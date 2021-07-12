 Skip to content
 
(Medium) When your parent's brains turn to goo because of "JESUSEAGLEFREEDOM1776" on Facebook taking about how Hillary throws babies into a moloch shaped bonfire, how do you even start to pick up the pieces?
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Durable Power of Attorney'
 
GitOffaMyLawn
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing.

I had a discussion with a (now former) acquaintance who claimed that the vaccines magnetized you. When I demonstrated that a) I wasn't magnetized, and b) explained to her how magnets work (queue jpg), she agilely switched to another argument. Then another. And another.

Even offering to go with her and keep tabs on her for a few days afterwards wasn't enough.

Social media has broken these people.
 
edmo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right now, I figure some day they'll quietly come back some day in the future. If they don't die of COVID.
 
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Part of growing up involves learning to cut deadweight from your life. Sometimes that deadweight can be neatly stacked somewhere and possibly returned to at some later point, when it might once again be of some value and serve some useful function in your life. Other times, you just need to burn it, walk away, and never look back. You get better at this, over time, especially once you start to truly understand how much more positive your life becomes when you begin to aggressively root out the valueless elements in it that serve no purpose other than to drag it down.
 
Cyclometh
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not gonna make an account to read it. Someone got the article?
 
labman
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Right now, I figure some day they'll quietly come back some day in the future. If they don't die of COVID.


I wish I had your optimism.

They'll just keep finding other rabbit holes to go down, unfortunately. At the end it'll be covid, wasn't real, but 'they' made sure to make a virus with covid symptoms to get rid of the people who were on to 'them'

/5G, microchips, bill gates, Illuminati
 
iron de havilland
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
koder
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pure math:

* Let's say someone averages 4 hours getting brainwashed per day (1-3 hours Fox News and/or 1-3 hours Russian bots on Facebook/Twitter), 5 days a week.
* That's 20 hours of brainwashing per week; 1,040 hours per year.  It's practically a part-time job.
* You spend, at most, one hour once per day trying to undo it (and let's be honest; that's probably generous).
* You're still way outmatched.  In reality it's probably more like 1:20, because you probably only spend an hour per week dealing with this bullshiat with any one person.

This equation is likely where we need to draw the line on "freedom of the press.  It should never have to be an otherwise-productive worker's job/leisure time to take up a part-time "job" just to counter obvious systemic lies; that shiat will kill an economy and kill a country.

Essentially, there exists an "economy of truth;" it's a commodity, but the "economy of lies," left unchecked in its infinite bounds, will flood out the economy of truth and cause stagnation.
 
Mentat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you figure it out, let me know.
 
Brosephus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For the amount of time many people have been subjected to propaganda programming in the rightwingosphere, I don't think the necessary deprogramming ability exists within our current reality. For some people, you're talking 30-40 years worth of programming to undo.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scrape them off, Claire.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Step 1: do not engage with social media.

There are no other steps.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 850x444]

/oblig


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If it's not the internet, then it's cable TV or magazines or newspapers. And they have been trying for decades to replace education.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have to call bullshiat.
You can't actually sincerely believe that bullshiat and still go to work tomorrow.
Some part of you clearly realizes it must be a lie and that's why you keep showing up and being a normal citizen.


Seriously though I had this guy who worked at a produce company tell me that he believed that the weather was controlled by the government I got up and walked away I'm not even going to entertain that kind of stupidity because the belief that kind of stupidity is to wake up tomorrow morning and not participate in society anymore because it's a lie because that's what they would be government-controlled weather would mean that everything is a lie and that a tornado happened because someone decided it to me you can't believe something like that and act normal afterwards so you're either crazy or stupid or lying about you or belief in that stupidity
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm doing my part to spread disinformation as satire!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guy I used to play Dungeons and Dragons with...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not as heartbreaking as watching their brains turn to goo when you still care about them. Silver linings.
 
