(Some Guy)   In news sure to boost fedora sales, 2/3rds of romantic relationships start in the friendzone   (psychnewsdaily.com)
68
    More: Interesting, Love, Interpersonal relationship, thirds of romantic couples, new study, initiation of romance, Friendship, platonic relationship, lot of people  
posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 11:14 PM



elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Friendzone isn't a thing.

2. Who the fark wants a lover who isn't a friend? I mean random anonymous sex might be cool, but if you're going to be with the same person on an ongoing basis, I hope they're a free.d
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The other 1/3rd start in the AutoZone.

/wiper fluid?
//but I barely know her
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be confused. People make friends with those that they might be willing to become sexually involved with. After all, why not? This does not mean that anyone who you becomes friends with is a potential 'romantic' partner. It is also possible to become friends with someone with whom you have no, and will have no, physical inclinations towards.

There does exist a 'friend zone' where a person is very willing to be your friend but from where there is almost no prospect of progressing beyond that. It's just that not all "friends" are created equal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: 1. Friendzone isn't a thing.

2. Who the fark wants a lover who isn't a friend? I mean random anonymous sex might be cool, but if you're going to be with the same person on an ongoing basis, I hope they're a free.d


Yes clearly and obviously a no shiat Sherlock what does that have to do with a relationship that needs to move on to the sexual component and it doesn't that is what the friend zone is what the fark are you in farking playing around like you don't know what it is
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Don't be confused. People make friends with those that they might be willing to become sexually involved with. After all, why not? This does not mean that anyone who you becomes friends with is a potential 'romantic' partner. It is also possible to become friends with someone with whom you have no, and will have no, physical inclinations towards.

There does exist a 'friend zone' where a person is very willing to be your friend but from where there is almost no prospect of progressing beyond that. It's just that not all "friends" are created equal.


Or asshole was just trying to use you because you're that great of a friend
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny cause I'm the one with the fedoras. My husband says they look cute on me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.


And this is why I don't have very many male friends if any
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Torgue and the Friendzone
Youtube F91YQg9INWg


Because this thread had no chance anyway
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a relationship to work, there has to be common interests, the desire to spend regular time together, the willingness to help each other through issues, etc - in other words, everything that makes a close friend a close friend. So yeah, most of the ones that actually last are going to be friends who decide to take it further.

If all you're trying to do is get laid, there's plenty of bars, sites like Tinder/Grinder, etc, with plenty of people who will happily be the other half of the arrangement... just don't fool yourself into thinking those are anything serious or lasting.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: HoratioGates: In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.

And this is why I don't have very many male friends if any


sure sure, this is the reason. right here. you post regularly. please.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Don't be confused. People make friends with those that they might be willing to become sexually involved with. After all, why not? This does not mean that anyone who you becomes friends with is a potential 'romantic' partner. It is also possible to become friends with someone with whom you have no, and will have no, physical inclinations towards.

There does exist a 'friend zone' where a person is very willing to be your friend but from where there is almost no prospect of progressing beyond that. It's just that not all "friends" are created equal.


The ones that complain about being "friendzoned" the loudest don't recognize that they will never be more than friends though, and then wonder why their behavior around that denial drives people away.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: 1. Friendzone isn't a thing.

2. Who the fark wants a lover who isn't a friend? I mean random anonymous sex might be cool, but if you're going to be with the same person on an ongoing basis, I hope they're a free.d


It absolutely is a thing.

I was best friends for five years with the woman who is now my wife, and even after we'd finally got together in a physical relationship, it still took her about two or three more years thereafter before she saw me completely as her boyfriend, and not just "friend". She even joked about it a lot. She'd be passionately kissing me, then stop, give me a funny look and exclaim "Ah, weird!".

She's still my best friend, and a lot more.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta love being in the friend zone and getting a pity handjob. It's worth the wait.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The remaining third happen when you hire a street prostitute then an unlikely romance blossoms. Hijinks and comical situations abound.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The other 1/3rd start in the AutoZone.

