the way path to go through the everglades.

But orange juice production is almost dead in Florida  unless the tree they created to resist the disease works out. Problem is it will be like 15-20 years before we know.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the use of Orange as the name in France is a conflating of terms--the original Roman-Celtic for the settlement name was Arausio, which eventually came to become orange through no association with the color. The color orange later became associated with Orange, making its association the reverse of what you'd expect.

/Vermont also has an Orange and an Orange county. I learned a thing in school.
 
