 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Something is wrong with us Americans, our optimism is the highest its been in more than 10 years   (cnn.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, President of the United States, right direction, contentious presidential election, last year, lot of Americans, United States Senate, Barack Obama, Joe Biden  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year and a half ago we were all contemplating which character we were from The Stand or Contagion.
A year ago we were watching our "leader" murder his own supporters for one more hit off the fame pipe.
Six months ago we watched a police officer beaten to death as our Capitol was breached by forces intent on murdering the Vice President and Speaker of the House to install the election loser as God-King for Life.

Now we have walk-in access to free vaccines and a rebounding economy and we're back at movies & sporting events. I'd be more surprised if people were still mixing up Hemlock Margaritas.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A year and a half ago we were all contemplating which character we were from The Stand or Contagion.
A year ago we were watching our "leader" murder his own supporters for one more hit off the fame pipe.
Six months ago we watched a police officer beaten to death as our Capitol was breached by forces intent on murdering the Vice President and Speaker of the House to install the election loser as God-King for Life.

Now we have walk-in access to free vaccines and a rebounding economy and we're back at movies & sporting events. I'd be more surprised if people were still mixing up Hemlock Margaritas.


To be fair, hemlock is a fine substitute when you're out of triple sec
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, many Americans haven't had a spin though the Pol Tab links.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to understand. We kicked the stain out of Casa Blanca.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's knowing that half of Americans can become serial killers with complete deniabilty, by being fully vaccinated and just spreading asymptomatic Delta to all the people they hate, and their kids.

Most GOP governors are cooperating, outlawing vaccination checks and most other procedures that would make it slightly harder to kill lots of people.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when you go through a depressing pandemic the only way to go is up
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marketing is working.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well it can't really get any worse, can it?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything still but to a slightly lesser degree these days. Well compared to last year, but that's not saying a whole hell of a lot.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


jinx... :-(
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


Don't ever challenge WORSE.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, people are hopeful that the government imposed destruction of the economy is beginning to turn around.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always darkest just before dawn.

Then in the morning light you can see the really scary sh*t...
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Mr. Coffee Nerves: A year and a half ago we were all contemplating which character we were from The Stand or Contagion.
A year ago we were watching our "leader" murder his own supporters for one more hit off the fame pipe.
Six months ago we watched a police officer beaten to death as our Capitol was breached by forces intent on murdering the Vice President and Speaker of the House to install the election loser as God-King for Life.

Now we have walk-in access to free vaccines and a rebounding economy and we're back at movies & sporting events. I'd be more surprised if people were still mixing up Hemlock Margaritas.

To be fair, hemlock is a fine substitute when you're out of triple sec


Triple sec? Gross. I'll take the hemlock.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


That sound you just heard was Zeus cracking and loosening his shoulders.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


Red State Governors: "Hold our beers..."
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's not to be happy about? Jesus has protected His true believers from the COVID hoax and is smiting his enemies with love and justice.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.


Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.

Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.


Yeah sorry we are just winning so hard I can't even recall all of the overwhelming victories.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


you must be new.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Two thirds of the population are optimistic after four years of Trump are finally over.
The other third of the population is optimistic that Trump will be back in office by August.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.

Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.

Yeah sorry we are just winning so hard I can't even recall all of the overwhelming victories.


I guess the article didn't say who was optimistic. The fascists are probably feeling pretty good about what they can do in near the future.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.

Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.

Yeah sorry we are just winning so hard I can't even recall all of the overwhelming victories.

I guess the article didn't say who was optimistic. The fascists are probably feeling pretty good about what they can do in near the future.


The article references another poll that says who is optimistic, it is Democrats, or as you would call them because they are optimistic, fascists.  :

Although we would expect Democrats to be more optimistic now than then, it's notable that they are more positive about the direction of the country now than Republicans were four years ago. In the Marist poll, for example, 87% of Democrats now think the country is going in the right direction compared to 66% of Republicans in mid-2017.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had no idea I was living alongside so many optimists. :p
 
TheYeti
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sno man: Clearly, many Americans haven't had a spin though the Pol Tab links.


It's a glass half full of tears kind of place.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.

Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.

Yeah sorry we are just winning so hard I can't even recall all of the overwhelming victories.

I guess the article didn't say who was optimistic. The fascists are probably feeling pretty good about what they can do in near the future.

The article references another poll that says who is optimistic, it is Democrats, or as you would call them because they are optimistic, fascists.  :

Although we would expect Democrats to be more optimistic now than then, it's notable that they are more positive about the direction of the country now than Republicans were four years ago. In the Marist poll, for example, 87% of Democrats now think the country is going in the right direction compared to 66% of Republicans in mid-2017.


Well comfortable Democrats can go back to brunch without being reminded of Trump by their mimosas, so that makes sense. Nothing needs to change for them to feel optimistic, all they need is a Democratic president. After all, it's not their voting rights at stake (or so they think).
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because when you've hit rock bottom the only way is up, baby, for you and me now?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: brunch


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?

Don't ever challenge WORSE.


*thundercrack*

/you honestly made me lol :D
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Eightballjacket: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: AdmirableSnackbar: FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.

Not to mention fascism is on the rise, voting rights are being restricted, climate change catastrophes are nearly weekly occurrences, government officials are stoking insurrection and our DOJ doesn't have a problem with it.

All sorts of bad shiat is going on in this country and nobody's doing a single thing to stop it.

Yeah sorry we are just winning so hard I can't even recall all of the overwhelming victories.

I guess the article didn't say who was optimistic. The fascists are probably feeling pretty good about what they can do in near the future.

