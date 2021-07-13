 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Boeing cuts production on 787 Dreamliner to address flaw, which in engineering circles is known as 'being a 787 Dreamliner'   (king5.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what they should do. You've got Boeing with its failed 787 Dreamliner. And you've got Lockheed with its failed F35. But maybe these two failures could yield some unexpected synergies if they were combined. Like, take all the non-failed parts of the Dreamliner, and all the workable parts of the F-35, and put them all back together into a new, never-before-seen aircraft that might conceivably combine all the best parts of a modern passenger liner with all the most cutting-edge qualities of a sophisticated warplane. I mean, think about it -- a jet fighter than could stealthily sneak up on targets, dominate enemy air power, and then drop a few hundred paratroopers into enemy territory? The world's never seen anything like that.

When life serves you lemons, you make lemonade. Or Passenger Stealth Fighters.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?


They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good. Do whatever it takes to stop airplanes from crashing. Boeing has no greater priority.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like their QA is finding manufacturing defects before the planes are delivered to their customers and they are taking whatever steps are necessary to remediate the issues. Those bastards!
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?


As I understand it, when the McDonnell Douglas merger happenned, the McManagement ended up in charge. And Boeing went from being an engineer's company to a MBA's company.

Probably oversimplified, but I'll try to find citations when I get home.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?


They tried to take over McDonnell Douglas and ended up being taken over by MD instead.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Good. Do whatever it takes to stop airplanes from crashing. Boeing has no greater priority.


Turn off gravity?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they could figure out a way to make them half plane half submarine they'd really have something.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Zero fatalities and zero hull losses.since its first flight in 2009. What an unbelievable failure, right derpmitter?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this a fall out of the sky flaw, or a self-incineration flaw?

Or did they manage to design a flaw that does both at the same time this time?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here it is. How the Boeing takeover turned into a McDD takeover
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: If they could figure out a way to make them half plane half submarine they'd really have something.


Where would you install the screen door?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?


The uncomfortable truth? Severe technical debt as a result of off-shoring the majority of development and engineering work.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.


It's why NASA has such a good track record.  No profit motive.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.

It's why NASA has such a good track record.  No profit motive.


But but but I have it on good authority that free market solutions are the answer to all problems!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: . You've got Boeing with its failed 787 Dreamliner.


Total 767 production: 1215
787 production: Currently at 1489 orders and 1005 deliveries.

There are words to describe the 787, but failure is not one of them.
 
captainN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Here's what they should do. You've got Boeing with its failed 787 Dreamliner. And you've got Lockheed with its failed F35. But maybe these two failures could yield some unexpected synergies if they were combined. Like, take all the non-failed parts of the Dreamliner, and all the workable parts of the F-35, and put them all back together into a new, never-before-seen aircraft that might conceivably combine all the best parts of a modern passenger liner with all the most cutting-edge qualities of a sophisticated warplane. I mean, think about it -- a jet fighter than could stealthily sneak up on targets, dominate enemy air power, and then drop a few hundred paratroopers into enemy territory? The world's never seen anything like that.

When life serves you lemons, you make lemonade. Or Passenger Stealth Fighters.


The dream liner has sold well, hardly "failed"

If you want fail, look at the A380
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.

It's why NASA has such a good track record.  No profit motive.


NASA's motive is even worse: political knob-slobbering appointees trying to make the boss look good

/and profit motive
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: tricycleracer: Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.

It's why NASA has such a good track record.  No profit motive.

But but but I have it on good authority that free market solutions are the answer to all problems!


Oh yes, Soviet airliners were renowned for their safety.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

captainN: Pocket Ninja: Here's what they should do. You've got Boeing with its failed 787 Dreamliner. And you've got Lockheed with its failed F35. But maybe these two failures could yield some unexpected synergies if they were combined. Like, take all the non-failed parts of the Dreamliner, and all the workable parts of the F-35, and put them all back together into a new, never-before-seen aircraft that might conceivably combine all the best parts of a modern passenger liner with all the most cutting-edge qualities of a sophisticated warplane. I mean, think about it -- a jet fighter than could stealthily sneak up on targets, dominate enemy air power, and then drop a few hundred paratroopers into enemy territory? The world's never seen anything like that.

When life serves you lemons, you make lemonade. Or Passenger Stealth Fighters.

The dream liner has sold well, hardly "failed"

If you want fail, look at the A380


The A380 failed because they had to ditch the cargo version, thanks each country using their own software and then discovering things were out of tolerance in the real world
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just another negligent welfare queen that should be dissolved
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lemme guess.
It flies like an anvil so they tried to fix it with software that only works if you buy the "Nosedive Avoidance Kit" upgrade.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

As I understand it, when the McDonnell Douglas merger happenned, the McManagement ended up in charge. And Boeing went from being an engineer's company to a MBA's company.

Probably oversimplified, but I'll try to find citations when I get home.


McDonnell Douglas bought Boeing with Boeings money. Which is a very neat trick if you can pull it off
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: captainN: Pocket Ninja: Here's what they should do. You've got Boeing with its failed 787 Dreamliner. And you've got Lockheed with its failed F35. But maybe these two failures could yield some unexpected synergies if they were combined. Like, take all the non-failed parts of the Dreamliner, and all the workable parts of the F-35, and put them all back together into a new, never-before-seen aircraft that might conceivably combine all the best parts of a modern passenger liner with all the most cutting-edge qualities of a sophisticated warplane. I mean, think about it -- a jet fighter than could stealthily sneak up on targets, dominate enemy air power, and then drop a few hundred paratroopers into enemy territory? The world's never seen anything like that.

When life serves you lemons, you make lemonade. Or Passenger Stealth Fighters.

The dream liner has sold well, hardly "failed"

If you want fail, look at the A380

The A380 failed because they had to ditch the cargo version, thanks each country using their own software and then discovering things were out of tolerance in the real world


The main reason the A380 failed is that Airbus misread the market and assumed that it was ultimately headed for an overwhelming hub-and-spoke model, which would benefit huge aircraft, when in fact it moved towards a more point-to-point oriented model, which benefited smaller, more efficient aircraft like the 787, 737, A330, and A350. As an aside, this is why Emirates has the largest fleet of A380s - their geography and business model make them one of the foremost hub-and-spoke airlines in the world.

A380s were unprofitable for airlines to operate, so airlines cancelled active orders or plans to order, and with each aircraft selling for less than it cost to build, the A380 entered a death spiral.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.


the executive online MBA has been the ruin of nearly every good product
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boeing is too busy churning out F-15s to worry too much about Airbus.  Even the USAF is ordering up a fresh fleet of Eagles.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a related story: sudden shortage of aeronautical grade duct tape. and JB Weld.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rightClick: Madman drummers bummers: edmo: Boeing used to be a helluva company. What happened?

They stopped being run by engineers and started being run by managers.

the executive online MBA has been the ruin of nearly every good product


McDonnell Douglas levels of evil can't be obtained in an online course.
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: In a related story: sudden shortage of aeronautical grade duct tape. and JB Weld.


If two parts of a plane were held together with JB weld, and it crashed, those parts would still be held together
 
stinkynuts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess Lockheed Martin submitted this headline. Hahaha! Are 787s bad now? Guess I missed the story on that one. Did trump say he liked 787s or something? XD
 
