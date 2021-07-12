 Skip to content
(MSN)   Marine who murdered Green Beret gets 6 months in confinement, reduction in rank, and application to police department   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Non-commissioned officer, United States Navy, Military, United States Navy SEALs, Special Warfare insignia, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, United States Naval Special Warfare Command  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 8:30 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
His role in the "prank" was to cause Melgar to lose consciousness after placing him in a martial-arts style chokehold, AP reported.

Minneapolis PD may have a comfortable place for this youngster.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This inter-service rivalry is getting out of hand. Although I would like to see a Coast Guard - Air Force slap fight.

/I keed, I keed.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
His lawyer, allowed to actually plea-bargain for him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he were charged with destruction of government property he would have faced a harsher sentence. Such bullshiat.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hazing is such a bullshiat practice in any connotation.  It doesn't help with team chemistry, it's solely an outlet for douchebag impotent rage.  It's childish and has no place in our military.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Hazing is such a bullshiat practice in any connotation.  It doesn't help with team chemistry, it's solely an outlet for douchebag impotent rage.  It's childish and has no place in our military.


So imagine you are the drill sergeant of a group and there's someone pulling the curve down, and I mean dragging it. Wouldn't you create the animosity towards that soldier, punishing the whole group for his failures until they take action and he either shapes up, quits or goes full metal jacket?

/neither would I.
//I get that this isn't boot camp.
///I'm just saying look higher, if they REALLY wanted the hazing to stop, it would stop
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: Hazing is such a bullshiat practice in any connotation.  It doesn't help with team chemistry, it's solely an outlet for douchebag impotent rage.  It's childish and has no place in our military.


I've never understood hazing as team building.  It's some kind of sick "Someone abused me to join this club, and I didn't like it, so by golly I'm going to abuse the new guy!" mentality.  Then they can hang out in the abused/abuser club and pretend that it's not weird?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude is going to shock and baton the living shiat out of someone.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: guestguy: Hazing is such a bullshiat practice in any connotation.  It doesn't help with team chemistry, it's solely an outlet for douchebag impotent rage.  It's childish and has no place in our military.

I've never understood hazing as team building.  It's some kind of sick "Someone abused me to join this club, and I didn't like it, so by golly I'm going to abuse the new guy!" mentality.  Then they can hang out in the abused/abuser club and pretend that it's not weird?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A jury made up of eight, all-male servicemembers in Norfolk, Virginia, handed down a sentence that was considerably less than the maximum sentence ....

Weird phrasing. Why aren't they just male servicemembers? I get why they're not servicemen any more, but why are they 'all-male' and not just male? All-male as opposed to what?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Terrible crime, good headline. Classic Fark combo to go, thank you.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Weird phrasing. Why aren't they just male servicemembers? I get why they're not servicemen any more, but why are they 'all-male' and not just male? All-male as opposed to what?


Trans?

Srysly, I dunno.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only part of this that surprises me is that they didn't rape him first.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: A jury made up of eight, all-male servicemembers in Norfolk, Virginia, handed down a sentence that was considerably less than the maximum sentence ....

Weird phrasing. Why aren't they just male servicemembers? I get why they're not servicemen any more, but why are they 'all-male' and not just male? All-male as opposed to what?


It makes more sense if you mentally delete the hyphen.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: guestguy: Hazing is such a bullshiat practice in any connotation.  It doesn't help with team chemistry, it's solely an outlet for douchebag impotent rage.  It's childish and has no place in our military.

I've never understood hazing as team building.  It's some kind of sick "Someone abused me to join this club, and I didn't like it, so by golly I'm going to abuse the new guy!" mentality.  Then they can hang out in the abused/abuser club and pretend that it's not weird?


Well, I guess it kinda builds camaraderie among the group attacking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: A jury made up of eight, all-male servicemembers in Norfolk, Virginia, handed down a sentence that was considerably less than the maximum sentence ....

Weird phrasing. Why aren't they just male servicemembers? I get why they're not servicemen any more, but why are they 'all-male' and not just male? All-male as opposed to what?


They had 2 balls instead of just one.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

felching pen: This inter-service rivalry is getting out of hand. Although I would like to see a Coast Guard - Air Force slap fight.

/I keed, I keed.


The coasties would curbstomp them.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
capitol police has openings.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gee, one would think having a member who actually kills other members might cause there to be friction in the unit.....you know, like letting females in.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

