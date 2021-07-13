 Skip to content
(AP News)   If you're vaccinated it's easy to travel internationally, unless your vaccine was made in a country populated by brown people or was given in a place with lots of brown people   (apnews.com) divider line
24
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Having lived in India and visited Nigeria, I don't think a bit of extra scrutiny to the vaccines they produced is unwarranted.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just manufactured poorly with little or no controls.

But go ahead and make this about something other than what it is.

/ Russian and Chinese vaccines have been proven to be crap. Certain Astra Zeneca facilities have also been shown to not conform to quality controls. It's a health issue, you stupid farkstick.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that Russia is filled with brown people.

Don't tell trump jcvd or the rest of the white power cru
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna pile on with the previous posters and point out...it's not that the EU is banning people from Kenya. It's that AstraZeneca has chosen not to do the paperwork. This isn't extra scrutiny. This is scrutiny.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to travel internationally? Not for me, I'm double vacc'd UK citizen and still cannot visit the UK without quarantining when I get there, apparently because I am not UK-resident...
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as anything, isn't this about how confident authorities can be that any vaccine certification is legitimate, i.e. genuinely shows that the specific person specifically received genuine vaccinations, and no link in the chain was broken?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, nearly every country in the Eastern Hemisphere is still off limits ... except maybe Thailand ... and Bali. With a US passport, I think Central and South America and Schengen EU countries are the only places you can travel. Everywhere else is still verboten.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: As much as anything, isn't this about how confident authorities can be that any vaccine certification is legitimate, i.e. genuinely shows that the specific person specifically received genuine vaccinations, and no link in the chain was broken?


We are hoping to visit France soon, as we've been planning to move there since before 2020. However today I learned that France will require a French vaccine certificate, and it seems that converting a US certificate (hand-written, no verification) to a French one (QR coded) might be difficult. Alternatives include testing every 2-3 days at a cost of 30-50€ per test. I'm still trying to find reputable sources for all this, but there are going to be issues transferring your vaccination status from one country to another, regardless of the demographics of each country.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
given in a place with lots of brown people

Good.
I wouldnt want a bunch of people from Florida around either.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this isn't about a country with brown people in it, it's about not following documentation procedures, which are a wee bit important when injecting people with stuff.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: Pert: As much as anything, isn't this about how confident authorities can be that any vaccine certification is legitimate, i.e. genuinely shows that the specific person specifically received genuine vaccinations, and no link in the chain was broken?

We are hoping to visit France soon, as we've been planning to move there since before 2020. However today I learned that France will require a French vaccine certificate, and it seems that converting a US certificate (hand-written, no verification) to a French one (QR coded) might be difficult. Alternatives include testing every 2-3 days at a cost of 30-50€ per test. I'm still trying to find reputable sources for all this, but there are going to be issues transferring your vaccination status from one country to another, regardless of the demographics of each country.


What you need is EU covidapp and a scan showing you've been vaxxedd. You will then need a test to board the plane.

The way it worked here in Germany was you get vaxed then you go to the pharmacy w proof of said, they give you a print out that you can scan into the app.

Things are pretty nor.al at the moment but that might change since the US is filled w geniuses who aren't getting vaxxed and the rates are spiking again. But at the moment I'd think you'd be good to go. Germany (where I live) is pretty chill now and I was in France last weekend and it felt normal too more or less.

Lunge to the Google and inform yourself on covid restrictions in the schengen zone
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: "But think about the children!"
Teh new hotness: "But think about the Black & Brown people!"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the WHO has approved the vaccine and the facility (who can in India's case it has) , then it's hard to argue the EU should somehow not accept it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Yeah, this isn't about a country with brown people in it, it's about not following documentation procedures, which are a wee bit important when injecting people with stuff.


Then why has the UN and the WHO approved the facility and vaccine? Why should AstraZeneca have to fill out The same paperwork and bureaucratic crap for the EU given that the EU has been behind the COVAX program that distributes the AstraZeneca in India in the first place?
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha subby tried to race bait and instead looked like a farking asshole!!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Reverend J: Yeah, this isn't about a country with brown people in it, it's about not following documentation procedures, which are a wee bit important when injecting people with stuff.

Then why has the UN and the WHO approved the facility and vaccine? Why should AstraZeneca have to fill out The same paperwork and bureaucratic crap for the EU given that the EU has been behind the COVAX program that distributes the AstraZeneca in India in the first place?


Because rules. Why can't they just fill out the paperwork and jump through the hoops?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
so they only got 3/5ths of a vaccine ?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so they only got 3/5ths of a vaccine ?


What you did there. I see it
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: It's a health issue, you stupid farkstick.


Not sure if you scanned TFA but it starts with a guy from Nigeria who got the vaccine so he could travel. It's not like he had a lot of options.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: LesterB: Pert: As much as anything, isn't this about how confident authorities can be that any vaccine certification is legitimate, i.e. genuinely shows that the specific person specifically received genuine vaccinations, and no link in the chain was broken?

We are hoping to visit France soon, as we've been planning to move there since before 2020. However today I learned that France will require a French vaccine certificate, and it seems that converting a US certificate (hand-written, no verification) to a French one (QR coded) might be difficult. Alternatives include testing every 2-3 days at a cost of 30-50€ per test. I'm still trying to find reputable sources for all this, but there are going to be issues transferring your vaccination status from one country to another, regardless of the demographics of each country.

What you need is EU covidapp and a scan showing you've been vaxxedd. You will then need a test to board the plane.

The way it worked here in Germany was you get vaxed then you go to the pharmacy w proof of said, they give you a print out that you can scan into the app.

Things are pretty nor.al at the moment but that might change since the US is filled w geniuses who aren't getting vaxxed and the rates are spiking again. But at the moment I'd think you'd be good to go. Germany (where I live) is pretty chill now and I was in France last weekend and it felt normal too more or less.

Lunge to the Google and inform yourself on covid restrictions in the schengen zone


Czech republic here - did the sign up through the govt website to get a slot, then when the app was available July 1st, I put my insurance id number and maybe something else in and it was there. Also when I go for tests (to the same place I've been going for months), the results load in there without having to do anything. Again based on insurance numbers
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just got this email about an hour ago, so I'm getting a kick...

🎵 I believe I can flyyyyy🎵
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I only trust vaccines I make myself
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesterB: Pert: As much as anything, isn't this about how confident authorities can be that any vaccine certification is legitimate, i.e. genuinely shows that the specific person specifically received genuine vaccinations, and no link in the chain was broken?

We are hoping to visit France soon, as we've been planning to move there since before 2020. However today I learned that France will require a French vaccine certificate, and it seems that converting a US certificate (hand-written, no verification) to a French one (QR coded) might be difficult. Alternatives include testing every 2-3 days at a cost of 30-50€ per test. I'm still trying to find reputable sources for all this, but there are going to be issues transferring your vaccination status from one country to another, regardless of the demographics of each country.


Call the french consulate and ask them what documentation you need and get revaccinated with the correct documentation.

They have a policy in place for french citizens being vaccinated overseas
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in China, I went shopping for a digital camera. I was accompanied by a Mainland Chinese friend who was into cameras.  We saw 2 Panasonic digital cameras (if I recall correctly).  Pretty much the same model but one was made in China, and one was made in Japan.  Seeing that, my Chinese friend said immediately to me with much emphasis, "well of course you should buy the Japanese made model!"

My point regarding vaccines?  Well none really.  Just thought it was a slightly amusing story.
 
