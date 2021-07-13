 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Subby is a public school teacher, and wants a giant goldfish as a classroom pet. Subby's 7yo kid wants to cook a giant goldfish. We all have our dreams   (cnet.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't just get a bowl and toss a fish in there. That's cruel.

Make it a class project!


How to Set Up a Freshwater Aquarium | Big Al's
Youtube kgEfWkp6UCk
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll want fries with that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
short vid
Youtube I6hPEo4pi2Y



This turtle was so dumb, she made friends with a couple of feeder fish and now they all live and play happily together. So maybe start with a turtle.

/ my other roommate is a bearded dragon - no lie
 
Shryke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How are you going to get a mask on your goldfish, subs?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Counter act the goldfish population with alligators.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hamner-Brown struck? Damn. I must've missed Hot Fudge Sundae, which fell on a Tuesday.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about stop getting fish and lizards as pets altogether, you weirdos.

Do they give away a free thumb ring with every snake sold?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Counter act the goldfish population with alligators.


What the heck are the gorillas supposed to do? Apparently the goldfish don't die out in the winter.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I read that book as a child...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we eat them?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i don't think the tank would fit in the classroom
 
Dodo David
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Want to cook a giant goldfish? Then get a carp.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't be Koi, just do it
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Can we eat them?


If they're anything like the rest of the carp family, sure. You'll just wish you hadn't.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you live near Burnsville?

https://twitter.com/BurnsvilleMN/stat​u​s/1413480303667077121?s=20
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB, I work in an auto shop. We have a big tank of water we use to dunk tires in to find leaks. We had goldfish in there that lived like 5-6 years even in all that filth. They started as smaller feeder fish and grew to be like 6-8 inches long. Big bastards and fun to have around.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mochunk: CSB, I work in an auto shop. We have a big tank of water we use to dunk tires in to find leaks. We had goldfish in there that lived like 5-6 years even in all that filth. They started as smaller feeder fish and grew to be like 6-8 inches long. Big bastards and fun to have around.


I hope after the fact you realized that just because an animal CAN live in horrible conditions, that doesn't mean you SHOULD keep it like that. By your logic your standard animal hoarder is no problem because most of those hundred cats they found were still alive.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was found a couple weeks ago about 20 minutes from my house

bringmethenews.comView Full Size


/This is what happens when you put your pet goldfish in the lake
//They are an invasive species.  Don't do it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Be careful, Subby. I had a betta fish in my office for a while, but the number of people telling me that I was cruel got to be too much. I ended up bringing him home.
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

akya: This was found a couple weeks ago about 20 minutes from my house

[bringmethenews.com image 700x471]

/This is what happens when you put your pet goldfish in the lake
//They are an invasive species.  Don't do it.


Interesting fact is after a couple generations they lose the orange and go back to carp brown.
 
get real
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So you can't eat them, reminds me of catfish....shudder, my dad would pound them to death
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Be careful, Subby. I had a betta fish in my office for a while, but the number of people telling me that I was cruel got to be too much. I ended up bringing him home.



Maybe they were just upset that it's cage wasn't big enough?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kegovitch: CFitzsimmons: Be careful, Subby. I had a betta fish in my office for a while, but the number of people telling me that I was cruel got to be too much. I ended up bringing him home.


Maybe they were just upset that it's cage wasn't big enough?


Not sure I'd want to keep fish in a cage...
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If subby actually wants a giant goldfish as a classroom pet, they should be prepared to stock their room with a 100+ gallon tank, several fish, a hefty filtration system, and a lot of patience. Here's an excellent site that provides all the details about how to keep pet goldfish humanely: https://injaf.org/aquarium-​fish/the-go​ldfish-section/what-size-tank-for-gold​fish/

tl;dr, the "grow to the size of their tank" myth is just that; many fish will stop growing outwardly if their tank is too small, but their organs kind of keep going and end up misshapen and damaged if they're kept in too small of a space for too long. That's why so many goldfish only live a few years and have major swim bladder problems towards the end of their lives. A whole lot of fishkeeping is just socially accepted cruelty because people are used to thinking of fish as somehow unworthy of the consideration that cats/dogs/birds/hamsters get for their needs and physiology and potential suffering.
 