/wiper fluid?
//but I barely know her


I was gonna say. An 8th of a 3rd of the 3rd are into... Something weird. There's a venn diagram out there.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a woman hits the wall and Chad stops coming around she may decide to settle for one of the simping beta male orbiters she has been keeping in the friendzone.  The sad thing is the guy actually feels lucky (at least initially) to be settled for by a woman who is past her prime and has been passed around.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fails. Those that talk about sex the most have sex the least.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [images.indianexpress.com image 850x472]


The part on the right, just WTF did they do to her thumb?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New study finds that two thirds of romantic couples start out as friends

In screenplays, maybe.

In real life?  I don't really buy it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
mcreadyblue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: When a woman hits the wall and Chad stops coming around she may decide to settle for one of the simping beta male orbiters she has been keeping in the friendzone.  The sad thing is the guy actually feels lucky (at least initially) to be settled for by a woman who is past her prime and has been passed around.


waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.imgflip.com image 500x657]


That is the one upside of the lockdown
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image 500x435]


waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 378x190]


Actually. Exactly.
Considering the extent that I would lay myself out for a friend, why would I want to actually have a friend.
I'd rather give all that loyalty and self-sacrifice to someone who actually wants to touch my balls.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: waxbeans: HoratioGates: In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.

And this is why I don't have very many male friends if any

sure sure, this is the reason. right here. you post regularly. please.


I'm originally the greatest friend anyone could have if you lost your house or some other thing caused you to not be able to be at your house I'll let you stay here rent free I wouldn't be some dick head asshole charging your rent
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aagrajag: fnordfocus: 1. Friendzone isn't a thing.

2. Who the fark wants a lover who isn't a friend? I mean random anonymous sex might be cool, but if you're going to be with the same person on an ongoing basis, I hope they're a free.d

It absolutely is a thing.

I was best friends for five years with the woman who is now my wife, and even after we'd finally got together in a physical relationship, it still took her about two or three more years thereafter before she saw me completely as her boyfriend, and not just "friend". She even joked about it a lot. She'd be passionately kissing me, then stop, give me a funny look and exclaim "Ah, weird!".

She's still my best friend, and a lot more.


Butt stuff? It's always butt stuff. Congratulations. Try not to get Hep C eating all that ass, Millennial Toast.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meat0918: wademh: Don't be confused. People make friends with those that they might be willing to become sexually involved with. After all, why not? This does not mean that anyone who you becomes friends with is a potential 'romantic' partner. It is also possible to become friends with someone with whom you have no, and will have no, physical inclinations towards.

There does exist a 'friend zone' where a person is very willing to be your friend but from where there is almost no prospect of progressing beyond that. It's just that not all "friends" are created equal.

The ones that complain about being "friendzoned" the loudest don't recognize that they will never be more than friends though, and then wonder why their behavior around that denial drives people away.


Actually if I suspect you friendzone me I do in fact want to drive you away you don't deserve my friendship
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friend zone isn't bad.  I significantly upped my dating life by being friends with the girls I didn't find attractive.  It's all about networking.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: 1. Friendzone isn't a thing.


You haven't known too many seriously heartbreaking women.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peki: Never fails. Those that talk about sex the most have sex the least.


That's completely relatively speaking a lot and a little is different from everybody's perspective as far as I'm concerned I've never had sex.
At least not an appreciable amount
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This seems rather appropriate for this thread.

TISM - Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me
Youtube uIRXhL-NFc8
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: [Fark user image image 378x190]

Actually. Exactly.
Considering the extent that I would lay myself out for a friend, why would I want to actually have a friend.
I'd rather give all that loyalty and self-sacrifice to someone who actually wants to touch my balls.


But they are so gross and sweaty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Friend zone isn't bad.  I significantly upped my dating life by being friends with the girls I didn't find attractive.  It's all about networking.


Considering that my friends can call me at 3:00 in the morning and ask me to help them with whatever yeah I'm not being friends with anyone that isn't putting out
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: Don't be confused. People make friends with those that they might be willing to become sexually involved with. After all, why not? This does not mean that anyone who you becomes friends with is a potential 'romantic' partner. It is also possible to become friends with someone with whom you have no, and will have no, physical inclinations towards.

