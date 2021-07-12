 Skip to content
(Religion News Service)   "Washington, Colorado and Oregon are now among the US states that have legalized the process of converting bodies into soil, a procedure the Catholic Church said fails to show 'respect for the body of the deceased.'"   (religionnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait until you hear their thoughts on how to treat the bodies of living boys.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let the bodies convert to soil,
Let the bodies convert to soil,
Let the bodies convert to soil,
Let the bodies convert to, sooooooiiiiillllll!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Catholic church prefers young bodies
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The same Catholic Church that buried indigenous children in mass graves at schools across Canada has thoughts about respecting the bodies of the deceased? Okey dokey then.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" ... a procedure the Catholic Church said fails to show..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Canada. GFY Vatican
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The catholic church owns tons of property in each of those states and wants to keep offering cemetery plots for sale in a market that is artificially constrained on the supply side. If you only need a chunk of ground long enough to be composted that drives down the demand for a spot by quite a bit.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jclaggett
'' 4 hours ago  

Sending my body to science. Then after they cook, I dunno. Maybe a tree. Maybe just launch me on an escape velocity. Hell, we're all just star dust after all.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


Sending my body to science. Then after they cook, I dunno. Maybe a tree. Maybe just launch me on an escape velocity. Hell, we're all just star dust after all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, the same Catholic church that leases cemetery plots for 100 years, and then digs up the bones and tosses them into pits to make room in the cemetery for new burials?  The same Catholic church that paves over churchside burials to expand their parking lots?  The same Catholic church that makes artistic displays of bones and skulls in their European chapels?  The same Catholic church that started in the catacombs and burial tombs of ancient Rome?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The same Catholic Church that buried indigenous children in mass graves at schools across Canada has thoughts about respecting the bodies of the deceased? Okey dokey then.

That wasn't unique to Canada.


That wasn't unique to Canada.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Religion's lost the right to tell anyone what to do with their own body.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The catholic church owns tons of property in each of those states and wants to keep offering cemetery plots for sale in a market that is artificially constrained on the supply side. If you only need a chunk of ground long enough to be composted that drives down the demand for a spot by quite a bit.


NM Volunteer: Wait, the same Catholic church that leases cemetery plots for 100 years, and then digs up the bones and tosses them into pits to make room in the cemetery for new burials?  The same Catholic church that paves over churchside burials to expand their parking lots?  The same Catholic church that makes artistic displays of bones and skulls in their European chapels?  The same Catholic church that started in the catacombs and burial tombs of ancient Rome?


Yes.  The same Catholic Church that also has deals with local mortuaries for catholic burials and gets a kickback from each case.  The same Catholic Church that sells insanely expensive spots in their columbariums at the same rate as a plot, and forbids scattering of ashes or placing them anywhere else.  The same Catholic Church that encourages embalming of the body for an open casket mass before the cremation, so their providers get you both ways (and they get their cut both ways).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

It makes me glad that I'll be cremated, and the urn will be buried in a Masonic cemetery.

NM Volunteer: Wait, the same Catholic church that leases cemetery plots for 100 years, and then digs up the bones and tosses them into pits to make room in the cemetery for new burials?  The same Catholic church that paves over churchside burials to expand their parking lots?  The same Catholic church that makes artistic displays of bones and skulls in their European chapels?  The same Catholic church that started in the catacombs and burial tombs of ancient Rome?

Yes.  The same Catholic Church that also has deals with local mortuaries for catholic burials and gets a kickback from each case.  The same Catholic Church that sells insanely expensive spots in their columbariums at the same rate as a plot, and forbids scattering of ashes or placing them anywhere else.  The same Catholic Church that encourages embalming of the body for an open casket mass before the cremation, so their providers get you both ways (and they get their cut both ways).


It makes me glad that I'll be cremated, and the urn will be buried in a Masonic cemetery.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's funny because burying dead people is a direct result of the stench of corpses. The line about respect for the dead is a marketing tool.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The day I care what the Catholic church thinks is...the day before I left that nonsense behind me 50 years ago. Old men wearing funny hats have no particular authority over what is true.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


/
What I don't understand is why not just turn cremations into bust of the dealy Departed????
Because I think it would be awesome if people had these rooms in their homes filled with bust of departed family.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic church? Aren't they too busy molesting little boys?
farking scumbags ..
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the bibble call on people to be stewards of the land? How better than this?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


You know what, I'm trying to grow a giant sequoia right now, if I'm successful I'm amending my will and asking to have half of my ashes spread under that tree, it would be cool to have a small part of me live on for another thousand years or so =)
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


i mean, cremation isn't all that environmentally friendly either.

