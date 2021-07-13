 Skip to content
University finds missing Blue-and-white Gingham dress worn by Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz,' an amazing piece of film history that . . . wait, that dress isn't blue, it's gold
    More: Interesting, Mercedes McCambridge, Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz, Judy Garland, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Catholic University of America, Drug overdose, Land of Oz  
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 13 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are also some significant questions about a suspicious stain in the frontal bodice area of the dress with what appear to be trace elements of some metallic flecks, possibly tin.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are also some significant questions about a suspicious stain in the frontal bodice area of the dress with what appear to be trace elements of some metallic flecks, possibly tin.


This dress was from the original movie, not the "Wizard of Oh, oh, oh, oh" remake.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wizard of OMG!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: Wizard of OMG!

[Fark user image 850x478]


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/han​g​ing-munchkin/

It's the neck of a bird.

We proved this ~25 years ago on a copy of the VHS in high school.  Even then it was incredibly clear it was a bird's neck, not a hanging body.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is A dress, not the dress.
One was destroyed at Land of Oz on Beech Mountain, NC when some of the buildings at the theme park were set on fire. That one was reported to be THE dress at the time, so I'm glad another was found.
 
Hamadryad [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If anyone's interested, here's a link to the University's article about the dress, rather than a media outlet's story about the University's article.

https://communications.catholic.edu/n​e​ws/2021/07/garland-dress.html
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hamadryad: If anyone's interested, here's a link to the University's article about the dress, rather than a media outlet's story about the University's article.

https://communications.catholic.edu/ne​ws/2021/07/garland-dress.html


Weeeeelllll...it was more of a review of a magazine article than its own article, but you are not wrong.

The Smithsonian article is linked in this article. That's worth reading too. There are five other extant dresses, all in private hands.

//This is a big deal. Don't let my attempt to add facts and educate lead anyone to believe I think otherwise.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it smell like dried up midget jism and drag queen years?
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was obviously a "friend of Dorothy"

You don't say....
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: It belongs in a museum!


If only there was one in say a 5 mile radius that also housed the ruby slippers.

Oh well, back in the shoebox.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does it come with the material they used to strap down Garland's cans?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So it's like the Shroud of Turin?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We knew it was authentic from the bulging pockets full of amphetamines."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All I know is that in 1998 or so I went to a Halloween costume party and the host, wore Dorothy's dress & red shoes and she looked stunning in it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: baronbloodbath: It belongs in a museum!

If only there was one in say a 5 mile radius that also housed the ruby slippers.

Oh well, back in the shoebox.


Yeah, I don't understand why Catholic University should be keeping this, other than finders-keepers rules.
 
