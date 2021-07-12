 Skip to content
(Fark)   It's party thyme, Farkers, need some encourage-mint? Is your setup kind of a big dill? Keep calm and chive on in your FARK Gardening Thread for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
34
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Heidi-Ho, Fark gardeners!

So we got some sun this week, and rain for the last day.  Everyone's garden is S-L-O-W here, definitely mine.

Top Right: The garden bed looks much better, but the carrots and beets from seed have decided they hate me.  Radishes up front are coming along nicely, as are the turnips and rutabagas, and then the beets and cauliflower from boughten starts are doing OK.

Bottom right, the strawberries are sickly but trying.  Out of 30 plants, 9 lived.  Damn.

Center Top, the kale looks good - center middle is the collard greens and center bottom are the fingerling potatoes, which have grown enough to be mounded up to the top of the container.  It is now in the hands of the gods.

Top left, the horseradish is finally starting to look like it's doing something.  Left middle the lettuce looks thin, be that's because I harvested yesterday.  And Bottom right, the Chard is going great guns, even though I got enough off it yesterday to use as side dishes in 3 lunches this week.

How goes it in your neck of the woods?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The basil has been doing okay, jalapenos and banana peppers have started coming in nicely, red green and purple bell peppers are now starting to size up. Cherry tomatoes are finally ripening, but the big beef tomatoes are being slow to ripen and get rot as soon as they get color.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lettuce stop these horrible puns.

/I keed

LETTUCE - LIVE SET @ The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC - 11/5/15
Youtube E5mWN8z3Xxk
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I do, in fact, have a few big dills. They're just starting to go to seed so that I can collect them.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The sunflowers are going nuts as well.

Massive vines, so far two pumpkins.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And the chaos of tomatoes, beans, and peppers at the other end. There is basil in there as well, but it got a bit overwhelmed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're starting to go around the corner and engulf the nasturtium as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I haven't planted much this year.  Skipped out on the tomatoes (they tell me the heirloom seeds I bought should still work next year).

Did manage to add two Japanese maple trees to keep my lovely old magnolia and maple tree company.  Big yard.  Am not sure when I'll plant the mimosa that's growing in my attic.  I started that one from a tiny little seedling and now it's about 2' tall.  May wait until next spring.

Nice job there, Benevolent Misanthrope!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Zone 7a by the way. We've had a ton of rain lately.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The tomato plants are getting quite a bit of swagger.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My three pepper plants, Dr. Sargent and Pots are still small but coming along.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I am currently between gardens. Next month I will begin actively shopping for a place with a backyard big enough for a veggie and flower garden that will please at least two pettin' chickens, and some climbing fruit trees for at least two bonus goats. Upon retirement I will add a Heinz 57 happy dog. I don't know that the garden will be a priority for the Heinz 57 happy dog, but I will make sure the garden is happy dog accessible.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The delicate balance of 92 deg and watering plants in containers continues. Too much agua and they're skinny. Too little and they're dead.
Starting to pull produce. A few beans here and there, two zukes, some sweet peppers. No major pests.

Had to put out the trap for that baby bun though. If caught I'll relocate over by the park. Getting closer to the goods and bolder by the day.

Repotted a herd of skinny volunteer tomatoes and the scarlet begonias, tucked into her curls. I knew right away, she was not like other girls. Other girls.

Happy Gardening Everyone!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Dance Party: I haven't planted much this year.  Skipped out on the tomatoes (they tell me the heirloom seeds I bought should still work next year).

Did manage to add two Japanese maple trees to keep my lovely old magnolia and maple tree company.  Big yard.  Am not sure when I'll plant the mimosa that's growing in my attic.  I started that one from a tiny little seedling and now it's about 2' tall.  May wait until next spring.

Nice job there, Benevolent Misanthrope!


Thank you kindly!
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
One of my hydrangeas bloomed like crazy. The other? Zero blooms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I also did zinnias for the bees and butterflies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
my strawberries haven't done a damn thing.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Here's a bee on a leek flower. I left the leeks over winter and I'll collect the seeds to start some more.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm getting a pint of raspberries every few days. Way better than store-bought.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A new planting of beans and beets. The first harvest is done.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The garden in early evening with the low sun over the house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard to believe it was just grass 3 years ago.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Chive on?

Isn't another aggregator site gonna stage a raid against us for using that?
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Notabunny: I am currently between gardens. Next month I will begin actively shopping for a place with a backyard big enough for a veggie and flower garden that will please at least two pettin' chickens, and some climbing fruit trees for at least two bonus goats. Upon retirement I will add a Heinz 57 happy dog. I don't know that the garden will be a priority for the Heinz 57 happy dog, but I will make sure the garden is happy dog accessible.


Are you interested in the Olympic Peninsula area with a view of Seattle across Puget Sound? Fast ferry to Seattle is 10 minutes away. My spread is up for sale 2.64 acres, farm animals allowed! Ping if you want more info.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

sharbear: Notabunny: I am currently between gardens. Next month I will begin actively shopping for a place with a backyard big enough for a veggie and flower garden that will please at least two pettin' chickens, and some climbing fruit trees for at least two bonus goats. Upon retirement I will add a Heinz 57 happy dog. I don't know that the garden will be a priority for the Heinz 57 happy dog, but I will make sure the garden is happy dog accessible.

