Hunters target state bird of Florida for extinction
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Kill the mosquitos. They are demons sent straight from Hell.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On the job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dodo has been extinct for a long time, subby.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until someone accidentally uses frog DNA.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The gubment is releasing genetically modified  mosquitoes? Not on my watch! Stop playing God scientists! We have no idea what the effects of this mosquitoes will be when they bite our children! I saw a YouTube video where a very prominent chiropractor talks about how genetically modified things are bad for us and change our DNA. They are probably trying to give us Covid vaccines that way!  And I won't put anything harmful in my body. Now pass me my Pall Malls honey, I'm going to KFC to get a 20 piece bucket of chicken... what do you want for your order?"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that was Alaska's State Bird? I've heard that's how big they get there.
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I thought that was Alaska's State Bird? I've heard that's how big they get there.


Alaska has so many that they're willing to share.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Low Damage Potential: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I thought that was Alaska's State Bird? I've heard that's how big they get there.

Alaska has so many that they're willing to share.


So no one ever taught them that sometimes sharing isn't, in fact, caring?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's probably safe but I hope they're still monitoring for long term effects to the population and environmental side effects of decreasing the population.
Problem: Florida.
Although if we can safely eliminate mosquitoes I'm all for it.
 
get real
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They are food for bats
 
Stainlesssteelrot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blowing a hole in the fragile web that allows life on this planet? Gud Jerb!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're really bad this year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it really a good idea to purposely drive a species to extinction?

In the other hand last time I was in Florida I noticed a strange lack of bugs at night. I suppose everything was covered in a thick layer of pesticides. Maybe targeting a particular species instead of spraying indiscriminate pesticides is better.

I guess we'll find out when the food chain collapses.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're the sixth-most densely populated state in the union.  For better or worse, most urban areas are sprayed so thoroughly that mosquitos aren't really a problem.  You'll encounter more in Alaska or rural Colorado than in most of Florida.

/Bradwell Bay in August being the very stark exception.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I thought that was Alaska's State Bird? I've heard that's how big they get there.


I was just going to say those don't have sh*t on Alaskan mosquitoes.  I live near Fairbanks and they are giant. They are ruthless too. They sting your face, head, fingers... anywhere that's exposed.
 
Zafler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tiger mosquitos carrying the Zika virus are a pretty severe risk for pregnant women because of the effects on the kids. Most everyone else is only a mild sickness.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I thought that was Alaska's State Bird? I've heard that's how big they get there.


I've heard Maine too.
 
