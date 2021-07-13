 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Suspect arrested by US marshals in connection with murder in Seattle's CHOP zone, no doubt after a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area   (king5.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The guy's defense is that the shooting was actually committed by a one-armed man.
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You know, I'm glad.  I need the rest."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His nickname is Hassan
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He should have hidden behind one of the hundreds of trash piles that litter Seattle.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The defendant's willingness to fire his weapon around crowds of people, in his effort to kill Lorenzo, demonstrates the severe danger to the community and risk of harm to others."

Had they been in a room on their own it would have been fine because Lorenzo had it coming.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His nickname is Hassan


Does he chop?
 
