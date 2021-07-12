 Skip to content
(CNBC)   WHO: Delta SARS-CoV-2 is largely asymptomatic in fully vaccinated hosts. Most won't even know they're infecting their own children and anti-vax in-laws with a virus five times deadlier than the original strain   (cnbc.com) divider line
    PSA, Infectious disease, Infection, World Health Organization, delta variant, Virus, Immune system, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Public health  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Untraceable germ warfare, thinning the violent herd of Repuglicans?


VERY COOL
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.


Which means they are still transmission risks especially if a vaccinated person does not know they have it and they infect a small group of non vaxxers who then in turn mass infect all their non vaxxed kin and pals.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a terrific excuse to avoid children and in-laws.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.


Look at Mr. "Reads the Farking Article" over here.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.


Well, that's disappointing. I know plenty of anti-vax QIdiots. /s
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got cornered today by someone at work who felt it was necessary to complain about masks and it quickly devolved into the vaccine doesn't work and they just say it does.

I'm exhausted of telling these smooth brains anything. I hope they get sick and blame it on the vaccine, that apparently doesn't work, because I didn't get symptoms. Everyone I love got the jab, and my littlest one will get it the second it's approved.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

theflatline: JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.

Which means they are still transmission risks especially if a vaccinated person does not know they have it and they infect a small group of non vaxxers who then in turn mass infect all their non vaxxed kin and pals.


I can live with that.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaccinated and never around children, so I am okay with this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imma get me a Delta variant and go on a red state road trip!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aimtastic: That sounds like a terrific excuse to avoid children and in-laws.


It sounds like a terrific excuse to hang out at big Republican get-togethers.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And to think those people look at me like I'm some kind of coward for still wearing a mask in the grocery stores.

/time for some finding out, antivaxxers
 
jekfark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fake news again
 
Lifeless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dying Georgia blue might just be the biggest accomplishment of my life when all is said and done.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.


Wait, you want me to suffer for a bunch of conspiracy theory idiots who don't don't believe the virus is real or think the vaccine is some kind of liberal plot?

No thanks.  I say let "stupid" take its course.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The anti-vaxxer conservatives will be thrilled to force the vaccinated to keep wearing masks so they don't have to.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: aimtastic: That sounds like a terrific excuse to avoid children and in-laws.

It sounds like a terrific excuse to hang out at big Republican get-togethers.


Amen. Who else wants to fake being a MAGAt, go to a convention, and give them what they're asking for? All it takes is a goofy hat and the willingness to act like a dickhead for a weekend.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ringo48: cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.

Wait, you want me to suffer for a bunch of conspiracy theory idiots who don't don't believe the virus is real or think the vaccine is some kind of liberal plot?

No thanks.  I say let "stupid" take its course.


How about the immunocompromised folks in your community who can't get vaccinated?

farks sake, suffer? You're talking like them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just call me COVID Mary!
 
illegal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bummer :)
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.


Uhh, as of now the kiddo (under the age of 12) can't get the vaccine.  Kids aren't immune.

However, I won't shed a tear when the aforementioned "anti-vax" parents eat shiat.  I just don't want it to come at the expense of the kid.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Dying Georgia blue might just be the biggest accomplishment of my life when all is said and done.


Literally dying Georgia blue.
 
get real
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does the covid home test also detect Delta?  I am fully vaccinated and had bought home test from Walgreens for crazy in my life.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.


15% of children produce serology consistent with Long Covid, so no, not ok.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Got cornered today by someone at work who felt it was necessary to complain about masks and it quickly devolved into the vaccine doesn't work and they just say it does.


I had one of these a few weeks ago. Otherwise smart guy says he doesn't want it because he got a not-fully-approved smallpox shot 5 or 6 times in the Marine Corps because they kept losing his shot record and each time he got sick as a dog. Still doesn't make a lot sense to me because if you're scared of getting sick then getting covid is the bigger evil. I think he's just wary of showing his true colors at work but, again, that contrasts with the regular antivaxxer syle so I'm kind of at a loss.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just get COVID and die you farking idiots.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

purpurosea: Ringo48: cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.

Wait, you want me to suffer for a bunch of conspiracy theory idiots who don't don't believe the virus is real or think the vaccine is some kind of liberal plot?

No thanks.  I say let "stupid" take its course.

How about the immunocompromised folks in your community who can't get vaccinated?

farks sake, suffer? You're talking like them.


Don't get mad at the vaccinated. They did their part. The article also says if you get Covid-19. The vaccine still offers immunity for most people with the variant. It is just saying they probably won't get sick but might be a carrier (and not a very good one) for a little bit if they are a breakthrough case.

Besides, Get pissed at the people that have no excuse for not having the vaccine in USA.

Just stay home and let that shiat rip through everyone too stupid to take the vaccine and let nature take its course.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: The anti-vaxxer conservatives will be thrilled to force the vaccinated to keep wearing masks so they don't have to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: arrogantbastich: Got cornered today by someone at work who felt it was necessary to complain about masks and it quickly devolved into the vaccine doesn't work and they just say it does.

I had one of these a few weeks ago. Otherwise smart guy says he doesn't want it because he got a not-fully-approved smallpox shot 5 or 6 times in the Marine Corps because they kept losing his shot record and each time he got sick as a dog. Still doesn't make a lot sense to me because if you're scared of getting sick then getting covid is the bigger evil. I think he's just wary of showing his true colors at work but, again, that contrasts with the regular antivaxxer syle so I'm kind of at a loss.


