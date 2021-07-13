 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Rhambo wants to be the next Los Angeles Sheriff, and draw first blood (I assume)   (abc7.com) divider line
6
    More: Murica, Police, LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo, LOS ANGELES, violent crime, next L.A. County sheriff, Alex Villanueva, deputy gangs, Crime  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 7:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer the Rhocky films.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's a man of peace, subby.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, that's obviously a fourth tier Tim Meadows character.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure whether this was going to be about Sylvester Stallone or Rahm Emmanuel.  (Yeah, I had transposed two letters.)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I prefer the Rhocky films.


Chop Lhand is better than all of them.

/excited for Khing Shhark
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My first thought of the headline was that the story would be about some Crossfit politician. We can proceed with the Blazing Saddles jokes.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.