(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, the largest tank battle in history came to an end, with the stunning defeat and reversal of fortunes for the Water Tank Empire in favor of the Gas Tanks   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, World War II, German offensive, Operation Barbarossa, early July, Battle of Kursk, Battle of Stalingrad, German lines, site of a 150-mile-wide Soviet pocket  
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We finally got them back for Pearl Harbor!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's absolutely fascinating and devastating history, and both governments deserved to lose. It's sort of like the Confederate States of America vs. the Khmer Rouge.
 
Grognard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry, no, the largest tank battle in history ended 80 years ago on the 30th of June.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my first tank...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
it killed many green army guys....!
 
Magnus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Grognard: Sorry, no, the largest tank battle in history ended 80 years ago on the 30th of June.


Ummm....basic math says you are not accurate.

Tanks involved Kursk: 6,000 tanks
Tanks involved Brody: 4,050 tanks.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kursk 1943. These machine were not the greatest tanks to be in a great battle with. The 5 Guard nicknamed them Mass Grave.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x286]
Kursk 1943. These machine were not the greatest tanks to be in a great battle with. The 5 Guard nicknamed them Mass Grave.


These ones were a bit more effective:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pestifer: It's absolutely fascinating and devastating history, and both governments deserved to lose. It's sort of like the Confederate States of America vs. the Khmer Rouge.


At that particular point in time, the Nazis were a bit more evil than the Soviet government.

A bit.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x286]
Kursk 1943. These machine were not the greatest tanks to be in a great battle with. The 5 Guard nicknamed them Mass Grave.


They bought them from us, they should know not to trust pre-war American engineering!
 