Excuses are superfluid among Covid antivaxers.  Demolish one and they offer another ad infinitum.  It's almost as if refusal to get the shot and being a disingenuous twit in real life were somehow paired.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.

Uhh, as of now the kiddo (under the age of 12) can't get the vaccine.  Kids aren't immune.

However, I won't shed a tear when the aforementioned "anti-vax" parents eat shiat.  I just don't want it to come at the expense of the kid.


The kids under 12 will very likely be fine. For them everything else is just about more deadly. However if I could get my kid vaccinated I would but I suspect it's going to be a long time for 6 years and younger when they do the risk calculation.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

purpurosea: Ringo48: cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.

Wait, you want me to suffer for a bunch of conspiracy theory idiots who don't don't believe the virus is real or think the vaccine is some kind of liberal plot?

No thanks.  I say let "stupid" take its course.

How about the immunocompromised folks in your community who can't get vaccinated?

farks sake, suffer? You're talking like them.


Sacrifices must be made.

You hold the bowl, I'll get the knife.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Untraceable germ warfare, thinning the violent herd of Repuglicans?


VERY COOL


A final solution to the Republican problem.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Comic Book Guy: Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.

Uhh, as of now the kiddo (under the age of 12) can't get the vaccine.  Kids aren't immune.

However, I won't shed a tear when the aforementioned "anti-vax" parents eat shiat.  I just don't want it to come at the expense of the kid.

The kids under 12 will very likely be fine. For them everything else is just about more deadly. However if I could get my kid vaccinated I would but I suspect it's going to be a long time for 6 years and younger when they do the risk calculation.


I don't have any kids, but we definitely need an approval for all kids attending school this fall. And public schools can and should make it mandatory for in person classes.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snort: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Untraceable germ warfare, thinning the violent herd of Repuglicans?


VERY COOL

A final solution to the Republican problem.


Except this time it's entirely voluntary and self-imposed.
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
feature or bug?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this point let's all just go to heaven or whatever afterlife/non-afterlife you believe in.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

purpurosea: Ringo48: cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.

Wait, you want me to suffer for a bunch of conspiracy theory idiots who don't don't believe the virus is real or think the vaccine is some kind of liberal plot?

No thanks.  I say let "stupid" take its course.

How about the immunocompromised folks in your community who can't get vaccinated?

farks sake, suffer? You're talking like them.


Fark got really politicidal in the past year. It's f*cked up.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theflatline: JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.

Which means they are still transmission risks especially if a vaccinated person does not know they have it and they infect a small group of non vaxxers who then in turn mass infect all their non vaxxed kin and pals.


initial load is a thing

that the unvaccinated get a low initial dose from the vaccinated is a good thing not a bad thing

in a general overall view which is usually the most common view
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Comic Book Guy: Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.

Uhh, as of now the kiddo (under the age of 12) can't get the vaccine.  Kids aren't immune.

However, I won't shed a tear when the aforementioned "anti-vax" parents eat shiat.  I just don't want it to come at the expense of the kid.

The kids under 12 will very likely be fine. For them everything else is just about more deadly. However if I could get my kid vaccinated I would but I suspect it's going to be a long time for 6 years and younger when they do the risk calculation.


For the bazillionth time:

"Not dead" != "Fully recovered to originally healthy state."

I enjoy my 33 year old lungs being effectively age 33, thank you, not age 50. And not having to worry about clotting disorders, or heart damage, or mental fog, or...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Intrepid00: Sounds like a self correcting problem to me. The kiddo will be fine that is to young to get or not their choice but the anti vaxx Parents will eat shiat when they bring it home from school.

15% of children produce serology consistent with Long Covid, so no, not ok.


Source because I bet it's 15% of kids that end up hospitalized not 15% of all kids inflected. They have no idea how many kids are infected because most never show any symptoms.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
YMMV
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sure am excited to get my kids vaccinated


any day now

you all go on and have fun tho
 
dready zim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Untraceable germ warfare, thinning the violent herd of Repuglicans?


VERY COOL


Yup, that was totally how  I read the headline too. Thin the herd of the sort of people who cry 'fake news' at any news they just don't like.

Don't want to wear a mask because it's just a hoax? Crack on, I'll give you a hug from my fully vaccinated self just to show how social distancing is social control...

Here in the UK, being a conspiracy nutjob is not a right wing thing. It is however still a nutjob thing.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

get real: Does the covid home test also detect Delta?  I am fully vaccinated and had bought home test from Walgreens for crazy in my life.


We sell three different ones. Was it the PCR test you have to mail in? The lab will test it, but I'm not sure if they report back which variant it is. PCR tests are generally analyzed to see which variant it is, but I think it's more for state/national stats.

My store does the NAAT tests, so we just get positive/negative and the swab goes in the hazardous waste. No genetic analysis. But hey, it's a lot faster.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: JerseyTim: The article also says that fully-vaccinated don't produce as much of the virus, reducing transmission risks.

Look at Mr. "Reads the Farking Article" over here.


If you read more than 5 articles on covid you would already know this.
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And to think those people look at me like I'm some kind of coward for still wearing a mask in the grocery stores.

/time for some finding out, antivaxxers


Last time someone asked me why I still had mine on, I said, " You can still get pregnant on the pill. Trust me I know"

/never saw a more confused face
//funny thing is, I don't have kids!
///ha!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So wear a mask and social distance.
I mean, act like you've done this before.


Depends. If youre in company of trumpers and antivaxxers dont wear a mask. Fark these plague rats.
 
