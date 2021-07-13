 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Bootleg fire threatens California's power supply, still has surprisingly good sound quality   (abc7news.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Again?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.


We're concerned, but have backup systems ready in case things go south. Part of the benefit of being connected to other states.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess they should water down the hootch next time, less chance of a fire if you're not handing out 80proof stuff.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In an attempt to ease dependence on the strained grid, Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed for the use of backup generators and auxiliary ship engines."

Quick, call Turkey!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, Subby, I get a lot of crackling.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Jeezus! Jeezus! Oh Lordy Jeezus!

/at least I didn't link it
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power Supply was pretty good. I really liked Robert Palmer and the Duran Duran guys were alright, too, I guess.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching this on my Somy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.


California always has power supply issues.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your mom sounds good
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wookie Milson: Power Supply was pretty good. I really liked Robert Palmer and the Duran Duran guys were alright, too, I guess.


That was Power Station.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

We're concerned, but have backup systems ready in case things go south. Part of the benefit of being connected to other states.


um, you might want to check the grid condition, available surplus, and surge demand capacity before you get all smug.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "In an attempt to ease dependence on the strained grid, Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed for the use of backup generators and auxiliary ship engines."

Quick, call Turkey!


the EMD 645 based genset is a 16 cylinder beast

impcorporation.comView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' Dead heads
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Wookie Milson: Power Supply was pretty good. I really liked Robert Palmer and the Duran Duran guys were alright, too, I guess.

That was Air Station.


/ftftj
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.


I'd have figured the frostbite would have rotted their frozen smirks off by now.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wookie Milson: Dr Jack Badofsky: Wookie Milson: Power Supply was pretty good. I really liked Robert Palmer and the Duran Duran guys were alright, too, I guess.

That was Air Station.

/ftftj


Sure it wasn't Gas Station?  Though I've had my fill of them long ago.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a smoother sound than digital fire.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

asciibaron: UltimaCS: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

We're concerned, but have backup systems ready in case things go south. Part of the benefit of being connected to other states.

um, you might want to check the grid condition, available surplus, and surge demand capacity before you get all smug.


After Texas, I've got at least 8 years worth of surplus smug.
 
ArmoksHolyBeard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Oh Jeezus! Jeezus! Oh Lordy Jeezus!

/at least I didn't link it


Reekris!
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.


Yes.

It is guaranteed someone somewhere enjoys others' misfortune because that someone isn't them.

You should go to Vegas.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: asciibaron: UltimaCS: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

We're concerned, but have backup systems ready in case things go south. Part of the benefit of being connected to other states.

um, you might want to check the grid condition, available surplus, and surge demand capacity before you get all smug.

After Texas, I've got at least 8 years worth of surplus smug.


you havin a laugh?
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

Yes.

It is guaranteed someone somewhere enjoys others' misfortune because that someone isn't them.

You should go to Vegas.


That's just Critical Rake Theory.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wookie Milson: slobberbone: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

Yes.

It is guaranteed someone somewhere enjoys others' misfortune because that someone isn't them.

You should go to Vegas.

That's just Critical Rake Theory.


I first read "Rake" as "Cake".  It didn't make sense, but now I've got the munchies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, Bootleg Fire. My CCR cover band.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bootleg (Music Video)
Youtube cevHrrCz2F4
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I heard a bunch of hipsters died -- apparently they ran into the fire before it was cool.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I heard a bunch of hipsters died -- apparently they ran into the fire before it was cool.


whoa oh a oha ohhh.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Flex alert" sounds like something you call out when the hot neighbor is doing yoga outdoors.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "Flex alert" sounds like something you call out when the hot neighbor is doing yoga outdoors.


Fondaling?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I heard a bunch of hipsters died -- apparently they ran into the fire before it was cool.


Mine made me chuckle inside.  Yours made me laugh out loud!

Say, should we talk about our Fark posts next?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "Flex alert" sounds like something you call out when the hot neighbor is doing yoga outdoors.


Sadly it's just the email you get when your HSA balance hits zero.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: BigNumber12: "In an attempt to ease dependence on the strained grid, Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed for the use of backup generators and auxiliary ship engines."

Quick, call Turkey!

the EMD 645 based genset is a 16 cylinder beast

[impcorporation.com image 706x570]


Like having your own locomotive.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: BigNumber12: "In an attempt to ease dependence on the strained grid, Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed for the use of backup generators and auxiliary ship engines."

Quick, call Turkey!

the EMD 645 based genset is a 16 cylinder beast

[impcorporation.com image 706x570]


I'm thinking even beastier:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We could probably outbid Lebanon and steal one of "theirs"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "Flex alert" sounds like something you call out when the hot neighbor is doing yoga outdoors.


I wish they would allow market based pricing on the consumer level.  IE, if a Flex Alert is triggered, the price of electricity is doubled or tripled (but lowered during normal situations so the average bill remains about the same, and you could exempt both things like schools and hospitals as well as low income folks (who get lower rates already) from the increase in prices).

One of those "the market solves the problem itself" things.  Now, there would also have to be an upper limit on the increase (no infinite percent increases; maybe top it out at four or five times normal), so maybe it wouldn't solve the entire problem, but it would sure help, and reduce the number of forced blackouts.
 
Gonz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you can get it straight from the soundboard, it's crystal clear. Audience? Iffy. IEM? Probably shady, make sure the band is ok with taping.

Let me know if you need to trade. I've got a LOT of Gov't Mule...
 
thy crotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Merltech: Someone in Texas is probably smirking that California is having power supply issues.

Yes.

It is guaranteed someone somewhere enjoys others' misfortune because that someone isn't them.

You should go to Vegas.


Where, it should be pointed out, we are not enjoying this, both because we're basically a suburb of California that can best usually be described as "what they are doing, but make it warmer, less moist, and remove all the green stuff" and because we get no small part of our power from them.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

