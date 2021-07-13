 Skip to content
 
Vaccination centers: "Come with me if you want to live"
12
posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 9:24 AM



BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point all one can say about the situation is at least its a self-correcting problem.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm heading to the grocery store to get my 2nd dose in about 26 minutes.

/really
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you here for your vaccine, sir?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They HAVE made a choice, Doc.

Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They all just want to get to heaven faster, I guess.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

There.. All done.

/begins 2 week countdown
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Good stuff!  I get my second in two days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Americans need to make a choice in order to avoid a Covid surge, expert says

They've already made a choice.
People with brains chose to get vaccinated.
Brainless Trump supporters chose death, because they're in a death cult.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Congrats. It was such an incredible relief when I got my second dose.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Americans need to make a choice in order to avoid a Covid surge, expert says

They've already made a choice.
People with brains chose to get vaccinated.
Brainless Trump supporters chose death, because they're in a death cult.


Please, won't somebody think of the children?

No. Seriously. My kids are too young to be vaccinated and the only people I see wearing masks are other parents of young children who are trying to model good behavior.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The FDA needs to fast track the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for full approval.

Take away one of these excuses for anti-vaxxers.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You more than likely already have pretty high immunity as having only one dose does provide pretty good protection.

Not that the second round isn't important long term, but you are pretty safe.
 
