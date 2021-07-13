 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1787, the US Congress enacted the Northwest Ordinance, creating a policy for the addition of new states to the Union where slavery was outlawed but hipsters were allowed to roam free   (history.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see slavery is mentioned but nothing on the wars against the indigenous peoples they forced out.

Freedom, my ass.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The US Constitution hadn't yet been ratified in 1787, so this was an Ordinance by The Congress of the Confederation of the united States
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I see slavery is mentioned but nothing on the wars against the indigenous peoples they forced out.

Freedom, my ass.


This was written just 11 years after the declaration of independence, which for all its high flying rhetoric has this lovely tidbit:

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana is full of hipsters?

Subby sounds like they don't know the meaning of "Northwest" in this context.

It's Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and eastern Minnesota that made up the Northwest Territory created in 1787.

And that's why the area is called Midwest now.  Couldn't call it Northwest once Muricans made it further west.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three years later, the Northwest Ordinance proposed that three to five new states be created from the Northwest Territory. Instead of adopting the legal constructs of an existing state, each territory would have an appointed governor and council. When the population reached 5,000, the residents could elect their own assembly, although the governor would retain absolute veto power. When 60,000 settlers resided in a territory, they could draft a constitution and petition for full statehood."

And that's when you bring out the farkin' canned peaches!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the murders began.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Constitution wasn't ratified until June 21, 1788.

In 1787 The congress was called The Congress of the Confederation.    Men wore onions in their belts.
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: Indiana is full of hipsters?

Subby sounds like they don't know the meaning of "Northwest" in this context.

It's Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and eastern Minnesota that made up the Northwest Territory created in 1787.

And that's why the area is called Midwest now.  Couldn't call it Northwest once Muricans made it further west.


They could still call a major Chicago university "Northwestern", though.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I see slavery is mentioned but nothing on the wars against the indigenous peoples they forced out.

Freedom, my ass.


Let me help you out a bit.

WOW! YOU ARE SO VIRTUOUS! DOES EVERYONE SEE HOW VIRTUOUS NADIE_AZ IS BEING?

Just in case there was any doubt later.
 
