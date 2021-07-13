 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   FBI is looking for Evan Neumann, last seen January 6 in the US Capitol Building wearing a gas mask assaulting police   (ktvu.com) divider line
2
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If impersonating media is a crime then The Daily Mail, The Express, The Star and Fox News are guilty as hell.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Investigators say he was caught on camera inside the US Capitol building wearing a gas mask, while punching and violently pushing police officers.

So, the FBI is going after the one guy who wore a mask. That's not consistent messaging, guys.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.