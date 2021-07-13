 Skip to content
It's National French Fry Day.
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom fries
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheerful "chip" day, Britain!
Festive "frite" day, Holland!
Pleasant "poutine" day, Canucklestan!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best fries I ever ate were at some seafood place in San Fran near Pier 39.

Shoestrings, fried in duck fat, slathered with fresh garlic, sea salt, white truffle oil, and parsley.

It doesn't sound like much, but each ingredient was perfect, and the combination was exquisitely tasty.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French fry trifecta in play.

The fabled fryfecta!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Freedom fries


"You are either with us or against us."

/team ketchup
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the fries are salty, don't forget a tasty beverage!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like subby accidentally a word from his headline.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fry sauce ftw
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is French fry day today, when tomorrow is Bastille Day?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steak Frites is pretty good.

/ Frites is French for fries
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Best fries I ever ate were at some seafood place in San Fran near Pier 39.

Shoestrings, fried in duck fat, slathered with fresh garlic, sea salt, white truffle oil, and parsley.

It doesn't sound like much, but each ingredient was perfect, and the combination was exquisitely tasty.


Doesn't sound like much?! That sounds amazing.

/and I say that as someone who isn't really into garlic
//I still think BW3 used to have amazing fries, thick cut across the unpeeled potato, frozen then flash-fried, hardens the outside a bit but a moist center. Don't think anything else was added beyond salt
///purism is also fine
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Best fries I ever ate were at some seafood place in San Fran near Pier 39.

Shoestrings, fried in duck fat, slathered with fresh garlic, sea salt, white truffle oil, and parsley.

It doesn't sound like much, but each ingredient was perfect, and the combination was exquisitely tasty.


I'm mostly with you. Duck fat or truffle oil (actual truffles if you're fancy). Both flavors fight with each other.

It's potato relevant, but I've been to places that serve tater tot poutine. It's a guilty pleasure.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pomme frites.  It's always pomme frites.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.


I like the Hardee's curly fries, but (most days) I wouldn't put them of Johnny Rocket's chilli, cheese & onion fries.

/McD's used to cook their fries with beef stock or something. They got in trouble for that in India
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most important thing is for them to be freshly made and properly cooked. And forget your oven "fries," they are not really french fries.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: HawgWild: [Fark user image image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

I like the Hardee's curly fries, but (most days) I wouldn't put them of Johnny Rocket's chilli, cheese & onion fries.

/McD's used to cook their fries with beef stock or something. They got in trouble for that in India


Hang on, now! That's a different debate! I'm debating the style of French fry at the moment, and not whose are the best.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.


Outside of swapping out crinkle cut with belgian fries, pretty spot on.

/Love that duck fat
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]


Whoever made that got it wrong.  It's PERTATERS.
 
rohar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Why is French fry day today, when tomorrow is Bastille Day?


There's no connection here, "French" fries are Belgian.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Looks like subby accidentally a word from his headline.


Omitting verbs a long and hallowed Fark tradition.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.


That's a pretty good list.

Someone needs to invent a time machine and go back and keep Waffle Fries from being invented. They're an abomination.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

That's a pretty good list.


Someone needs to invent a time machine and go back and keep Waffle Fries from being invented. They're an abomination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.


This list is how I know you've never been to Belgium

Because there's no way Belgian Frites would be ranked that low it you had gotten a fresh cone of frites from a fritkot while you're walking through the market on a cold winter day

Maybe they've stopped cooking them in horse fat since I was last there (decades ago), but they were incredibly better than you could get in the US, even when McDonalds was still using beef tallow
 
rohar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

serfdood: Pomme frites.  It's always pomme frites.


No question.  There simply isn't any competition.

Why?  It's the potatoes.  They're some odd cousin of the russet we all know and love here in the US, but with a higher water content, and slightly higher sugar content.

This is important when frying, you end up with a wicked crisp fry with a pillow soft inside.

Oh, and when you order them as street food they come with mayo and those little wooden forks which duh, makes it even more better.

/if I didn't think customs would put me away forever, I'd smuggle some of those taters home to the states
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Triple-cooked chips ftw.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: This list is how I know you've never been to Belgium


Oh YEAH?! Well what if I went to Belgium but never had the fries?! HMMMMMMM??!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Could you at least rapidly fry me before slicing me up? I want this quick
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fries aren't Belgian, they were first made in grease...
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fries without this are sad:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

That's a pretty good list.

Someone needs to invent a time machine and go back and keep Waffle Fries from being invented. They're an abomination.