Are you interested in the Olympic Peninsula area with a view of Seattle across Puget Sound? Fast ferry to Seattle is 10 minutes away. My spread is up for sale 2.64 acres, farm animals allowed! Ping if you want more info.


I lived in Queen Anne for years and dream of returning to the area. But my plans are to move close to wherever Thing1 and Thing2 settle down. They both are leaning towards engineering and like cool weather, and I keep promoting the Seattle area. I'll keep my fingers crossed.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sharbear: Notabunny: I am currently between gardens. Next month I will begin actively shopping for a place with a backyard big enough for a veggie and flower garden that will please at least two pettin' chickens, and some climbing fruit trees for at least two bonus goats. Upon retirement I will add a Heinz 57 happy dog. I don't know that the garden will be a priority for the Heinz 57 happy dog, but I will make sure the garden is happy dog accessible.

Are you interested in the Olympic Peninsula area with a view of Seattle across Puget Sound? Fast ferry to Seattle is 10 minutes away. My spread is up for sale 2.64 acres, farm animals allowed! Ping if you want more info.


There's room to sleep two full families here, plus some! My email is sharron dot house54
At gmail dot com. I'll email you a look see. It's two houses, daylight basement with full functional kitchen. Barns, Potting shed, wood/chicken shed, full working shop and 5 car garage, 2 are rv/boat big.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I saw a bee rescue another bee that was stuck in the pollen of a zucchini flower the other day. Just sort of went in and buzzed around frantically for a few seconds at a time until the stuck bee got de-pollinated enough to fly out.

Other than that, slow progress. Something is now eating the cucumbers before they form. Rabbits or squirrels, I'm not sure which. The front garden bed was a complete bust so far; shady, plus the rabbits cleared out the beans. I'm starting again with beans, chard, lettuce, carrot, and arugula, and hoping I get something.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Got my first picking of raspberries and blueberries. Got about a pint of mixed and picked another pint this morning. Not too many left but for their first year producing fruit, I am really happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I left two chunks of potato in the dirt after they didn't grow last year.

One grew up and died already. Two little testicle sized potatoes. i don't know if they will sprout or not. I.might just toss them in the dirt for next year.

The older, larger, and still living plant still has a massive two leaves...  It's been like a bean sprout for a month and a half but it's chugging along.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been harvesting yellow squash every day or two, trying to keep up so they don't get huge.

No cucumbers yet, but I've got a zillion blossoms and there are some little tiny ones just starting to form.  Green beans have blossomed too.

My eggplants are doing so-so.  I had leaf miner issues, so I've been hitting them with insecticidal soap.  They've gained a little height and put out a couple of blossoms, but nothing like how they were in my old place.  I'm stumped.

And tomatoes are huge, with lots of green fruit and a couple that are starting to turn color.  I did the Florida weave method to tie them up.  It's working pretty well, nothing drooping over, but next year I think I'll prune more aggressively.  It's one of my failings to not keep up with the tomatoes, removing suckers, etc. and I've done much better this year than before.
 
Lee451
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No new pictures but the passifloraare growing like weeds (I have not seen any new fruits), the spaghetti squash are sending out vines and the fig tree I planted last year has about 6 fruits. The peach tree is weighted down with fruit and (hopefully) they will not succumb to brown dog this year. Maybe some pictures later....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm up to about 5 quarts from the blueberry bushes.

My first tomato is just turning (I got started late because of the move). I lost my squash to vine borers.
 
Lee451
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
" brown rot"
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had to remove a zucchini that was rotting in the ground. Too much rain is preventing many of the tomatoes from ripening, but everything else is going nuts. While I appreciate not having to water, a few days of sunshine would do that garden well.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I trimmed my hops plants down to 4 bines each to try and avoid whatever disease is killing them in august, and the Japanese Beetle just had their way with them.  Ortho 3-1 seemed to be a sauce as far as they were concerned.

<sigh> another year, another zero-hop harvest.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I envy all of you Farkers w/gardens producing. We have a raised bed in the back that normally is filled with tomato, pepper, and tomatillo plants. Sadly, I was told not to plant this year as the house would be put on the market; it was not.

S.O. does however have a single plot out of 8 spots at the local elementary school (where she works) and is growing peas, peppers and tomatoes. We'll see a little of that, but most go to the community.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call it gardening but my entire back lot has turned into a total wildscape unintentional black berry farm due to negligence. You need a suit of armor on to get in there and reap the fruit. It is crazy and I've got to rent a bush hog or something to clear it out eventually. But the birds like it so I'm cool with it for the time being
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My herbs are thriving after all the rain we've had. The sage and rosemary especially took off. I had to bring in my Martha Washington geranium cutting since the soil was so wet I was losing leaves. It's fine now. We've been using my fresh herbs in cooking. It's glorious having fresh herbs at my disposal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had an issue with the Thyme line in our house this week.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or at least with a pull-cord chopper with the lid not *quit* attached firmly.
Fresh from the herb garden in front of the house.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wet, wet, wet. Earliest I've had powdery mildew ever show up. At least the temperature hasn't been too bad the last few days. Things are starting to take off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
