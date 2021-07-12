 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   She farted, y'all   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's good work if you can get it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So, butt stuff.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How many cakes does she have?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Naked with a butt trumpet?!

/Not fetish shaming, everybody has one
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Save your money. Subby's mom does it for free.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A "whopping" 4200 a month?

I guess for fart videos that's a lot but let's be realistic.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She who smelt it, dealt it. The smeller's the seller.
 
pheed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail, so now I doubt the existence of farts.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back in 1999 I wonder where she sold this service.  There was plenty of weird porn even then, but I'll bet it was a little tougher to Internet monetize.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I just fart for free, man I am getting hosed.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Emma Martin plops her fat ass down on your toilet, you better get the plunger ready.

She BEEFS.

She'll drop 5 or 6 forearm-sized logs in there with no flushes in between. Rumor has it that on the set of her fetish videos she used to shiat in the shower and heel it down the drain.

/Oldie
//Still goodie
///Will always make me laugh
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BRAAAAAP.

I'm ashamed to know that I know this is a thing but I doubt she was doing it for 20 years for profit because OnlyFans hasn't been around that long.

Butt $4,200/month is nothing to fart at.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pheed: It's the Daily Fail, so now I doubt the existence of farts.


I'm happy to engage with you on this subject.  What time should I be over?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever, weirdos.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: And I just fart for free, man I am getting hosed.


The trick is to fart into hand-frosted, artisanal mason jars, close them up real fast, and sell them on Etsy.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$4200 a month?

If I could make half that from heartburn videos it might actually be worth it.  I could do it too.  Well, the heartburn at least.  I'm not sure if anyone would pay to see it.

Feet, farts and feces are the 3 types of porn I just don't get.
I've never seen a heartburn porn video, but I imagine they're not much better.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: BRAAAAAP.

I'm ashamed to know that I know this is a thing but I doubt she was doing it for 20 years for profit because OnlyFans hasn't been around that long.

Butt $4,200/month is nothing to fart at.


there were absolutely camgirls 20 years ago.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pheed: It's the Daily Fail, so now I doubt the existence of farts.


You're entirely right to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
