 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   In other news, 'Austrian Toilet Snake' is the new name of Subby's techno didgeridoo band   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Woman, Huge Snake, Bathroom  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 11:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what I call my wiener when I go down under, if you know what I mean.

//buttstuff
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Me likes headline. Thank you, subs.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Woman flees bathroom after finding huge snake"

Mrs. Henry does this a few times a week as I've been forgetting to flush. Maybe it's a subconscious desire to show-off my magnificence?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby,

I want to hear your version of "Down Under" by Men at Work. Do you do that one?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They said toilet snake, I was expecting something more brown.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.