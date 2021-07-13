 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Billionaire Richard Branson was hardly "in space". He spent about a minute-and-a-half at the rim before falling back to earth, which is the functional equivalent of having a layover at JFK and then claiming you've been to New York City   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Followup, NASA, Richard Branson, Soviet Union, Gus Grissom, Alan Shepard, Amusement park, Sky, billionaire Richard Branson  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is all true. If he forgets, I'm sure that Bezos will be happy to keep reminding him.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kármán line or burst. The 80km/50miles line is something the US came up with so they could claim to be going into space in the late 50s / early 60s - purely political.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, he had fun.  Why bash him for it.

They need to laud the crew that got him there..... fascinating craft.

Saw an episode of Air Disasters that profiled the crash of one of the space planes, it changes configuration in mid flight.  However someone forgot to put in fail safe to keep the lever from being pulled at the wrong time, oops
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still better than everyone here.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the other hand, if we can figure out who submitted this headline, we'll know Bezos' fark handle.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: It's still better than everyone here.


I've been over 180 million miles from my current location.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No different than America's first two flights to "space"...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
{Branson} spent about a minute-and-a-half at the rim before falling back to earth


If Branson was "in space" then Chuck Yeager was the first American in space.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Richard Branson reached an area where he experienced weightlessness.
If that isn't outer space, then what is it?
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd still take a free flight on this.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'Space'= Orbit, imho

It worked for Yuri Gagarin
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: {Branson} spent about a minute-and-a-half at the rim before falling back to earth


If Branson was "in space" then Chuck Yeager was the first American in space.


This. A thousand times. This.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hai guyz
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story brought to you by "Well, Actually..." magazine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Well, his luggage went to Mars.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a layover at JFK and it was long enough for me to experience how rude the people are, and that's a big part of experiencing somewhere.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude basically rode a rocket roller coaster to be able float weightless. He did not actually get into space itself, or even stick around for multiple orbits.

Yeah, his money and all, but still attention whoring assholish.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't blame him, if I spent a minute and a half near  Salma Hayek's rim, I would be telling everybody I shagged her.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Billionaires being able to have a private space race is dystopian proof that we need to tax them more.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Richard Branson reached an area where he experienced weightlessness.
If that isn't outer space, then what is it?


When you are outside of orbit in the area between celestial bodies
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes, it's amazing how a billionaire was able to duplicate the achievements of what Chuck Yeager accomplished 60 years ago.  Color me WTF.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No no no, they are astronauts now! You can be one too!
 
