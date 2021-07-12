 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   You can stop feeling guilty about that drug habit with this ethically produced, environmentally conscious nose candy for today's woke druggies   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    Amusing, Diet Coke, Cocaine, Drug addiction, Friedrich Gaedcke, Colombia, Former soap actress Davina Taylor, Drug injection, Coca  
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The murderous cartels that supply coke in the US are on the level with ISIS. They murdered a bunch of kids. It's use is not without negative externalities, but it seems particularly immoral to use coke for this reason.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$435 for a gram? What the actual fark?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Users have revealed a high demand for the so-called "woke coke" at posh dinner parties across the UK."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I know it's supposed to be 'you're'
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No idea what this is all about. I get my woke drugs from the pharmacy.

/stimulants because ADHD
//ps it legal biatches
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now if they'd only make cocaine that doesn't use petrol
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out what "woke" actually means other than you realized something is bullshiat. And if you need some catchphrase to define your new found conscience you need help.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: The murderous cartels that supply coke in the US are on the level with ISIS. They murdered a bunch of kids. It's use is not without negative externalities, but it seems particularly immoral to use coke for this reason.


All I know is nothing this is horrible as manifest destiny
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: The murderous cartels that supply coke in the US are on the level with ISIS. They murdered a bunch of kids. It's use is not without negative externalities, but it seems particularly immoral to use coke for this reason.


It's not as if PepsiCo is that much better.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i'm stupid and i don't use drugs and i pretended for like 2 seconds that the whole mass-murder-cartel-destabilizing-gover​nments thing had something to do with it

Colin the Chicken | Portlandia | IFC
Youtube G__PVLB8Nm4
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm still trying to figure out what "woke" actually means other than you realized something is bullshiat. And if you need some catchphrase to define your new found conscience you need help.


Really you don't know what woke is?
Woke means you're no longer buying some bologna that you were munching on like an idiot yesterday.

For example hey man you do realize that your iPod is made by children right?
No but now that I do I'm woke about it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ElFugawz: The murderous cartels that supply coke in the US are on the level with ISIS. They murdered a bunch of kids. It's use is not without negative externalities, but it seems particularly immoral to use coke for this reason.

It's not as if PepsiCo is that much better.


Or Monsanto or foxconn or Ford or Union Pacific or the triangle shirt factory I could go on but I've got things to do
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow... Southpark already did it.

If we actually ended the war against recreational drugs, it could become a useful industry for the remote people who can't produce other goods for the global market. A legal market with regulations would push the criminals out, or at least let you regulate the criminals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i'm stupid and i don't use drugs and i pretended for like 2 seconds that the whole mass-murder-cartel-destabilizing-gover​nments thing had something to do with it

[YouTube video: Colin the Chicken | Portlandia | IFC]


What exactly does everyone have against heritage ?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ElFugawz: The murderous cartels that supply coke in the US are on the level with ISIS. They murdered a bunch of kids. It's use is not without negative externalities, but it seems particularly immoral to use coke for this reason.

It's not as if PepsiCo is that much better.


if you think pepsi is bad for the coordinated, decades-long pollution campaign or the appalling labor conditions, you can go find a sustainable soda brand that tries not to be so evil. this is just the same thing for cocaine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Wow... Southpark already did it.

If we actually ended the war against recreational drugs, it could become a useful industry for the remote people who can't produce other goods for the global market. A legal market with regulations would push the criminals out, or at least let you regulate the criminals.


Or just switch them to the regular everyday corporate criminals
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
James Bond promised me that some day all this would be legal, and I am tired of farking waiting.
 
Quadlok
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love love love that the article made it sound like violence and environmental degradation are an inevitable byproduct of cocaine production.

I mean, it couldn't be that by making it illegal, and pouring billions into going after producers, that governments, especially the US government, have created the problem. That's crazy talk. Now, if you'll excuse me, I think I'll have a cigarette and a few puffs from this hash oil cart. Maybe have a beer. All perfectly legal and with no negative externalities ever!
 