There does exist a 'friend zone' where a person is very willing to be your friend but from where there is almost no prospect of progressing beyond that. It's just that not all "friends" are created equal.


So basically, your "friend" wasn't really your friend, and was just there to try and scam female "friends" into farking...while cock-blocking YOU.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Peki: Never fails. Those that talk about sex the most have sex the least.

That's completely relatively speaking a lot and a little is different from everybody's perspective as far as I'm concerned I've never had sex.
At least not an appreciable amount


How many posts do you have in this thread already?

/playfully kidding
//I don't get any either but I'm being picky
///dry spells come in threes?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This seems rather appropriate for this thread.

[YouTube video: TISM - Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me]


Exactly
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.


Oops ..actually meant to quote this one instead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: waxbeans: Abox: [Fark user image image 378x190]

Actually. Exactly.
Considering the extent that I would lay myself out for a friend, why would I want to actually have a friend.
I'd rather give all that loyalty and self-sacrifice to someone who actually wants to touch my balls.

But they are so gross and sweaty.


Exactly.
I've come to realize I'll be paying for it from this point forward.
😂

/
I've long maintained that gay sex is a young man's game.
//
You don't pay a girl for six you have pay her to leave

///
Nobody wants old balls not even the old man
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BUT!

What about lovers will have become best friends? I'm in that sort of relationship and it feels very very good. I don't want her as a lover, but I don't want to lose her as a friend. Am I a lost Melvin?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: scotchcrotch: Friend zone isn't bad.  I significantly upped my dating life by being friends with the girls I didn't find attractive.  It's all about networking.

Considering that my friends can call me at 3:00 in the morning and ask me to help them with whatever yeah I'm not being friends with anyone that isn't putting out


Okay. Take it easy Barkavious. We get it. Gas, grass or ass. No free rides.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't find a hat that looks good on my.  Straw hat and I look like I'm out of Deliverance.  Baseball cap and I'm holding onto my youth.  Fedora and I look like the I'm trying for the Blues Brothers thing (I'm a harp player).  Doo rag and I look like I belong in a biker band.

I'm just a nearly 50 year old bald white guy with a big goatee who needs some sun protection while wearing jeans and tees and playing blues.  (I suppose I could do a tie dye doo rag to look more hippy?)
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: 1. Friendzone isn't a thing.


There's absolutely a toxic connotation around the term, but it's extremely common for one person in the same friend group to have very strong feelings for another person in the same friend group who doesn't reciprocate those feelings. Most typically in your early 20's, when you actually have that kind of friend group. And sometimes you have to get a little distance for your own mental health, because the constant low-level rejection can drive you nuts after a while.

It sucks, but it's nobody's fault, and definitely not the other person's fault for not being into you. Just one of those things that's part of growing up.

When I first heard the term in the early 2000s, it seemed like a hyperbolic vocabulary for drowning your sorrows, with the understanding that in the morning you have to act like farking human being.

Now, though, you basically should never seriously utter the word "friendzone" except as a joke.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Peki: ///dry spells come in threes?


Actually. The sex comes in packs.
It's really annoying that I would have these long ass dry spells and then 2 to 5 girls would appear in my life.
That isn't useful.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: In my group of friends we always had one friend who managed to sleep with every woman who entered the group with 2 weeks or so.  Made it difficult for those of us who were more take our time about things, especially since they'd need a course of antibiotics afterwards and frequently not talk to any of us anymore.


I entered a group like that and broke the guy whose only supposed talent was doing the sex well.

Difficulty level: aromantic asexual. (he just annoyed me with his lack of skill in anything useful or interesting)

It amused the heck out of the other friends to watch his fruitless pursuit. Eventually, he ended up scared of me for some reason.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Considering that my friends can call me at 3:00 in the morning and ask me to help them with whatever yeah I'm not being friends with anyone that isn't putting out

Okay. Take it easy Barkavious. We get it. Gas, grass or ass. No free rides.


I come from a weird background.

One time my mom let an entire family live in our living room.
And then she kicked them out about a month later.

What I'm saying is the people in my family are really great and really generous just don't annoy them cuz then they will turn into complete assholes.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