I think i'll opt for being dissolved.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand


I have been burned alive about this subject, and frankly I don't care what other people think about this subject.  I cared deeply about Cleopatra the dog.  I spread the ashes of Cleopatra the dog at the base of a tree in the Mt Pisgah Arboreal Park.  This is new information, what I used to get shiat about was that I had cared for her, and it was a loss to me, these opinions I ignore.  Spreading her ashes in Mt. Pisgah is my new offense.  I am a citizen, and so was she by extension.  It is also ashes.
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good dirt has served humanity a hell of a lot better that the Catholic church ever has. So fark 'em
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do not get embalmed if it is legal where ya live.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

replacementcool: somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand

i mean, cremation isn't all that environmentally friendly either.

I think i'll opt for being dissolved.


There are a few companies working on cryo-cremation, use liquid nitrogen to deep freeze the body then shatter it, it's supposed to knock down the environmental impact by >90% and with a clean grid it would be 100% clean.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its exhausting always trying to drag the rest of the country kicking and screaming into modern thinking.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do you know what the queers are doing to our soil?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's "ashes to ashes" not "ashes to potting soil"!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Wait until you hear their thoughts on how to treat the bodies of living boys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It lacks the pageantry of a sky burial, but not having to haul my corpse to a mountaintop in Tibet does sound convenient. I'm sold!
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, you gotta rip their organs out and fill them with formaldehyde and then slather them with makeup.

It's the only way to show respect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You think asparagus makes your pee smell now?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Its exhausting always trying to drag the rest of the country kicking and screaming into modern thinking.

Century of the Fruitbat time, is it?


Century of the Fruitbat time, is it?
 
mariner314
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm convinced. When i die I want this.

/Seattle resident.
 
jganer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size

Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As usual, they care about people that don't exist, and not about people who do.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Joe Diffie - Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) (Official Music Video)
Youtube vMiEFyTuuh8
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [images.ctfassets.net image 790x415]
Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.


Anyone know which episode of Six Feet Under this is?
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
don't they say ashes to ashes, dust to dust and all that?
I thought turning to dirt was a normal part of the cycle of life
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We put corpses in the ground because they stink and attract pests and scavengers.
Putting them in fancy boxes was just misdirection. Corpses are trash.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: farkingismybusiness: [images.ctfassets.net image 790x415]
Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.

Anyone know which episode of Six Feet Under this is?


just find lili taylor's last appearance
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Juc: don't they say ashes to ashes, dust to dust and all that?
I thought turning to dirt was a normal part of the cycle of life


Only when the cycle of life lines the right pockets
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...says the people who literally claim to eat and sh*t out their dead god.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do souls exist? Then yours has moved on, and you aren't using that body anymore.
Do they not? Then there isn't a "you" anymore, and that body is just a decaying object.
In either case, by the time your body makes it into a morgue, you aren't in it, and aren't going to be again.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

replacementcool: somedude210: My wife and I already decided long before we married that we were going to be cremated upon death, and buried in a biodegradable urn with a tree seed, so we can give a little back to the earth that raised us.

Honestly if we started making "remembrance parks" where only cremated remains buried with a tree seed or sapling, we could use a lot of wasted space that grave yards take up, and it wouldn't pollute waterways too.

Why we still insist on burying the dead instead of rebuilding the earth, I'll never understand

i mean, cremation isn't all that environmentally friendly either.

I think i'll opt for being dissolved.


I always thought toxic embalming, an expensive box, and taking up real estate after death was silly and wasteful, as well as environmentally unfriendly.
I planned to be cremated, then I found out it had a nasty carbon footprint.
I was interested when I read about the "mushroom farm" method of corpse disposal, which seemed cool.
Now, conveniently dissolved into soil in a month? Sign me up!

/ although this does seems like a boon to serial killers
// meh...potato, dissolvo
there is no 3rd
 
strangecondition
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: farkingismybusiness: [images.ctfassets.net image 790x415]
Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.

Anyone know which episode of Six Feet Under this is?


Lisa is buried in 4x01 Falling Into Place
Nate is buried in 5x10 All Alone
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: farkingismybusiness: [images.ctfassets.net image 790x415]
Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.

Anyone know which episode of Six Feet Under this is?

just find lili taylor's last appearance


I should have known that she was being buried like that Jesus Christ she was such an annoying character in fact I was watching six feet under from the beginning recently and I realized that I really really hated Brenda and her brother to the point that why the hell did I watch that entire series because those two characters were the most annoying farking human beings ever created
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: farkingismybusiness: [images.ctfassets.net image 790x415]
Sooner or later I'm going to soil myself.

Anyone know which episode of Six Feet Under this is?

just find lili taylor's last appearance


/
Thanks 😊
 
