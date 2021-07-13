 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "We're all tired of Hank. Not because we don't love him, we're just TIRED. It's like he drank ALL OF OUR COFFEE," writes foster mom on adoption website. We knew this TFette would be in the headlines as 'Houston Woman,' just not like this on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LukeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Rainbow and her friend Joelyn are happy that the pool is back at the dog park.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Bet you can smell the wet-dog-smell just by looking at these pictures :)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LukeR: Rainbow and her friend Joelyn are happy that the pool is back at the dog park.
[Fark user image 850x795]
[Fark user image 843x1500]
Bet you can smell the wet-dog-smell just by looking at these pictures :)
[Fark user image 850x1078]


Yay! :)
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
WE ARE SO TIRED. Please save us.
Hank is a Bully
Youtube Fb160C1rF6o
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's 1 PM, do you know where my motivation is?

I sure don't.
:-{(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Wednesday morning is when I get to work. This thread is always green by then and has so many comments.  So, thanks for all of that!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ski9600: Wednesday morning is when I get to work. This thread is always green by then and has so many comments.  So, thanks for all of that!


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
Fark user imageView Full Size


:-{o
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o


I spy quarters!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Abby out for her walk with friends.  She is my friend Maria's dog....Abby is a senior pup so she rides in a stroller for half of our morning walk.  Yup, tootsie likes his doggy friends.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o

I spy quarters!


Laundry day?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Abby out for her walk with friends.  She is my friend Maria's dog....Abby is a senior pup so she rides in a stroller for half of our morning walk.  Yup, tootsie likes his doggy friends.


Both Abby and those sunglasses are adorable!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o

I spy quarters!

Laundry day?


Probably, but it costs more than a $1 to do a load of laundry at my apartment building.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o

I spy quarters!

Laundry day?

Probably, but it costs more than a $1 to do a load of laundry at my apartment building.



I save my coins, roll up the small ones, and keep the quarters out for the laundromat.

Speaking of which, I ought to do a load of laundry one of these weeks.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kody went visiting last week!

I don't have a picture of all 4 Berners together...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Quinn and Kody were instant pals and had great fun wrassling.

Who can tell Which is Kody??  😁🐾
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 425x318]
Kody went visiting last week!

I don't have a picture of all 4 Berners together...
[Fark user image 425x566]
Quinn and Kody were instant pals and had great fun wrassling.

Who can tell Which is Kody??  😁🐾


♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o

I spy quarters!

Laundry day?

Probably, but it costs more than a $1 to do a load of laundry at my apartment building.


It costs so much around here, the laundromat I go to actually issues their own cash cards...and the vending machine doesn't accept change >:-(

Fortunately, I only go there when I have to do pet-related laundry. I figure their drains are better suited to handle tons of cat hair than mine are. And they share a parking lot with my friend's brewery, so I make an afternoon out of it :-)
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Look!!!  Batdog!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, sure is sunny and hazy outside. Let's take a look at the WWV frequency clock and see what the outside tempera....
[Fark user image 425x637]

:-{o

I spy quarters!

Laundry day?

Probably, but it costs more than a $1 to do a load of laundry at my apartment building.

It costs so much around here, the laundromat I go to actually issues their own cash cards...and the vending machine doesn't accept change >:-(

Fortunately, I only go there when I have to do pet-related laundry. I figure their drains are better suited to handle tons of cat hair than mine are. And they share a parking lot with my friend's brewery, so I make an afternoon out of it :-)


Sounds like a plan

Guess I'm fortunate that we have laundry rooms on each of the 5 floors of my apartment building.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Look!!!  Batdog!!!


Heh!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 425x318]
Kody went visiting last week!

I don't have a picture of all 4 Berners together...
[Fark user image 425x566]
Quinn and Kody were instant pals and had great fun wrassling.

Who can tell Which is Kody??  😁🐾


Just guessing, but the sweetheart standing looks like he has more white on his muzzle like Kody.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 499x750]


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 493x333]


Hangery sucks! :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 625x428]


But it's too warm for a three dog night :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
