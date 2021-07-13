 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 13 is 'ruthless' as in "My grandfather became utterly ruthless the day Grandma Ruth died"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    ruthless  
196 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 11:29 PM



16 Comments
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of my grandmothers were named Ruth.
Both of my grandfathers had a sister named Ruth.
My dad's second wife is named Ruth.

We are the least ruthless family you'll ever meet.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My baseball team ruthlessly beat the other team 20-2.'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WARNING: NSFW

Angel Haze - Babe Ruthless
Youtube 613ssWCJiX8
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncouth: Without couth
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mick Jagger - Ruthless People
Youtube 7cohCR3rUh0


Fun movie.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Usually the greenlit Fark dictionary headlines are pretty good. This one, not so much.  This one is lame, totally lame.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy E always pronounced it "roofless", and  I remember feeling bad for him, since he had nothing to keep him and his stuff from getting wet when it rained.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: Both of my grandfathers had a sister named Ruth.


I should correct this by saying that each of my grandfathers had a sister named Ruth. They didn't share one sister between them.

That's not how it is/was in my family.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Butkus, Klahn's bodyguard. He is tough and ruthless.

This is Kwong, Klahn's chauffeur. He is rough and toothless.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Meh. Usually the greenlit Fark dictionary headlines are pretty good. This one, not so much.  This one is lame, totally lame.


They're all farking lame, the novelty wore off very quickly
 
Special Guest
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ruth rode on my motorbike,
She rode in back of me;
I hit a bump at sixty-five
And rode on ruthlessly.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ANNOUNCER

Los Angeles... He walks again by night...

NICK

(whistles)

ANNOUNCER

Out of the fog, into the smog...

NICK

(cough, cough)

ANNOUNCER

Relentlessly... ruthlessly...

NICK

I wonder where Ruth is?

ANNOUNCER

...doggedly... (bark bark)

NICK

Eh, get away from me...

ANNOUNCER

... towards his weekly meeting with... the unknown. At 4th and Drucker he turns left, at Drucker and 4th he turns right, he crosses MacArthur Park and walks into a great sandstone building. (smack)

NICK

Oh, my nose!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Michael McIntyre Tests Out New Material On Chris Martin - The Graham Norton Show
Youtube iPuqNBeL7_0
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nonpoint - Ruthless (Official Music Video)
Youtube dzQRGPp89hc
hell yeah it is!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

little big man: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPuqNBeL​7_0?start=180]


whelm [(h)welm] VERB
whelmed (past tense) · whelmed (past participle)
engulf, submerge, or bury (someone or something).
"a swimmer whelmed in a raging storm"
synonyms:
befall · happen to · come upon · hit · strike · fall on · overwhelm · overpower · overcome · be visited on · engulf · sweep over · take by surprise · surprise · catch unawares · catch unprepared · catch off guard · betide
flow or heap up abundantly.
"the brook whelmed up from its source"

It would seem that "overwhelmed" might be kind of redundant.  If "whelmed" means to be overcome by something, the "over" part seems unnecessary
 