As fries, yes

But as a gluten free replacement for making crudités, they're way better than cucumber slices

You just need to assemble and eat them quickly after frying

And the other problem in this world- cold French fries.  Cut them up, heat them in the oven, then mix with beaten eggs and make a Spanish tortilla de patatas
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the hell you people make french fries sound snobby is truly amazing.

It's all good. Slathered in mayo. Slathered I say.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Oneiros: This list is how I know you've never been to Belgium

Oh YEAH?! Well what if I went to Belgium but never had the fries?! HMMMMMMM??!!


Then I'd argue that something is seriously wrong with your priorities

The Belgians are known for frites, waffles, and beer.  You might have an excuse to skip the beer if you were underage, but to skip frites or waffles is just wrong
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Why is French fry day today, when tomorrow is Bastille Day?


So we can have cake tomorrow, duh.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oneiros: HawgWild: Oneiros: This list is how I know you've never been to Belgium

Oh YEAH?! Well what if I went to Belgium but never had the fries?! HMMMMMMM??!!

Then I'd argue that something is seriously wrong with your priorities

The Belgians are known for frites, waffles, and beer.  You might have an excuse to skip the beer if you were underage, but to skip frites or waffles is just wrong


I know a Belgian joke or two...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: How the hell you people make french fries sound snobby is truly amazing.

It's all good. Slathered in mayo. Slathered I say.


Malt vinegar is good too
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The most important thing is for them to be freshly made and properly cooked. And forget your oven "fries," they are not really french fries.


Air fryers make great French fries
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oneiros: HawgWild: Oneiros: This list is how I know you've never been to Belgium

Oh YEAH?! Well what if I went to Belgium but never had the fries?! HMMMMMMM??!!

Then I'd argue that something is seriously wrong with your priorities

The Belgians are known for frites, waffles, and beer. You might have an excuse to skip the beer if you were underage, but to skip frites or waffles is just wrong


So we just pretending that Belgium chocolate doesn't exist?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HawgWild: abhorrent1: HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

That's a pretty good list.

Someone needs to invent a time machine and go back and keep Waffle Fries from being invented. They're an abomination.

[Fark user image image 220x124]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: HawgWild: abhorrent1: HawgWild: [Fark user image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

That's a pretty good list.

Someone needs to invent a time machine and go back and keep Waffle Fries from being invented. They're an abomination.

[Fark user image image 220x124]

[i.pinimg.com image 735x894]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Best non-frou-frou fries in Montreal? Lafleur.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pepsi Cola 1940's.
Youtube -PU1qeKGVmo
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: How the hell you people make french fries sound snobby is truly amazing.

It's all good. Slathered in mayo. Slathered I say.


It's not so much snobby as like when you've been having some sort of mediocre approximation of a dish for years, and then you finally get to experience the real thing, and have your eyes opened to what it's really supposed to be like

It would be like only seeing The Nightwatch in books, and then finally seeing it in person.  (It's HUGE, even without the missing pieces).  Or having cup o noodles and then going to a good ramen or pho place.

I was a military brat, and after spending 3 years in the Netherlands (Soesterburg / Camp New Amsterdam), coming  back to the states meant that I now realized how inferior American fries are.  They're typically so thinly cut they don't have that pillowy interior unless they've neglected the crispy outside.  And they cool off way too fast

So maybe it's best if people have never had good frites... so they can continue enjoying the crappy food that gets served here in the states

As for sauce, I prefer frites met, with a good sized blob on the side of the cone.  So you can use your little wooden fork to skewer a frite and dip it in, rather than burying them in the sauce and having to hunt for them
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Resident Muslim: HawgWild: [Fark user image image 476x465]
Disagree with me? Well, you're wrong. And you can make your own list to show everyone how dumb you are.

I like the Hardee's curly fries, but (most days) I wouldn't put them of Johnny Rocket's chilli, cheese & onion fries.

/McD's used to cook their fries with beef stock or something. They got in trouble for that in India

Hang on, now! That's a different debate! I'm debating the style of French fry at the moment, and not whose are the best.


Ah, sorry.
Just went with my associations. :)
 
fasahd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: How the hell you people make french fries sound snobby is truly amazing.

It's all good. Slathered in mayo. Slathered I say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: oldernell: Freedom fries

"You are either with us or against us."

/team ketchup



er...someone would like to have a word with you.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Personally?  I like A-1 on my fries....

and mustard if A-1 isn't available.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

151: Malt vinegar is good too


Agreed.
 
