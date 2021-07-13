 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Police union sues Lexington KY mayor, claiming new no-knock warrant ban violates its bargaining agreement, plans for a good time   (techdirt.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.


But the garbage man won't shoot you 17 times and then cover up the crime by deleting the camera footage, if it ever actually existed.

Screw these people they need to go cosplay somewhere else.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.


Yeah, it's unclear how they think they have standing claiming that a law violates a contract, but IANAL.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How can an employment contract prevent an elected body from changing rules and regs?

This seems incredibly stupid.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How can an employment contract prevent an elected body from changing rules and regs?

This seems incredibly stupid.


Remember, cops are not hired if their IQs are above average.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's an interesting academic question: We know a contract isn't valid (in whole or in part) if the contract contains illegal acts, but is this municipal contract still valid if the municipality changes the definition of what is legal during the term of the contract?

Personally, I think no knock warrants are bad and should be illegal, but I can see a judge saying that the police are allowed to do this until their contract expires, since its an ex post facto run around the contract.

It's also a shiatty move by the police.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moos: Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.

Yeah, it's unclear how they think they have standing claiming that a law violates a contract, but IANAL.


That was SCOTUS doctrine for a good bit of the late 1800s and early 1900s: contracts trumped all, and if any laws tried to limit contracts they were void on their face.  If someone "freely entered into a contract ("freely" defined as "they held a gun to your head and gave you the option to sign or die and you freely chose not to die")", no clause was unenforceable.  The MAGAt brach of SCOTUS has been quite clear they want that standard back.
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police unions are not unions. They are uniformed gangsters who run protection rackets for capitalism.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My union lets me only violate three Constitutional amendments and 14 civil rights law and eight of the ten commandments.    But I get to pick them.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moos: Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.

Yeah, it's unclear how they think they have standing claiming that a law violates a contract, but IANAL.


1. They're cops
2. They're white
3. They're  Republicans

Bet against them if you like, but you're betting against the history of this shiathole country.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So? Let them strike and hire scabs.

Police Unions ARE THE PROBLEM.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [media.tenor.com image 640x358]


I want that city to do this. Don't like the no-knock ban? Cool, now all your equipment is pink and your badges have licensed Hello Kitty logos. Care to argue more?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, so NOW conservatives favor unions?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.


What if your garbage man is also your wife who cooks when she gets home?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Personally, I think no knock warrants are bad and should be illegal, but I can see a judge saying that the police are allowed to do this until their contract expires, since its an ex post facto run around the contract.


Here's the precise clause they're citing: 
"The Department will take precautions to safeguard the health and safety of Members during their hours of work and maintain standards of safety and sanitation." 

The police union is arguing that No Knock Warrants are super rare and also that banning No Knock Warrants will put the Members in regular, constant danger.

IMO: they can shove it up their piggy behinds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For once I can agree with somebody from Lexington, KY. They should ban violations of the US Constitution by police invading people's homes to riiffle through people's papers (or electronic devices, which can be invaded virtually already)

/ Just kidding Drew and Dallan. I loves yah!

Addendum:

Fourth Amendment


The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Cops violate the persons, houses, papers and effects of Americans every day with impunity thanks to Crotch-Sniffing Patriots (aka Conservative Shiat Patriots). They don't need any more legal encouragement to tyranize the people, especially some of the people, all of the time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's an interesting academic question: We know a contract isn't valid (in whole or in part) if the contract contains illegal acts, but is this municipal contract still valid if the municipality changes the definition of what is legal during the term of the contract?

Personally, I think no knock warrants are bad and should be illegal, but I can see a judge saying that the police are allowed to do this until their contract expires, since its an ex post facto run around the contract.

It's also a shiatty move by the police.


I don't think it's that complicated.

(I'm assuming here) The contract doesn't REQUIRE the use of no knock warrants, but it allows them because they're legal at the time of signing. The contract doesn't become null because of a change in one detail.

On the other hand, the city is the other signatory to the contract, so really they shouldn't be changing it without negotiation.

I'll walk back what I said. It may be complicated. Ha!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: moos: Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.

Yeah, it's unclear how they think they have standing claiming that a law violates a contract, but IANAL.

1. They're cops
2. They're white
3. They're  Republicans

Bet against them if you like, but you're betting against the history of this shiathole country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sadly not surprised.  Too many cops these days just want to be thugs with legal protection rather than do actual police work.  Not all of them are like that but too many are.
 
Dorf11
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"A long string of no-knock raids that have ended tragically likely contributed to this"

and then...

"no-knock warrants had been used four times in the last five years."

Hmmm...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police unions: If we can't have the fun of breaking in to people's homes and killing them in their sleep we are going to take our ball and go home! It's the only thing that makes this job worth while! Whaaaaaaa
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moos: Marcus Aurelius: This is like your garbage man telling you what you are going to eat for dinner.

Yeah, it's unclear how they think they have standing claiming that a law violates a contract, but IANAL.


Nor am I, but my guess is that in the contest between the law and a signed contract, the law would win.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's some nice big government we've got here. They make rules that violate our rights, and then sue themselves when they try to do it right. I bet more government unions and government power will solve this!
 
