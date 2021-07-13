 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   If you're going to be an elite hacker that alters high school yearbook quotes from Hitler, at least come up with a better name than what teens do at a well known mall clothing store   (wtnh.com) divider line
    High school, Glastonbury High School student, Hitler quote, Adolf Hitler, 18-year-old Hollister Tryon  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Everybody come and play. Throw every last care away. Let's go to the mall today." - Adolf Hitler
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I only trust proven hackers like Walmart Automotive Masturbating
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gosh, he sure looks cool. Must spend entire seconds in front of his mirror after avoiding the shower.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Little Bobby Tables strikes again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "anything is a dildo if you're brave enough" was Abraham Lincoln.

Boy, was I wrong!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Possibly where he was conceived
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where exactly was the hacking?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Where exactly was the hacking?


Apparently he "hacked" the database where the yearbook quotes were stored.

They had to figure out something to bust him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try-on Hollister.

No wonder he's a psycho.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People always remember the so called 'bad stuff I did. But no one remembers any of the good things I did.  Like I'm the only one who was able to kill Hitler."
-Adolf Hitler
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"elite hacker" or "member of the yearbook team with access to change such quotes"?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now Faux News is going to try and spin this into some bullshiat "Attack on Free Speech" bullshiat expose.

Normally I'm against the death penalty given the absolute bullshiat legal system but I think we can all agree people like this and others of their ilk really will not be missed if found decapitated in a manure pile somewhere.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: "elite hacker" or "member of the yearbook team with access to change such quotes"?


Gave a quote to a yearbook staff member using another's student name.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: Great. Now Faux News is going to try and spin this into some bullshiat "Attack on Free Speech" bullshiat expose.

Normally I'm against the death penalty given the absolute bullshiat legal system but I think we can all agree people like this and others of their ilk really will not be missed if found decapitated in a manure pile somewhere.


Sounds like somebody needs to switch to decaf.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Where exactly was the hacking?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: I thought "anything is a dildo if you're brave enough" was Abraham Lincoln.

Boy, was I wrong!


PAIGE NO
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where's the crime here?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of sounds like a dumb high-school prank that could have occurred anytime anywhere in the last few decades. Does this even count as not news?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x239]

Gosh, he sure looks cool. Must spend entire seconds in front of his mirror after avoiding the shower.


That's Mike Damone from Ridgemont High.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hacket name, Zero Tool.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is kinda hilarious actually.

When I was a kid my friend worked at a screen print place and one day we made a bunch of bumper stickers that just said "HITLER WAS RIGHT" and we would put them on the cars of people we couldnt stand.
 
gar1013
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
imgix.pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: [imgix.pedestrian.tv image 500x614]


It's like she carried on my grandparents' philosophy
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: LarryDan43: Where exactly was the hacking?

Apparently he "hacked" the database where the yearbook quotes were stored.

They had to figure out something to bust him.


Odds that the "database" was just a Word or Excel file? All ours was (granted, this was 97-99) was Excel. Three columns for student name, quote, quote author.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are they also charging is parents for naming him that?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "People always remember the so called 'bad stuff I did. But no one remembers any of the good things I did.  Like I'm the only one who was able to kill Hitler."
-Adolf Hitler


Dean Winchester would like a word. Actually, probably several and most of them of the four letter variety.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm playing through Watchdogs Legion right now, so I can't help but think his actions were directed by an unseen voice perpetually stuck in what a 2005 14-year old would think of as edgy and cool.

The game isn't so bad.  The baddies can't detect you so long as you stand an inch beyond the perimeter of an outpost, so it's really just an open world faux-hacking themed platform puzzler.  Worth the $19 I paid, but certainly not $20.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can understand the school being upset, but it doesn't sound like there's an actual case for "hacking". You'd think they'd just suspend him, and if they reprinted the yearbooks, slap him with the costs and withhold his diploma till they're paid. If they overreach the punishment they want for this kid, he might end up skipping out on any punishment at all.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blatz514: I thought "anything is a dildo if you're brave enough" was Abraham Lincoln.

Boy, was I wrong!


PAIGE NO!!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: blatz514: I thought "anything is a dildo if you're brave enough" was Abraham Lincoln.

Boy, was I wrong!

PAIGE NO


*tiny fist shakes*
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Great. Now Faux News is going to try and spin this into some bullshiat "Attack on Free Speech" bullshiat expose.

Normally I'm against the death penalty given the absolute bullshiat legal system but I think we can all agree people like this and others of their ilk really will not be missed if found decapitated in a manure pile somewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wet Seal? Old Navy? Claire's Botique?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateur.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x239]

Gosh, he sure looks cool. Must spend entire seconds in front of his mirror after avoiding the shower.


What race is he? Uber? No. Maybe he uses Uber.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, why were there quotes from Hitler in the yearbook to begin with?

/What; nobody else thought the headline was poorly written?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

