(ABC7Amarillo)   Special Operations Unit in Clovis, Texas investigating after vandals cause $10,000 in damage by breaking into aquatic center and throwing pool equipment into the water. Tanks, attack helicopters are no doubt on standby   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't justify the spending if you don't use it
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Call me crazy, but if you buy pool equipment that can't survive being thrown in water, you deserve to lose it.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Um, Clovis is in New Mexico...
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn Texans, annexing ground from neighboring states.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, theres no Clovis in Texas.
 
nartreb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vandals?  I would have expected Franks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Um, Clovis is in New Mexico...


Admittedly it is hard to tell when driving around there.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are there places that don't have security cameras these days?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nartreb: Vandals?  I would have expected Franks.


Visigoths.For that fine Iberian flavor
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At one time the land was part of Texas but that is a long time gone.

If you ask nicely NM could have Muleshoe too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: At one time the land was part of Texas but that is a long time gone.

If you ask nicely NM could have Muleshoe too.


And Lubbock.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know about you guys, but I still can't flute a Clovis point yet.  And Folsoms?  Forget about it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FFS, 'New Mexico' is in the first photo on the page
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Call me crazy, but if you buy pool equipment that can't survive being thrown in water, you deserve to lose it.


"The pool noodles immediately burst into flames upon contact with the water. 1 star. Would not but again."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"No official assessment of the damages has been made but an Aquatic Center officials said they believe the damage exceeds $10,000."

Hey - It's going to be a long recovery process. Do you know how far they threw that one pool chair?

... Deep end.

//masks on, boys.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't this where it all goes down?
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing there isn't a heatwave where people might need a place to cool off.
 
nartreb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: nartreb: Vandals?  I would have expected Franks.

Visigoths.For that fine Iberian flavor


Clovis wasn't king of the Visigoths.

/Almost posted this joke instead:  "Did they break a really fancy Roman vase too?"
// but some things are obscure
/// even on Fark
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is their Tacticool Bus OK?!?!?!?

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Based on the response, was it the Whites Only pool?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Um, Clovis is in New Mexico...


What's your point?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: At one time the land was part of Texas but that is a long time gone.


Nope, never happened.  They tried pulling that shiat but Mexico shut them down.  And they tried again in 1861, but the US Army shut them down again, and laughed heartily as the Comanches wrecked the traitors' shiat during the Civil War.  Texas lost ground.  It is a shame the US didn't just carve out the panhandle as the State of Comancheria in 1865, like a proto-Oklahoma.
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goddamn Soprano kid
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: At one time the land was part of Texas but that is a long time gone.

If you ask nicely NM could have Muleshoe too.


At one point El Paso was the capitol of New Mexico.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: TheOtherPrefect42: At one time the land was part of Texas but that is a long time gone.

If you ask nicely NM could have Muleshoe too.

At one point El Paso was the capitol of New Mexico.


1680, which was a long time ago.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Officers arrived and contacted an Aquatic Center who arrived shortly after."

"I can't believe that happened to my friend! I'll be right over!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "No official assessment of the damages has been made but an Aquatic Center officials said they believe the damage exceeds $10,000."

Hey - It's going to be a long recovery process. Do you know how far they threw that one pool chair?

... Deep end.

//masks on, boys.


From the photos from other articles, it was 8 or more broken windows and even a skylight, and electronics and wood items thrown into the water.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are there places that don't have security cameras these days?


Your mom's bedroom, as far as you know?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay. Stay with me here. Maybe the "breaking in" part did the damage and not so much the "pool equipment into water" part that caused the estimate to go so high.

Also, geography fail. *Facepalm* XD
 
