(Vox)   If you drink bottled water, congrats: You're one of history's greatest monsters
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Submitter-There are places on this planet where tap water was and/or is unsafe to drink. Why don't you ask the folks living in Flint, Michigan about the water crisis that occurred there and why some still prefer to drink bottled water because they don't trust the officials that say it no longer has high levels of lead.

Don't know about you, but if those officials lied and covered up the lead levels during the water crisis, I wouldn't trust them myself going forward.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I worked in the space years ago.

To put it in perspective, those flimsy water bottles come off the line at 60,000 per hour (as of 5 years ago). If you empty out the water and weigh the bottle, each one is about 8grams. 60,000 x 8g = 480,000g of resin per hour, or a little over 1,000lbs. Again, per line, each factory that did water production had many lines (varied by location).

The best recycle rates in the U.S. are 30%. Meaning, every hours, per line, over 700lbs of plastic will just end in the landfill. 30% being the best. So more realistically....one could argue at least 800-900lbs of that will be thrown away.

On the recycle side, the manufacturing to turn the used PCR into usable form is no easy feat. You need factories to do that, which require massive amounts of chemicals, energy, ect. The recycle side is very abhorrent as well. While technically better than not throwing it away, it by no means means that it is rosy.

........
.............

/Way worse than you can imagine
//Ex plastic worker

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Oh, the 800-900lbs in the landfill, that is per hour per machine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even if its the same glass bottle I've been refilling for the last 5 years?

/plastic water is for theme park visits only
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when bottled water came out; young me thought it was the stupidest thing in the world.

After all, water comes RIGHT OUT OF THE TAP, FREE.

aaaaand and AND- there's water foutnains everywhere if you get thirsty!

/there's no water fountains anymore
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: I remember when bottled water came out; young me thought it was the stupidest thing in the world.

After all, water comes RIGHT OUT OF THE TAP, FREE.

aaaaand and AND- there's water foutnains everywhere if you get thirsty!

/there's no water fountains anymore


Surprisingly there's still a water fountain at the local hospital/medical center I go to for PCP appointments, lab work and tests like mammograms, but the last time I was there 3 months ago it had been covered with plastic and the water had been turned off.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