The article references another poll that says who is optimistic, it is Democrats, or as you would call them because they are optimistic, fascists.  :

Although we would expect Democrats to be more optimistic now than then, it's notable that they are more positive about the direction of the country now than Republicans were four years ago. In the Marist poll, for example, 87% of Democrats now think the country is going in the right direction compared to 66% of Republicans in mid-2017.

Well comfortable Democrats can go back to brunch without being reminded of Trump by their mimosas, so that makes sense. Nothing needs to change for them to feel optimistic, all they need is a Democratic president. After all, it's not their voting rights at stake (or so they think).


If 87% of Democrats are comfortable enough to be having brunch (DRINK!) with mimosas (DRINK!) then I'd say we're doing pretty great.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The government is doing it's damndest to blow up the economy with oceans of debt, a debased weakened dollar, and inflation across the board.

The culture is under attack and being torn down from all sides - entertainment, media, sports, education - so that it can be replaced with watered-down retreaded Marxism focused on finding "racism" everywhere along with waging war on biology by expecting everyone to believe that the concepts of male and female are nothing but social constructs that can be changed at will simply by waving a magic wand and declaring it to be so.

The globalist oligarchs are still waging the largest propaganda psy-op war ever undertaken as cover for their intent on imposing a "great reset" which is nothing but modern feudalism with a technological twist.


Yep. We've all known that person that has stage IV cancer, but who - even in the face of the inevitable - keeps saying positive things like, "I really feel like I'm getting better," or "the doctors tell me I'm responding well to the treatments." Well, America is like that right now. We're on our death bed, yet we're convinced we're gonna be partying it up soon and the good times are right around the corner. As they say, denial isn't just a river in Egypt...
 
8 inches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Clearly we are thriving. Poverty is ever increasing, suicide is as high as ever, jobs still refuse to pay living wages, homes are unaffordable, the environment is ravaged, the police departments are ever pushing towards militaristic control, and racism and racist policies are stronger than they have been in 30 years.

Really knocking life in the US out of the park.


Some.  People.  Will.  Never.  Be.  Happy.

/NEVER
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: The government is doing it's damndest to blow up the economy with oceans of debt, a debased weakened dollar, and inflation across the board.

The culture is under attack and being torn down from all sides - entertainment, media, sports, education - so that it can be replaced with watered-down retreaded Marxism focused on finding "racism" everywhere along with waging war on biology by expecting everyone to believe that the concepts of male and female are nothing but social constructs that can be changed at will simply by waving a magic wand and declaring it to be so.

The globalist oligarchs are still waging the largest propaganda psy-op war ever undertaken as cover for their intent on imposing a "great reset" which is nothing but modern feudalism with a technological twist.


Yep. We've all known that person that has stage IV cancer, but who - even in the face of the inevitable - keeps saying positive things like, "I really feel like I'm getting better," or "the doctors tell me I'm responding well to the treatments." Well, America is like that right now. We're on our death bed, yet we're convinced we're gonna be partying it up soon and the good times are right around the corner. As they say, denial isn't just a river in Egypt...


My god, that is a lot of stupid packed into one post.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A year and a half ago we were all contemplating which character we were from The Stand or Contagion.
A year ago we were watching our "leader" murder his own supporters for one more hit off the fame pipe.
Six months ago we watched a police officer beaten to death as our Capitol was breached by forces intent on murdering the Vice President and Speaker of the House to install the election loser as God-King for Life.

Now we have walk-in access to free vaccines and a rebounding economy and we're back at movies & sporting events. I'd be more surprised if people were still mixing up Hemlock Margaritas.


I do have a healthy water hemlock plant a dozen yards away.

Also a few Rosary Pea plants.

I won't pretend it hasn't crossed my mind.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The psychologists can it Post Trump Euphoria. It's like the opposite of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Obama Derangement Syndrome, Clinton Derangement Syndrome and the Original Syndrome, Bush 41 Derangement Syndrome.

That one only affects Conservatives, who think that Bush is a Closet Liberal because he went to China while weaseling out of the Nixon Watergate Hotel Fiasco.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It feels good to flush an enormous orange turd.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, drat, I forgot Bush 43 Derangement Syndrome. A personal favourite.

Trump 23 Skidoo Derangement Syndrome? Is that a thing? How about Trump 23 Chicken Inspector Syndrome, which makes you really really attracted to 12 year old girls.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And not to be a Debbie Downer, if most people are feeling better, more power to them, it's a good thing. Emotions can make or break a country.
I just wished the questions could have been more concrete, eg: are you earning what you were before the pandemic? Are you covering your costs? Is your cash flow positive or negative? Are your personal relationships as satisfying, on average compared to the last five years?

Maybe even better questions, I'm creating these on the fly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It feels good to flush an enormous orange turd.


Trump Bowel Evacuation Syndrome. I'm on a roll, Baby!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm optimistic about America. I'm not optimistic about myself at this point. I don't even like waking up anymore.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OptionC: If 87% of Democrats are comfortable enough to be having brunch (DRINK!) with mimosas (DRINK!) then I'd say we're doing pretty great.


Exactly. Who cares about mass incarceration, climate change, our disastrous health care system, wealth and income inequality, eroding rights, and rampant corruption? Most Democrats are happy and that means we're doing just great.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, "optimism" is definitely a thing you can quantify across an entire nation.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: well it can't really get any worse, can it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
American optimism is the avid denial that the world is burning and that working three jobs is obscene. It is the deranged hope that the polite old white capitalist. Will save them after tge menaces of the mean old white capitalist.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.