Somacandra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "All through the pandemic, we've seen hordes of Americans who couldn't be bothered to take even the simplest precautions to protect strangers, people who bristled at the idea of covering their faces or keeping their distance"

I would like to see a website that tracks *those* people who got COVID and died choking on a ventilator. I want to see stories of consequences for their actions toward others.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: It's not as heartbreaking as watching their brains turn to goo when you still care about them. Silver linings.


It's a good thing my father and I already weren't speaking.

/he croaked in 2015
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Right now, I figure some day they'll quietly come back some day in the future. If they don't die of COVID.


I hope so, but I doubt it very much.

GitOffaMyLawn: I had a discussion with a (now former) acquaintance who claimed that the vaccines magnetized you. When I demonstrated that a) I wasn't magnetized, and b) explained to her how magnets work (queue jpg), she agilely switched to another argument. Then another. And another.


They can make up new lies much faster than anyone can debunk those lies.  And they do.
 
iron de havilland
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm doing my part to spread disinformation as satire!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You don't.

You just stop talking to them and wait for them to die alone.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Nothing.

I had a discussion with a (now former) acquaintance who claimed that the vaccines magnetized you. When I demonstrated that a) I wasn't magnetized, and b) explained to her how magnets work (queue jpg), she agilely switched to another argument. Then another. And another.

Even offering to go with her and keep tabs on her for a few days afterwards wasn't enough.

Social media has broken these people.


I don't know if it's a certain personality type or specific trait that draws these people in.  I have to believe that there is an ability to think critically...it's almost childish mentality.  The arguments they present are basically, "I know i'm not but you are" and " nuh-uh "
I agree, there is no hope or help for these people. They are willing to lose their job , marriage, relationships, friends and even life before admitting they are wrong.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What exactly is the shape of Moloch? Is it like the shape of Cthulhu or Baphomet or Pazzuzu?  I'm so confused.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Spartapuss: It's not as heartbreaking as watching their brains turn to goo when you still care about them. Silver linings.

It's a good thing my father and I already weren't speaking.

/he croaked in 2015


I never knew my father I met him once in the 90s and I immediately knew why my mom left and I immediately knew why my mom left him
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, my 70+ year old dad has been sharing articles with me calling liberals authoritarian, the 1/6 people political prisoners, and talking about how people have the right to rebellion and it's "interesting" to see how it'll play out. That I would be on the other side of that war doesn't seem to get much reaction.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: What exactly is the shape of Moloch? Is it like the shape of Cthulhu or Baphomet or Pazzuzu?  I'm so confused.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I'm not gonna make an account to read it. Someone got the article?


Apparently subby does, along with whoever greenlit it. It must be a nice monetizing hook for Drew, since they claim to block paywalls around here.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You can't actually sincerely believe that bullshiat and still go to work tomorrow.


We're talking in many places about people who don't go to work tomorrow.  Late 60-something Boomers.  The Social Security check comes in every month, no matter how odd they get. They haven't done *anything* for the last 16 months.  Haven't made a new friend in 16 years. They don't have a coffee club like the old men did 30 years ago.  They watch NewsMax/OANN for 6-7 hours a day.  They sincerely believe every bit of the bullshiat.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The guy I used to play Dungeons and Dragons with...


[Fark user image image 215x234]


Why? You only read on if it's an "approved" activity? Who decided that you are the culture police?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NINEv2: Spartapuss: It's not as heartbreaking as watching their brains turn to goo when you still care about them. Silver linings.

It's a good thing my father and I already weren't speaking.

/he croaked in 2015

I never knew my father I met him once in the 90s and I immediately knew why my mom left and I immediately knew why my mom left him


Could you repeat that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: waxbeans: You can't actually sincerely believe that bullshiat and still go to work tomorrow.

We're talking in many places about people who don't go to work tomorrow.  Late 60-something Boomers.  The Social Security check comes in every month, no matter how odd they get. They haven't done *anything* for the last 16 months.  Haven't made a new friend in 16 years. They don't have a coffee club like the old men did 30 years ago.  They watch NewsMax/OANN for 6-7 hours a day.  They sincerely believe every bit of the bullshiat.


Yep.
But in my example the guy telling me that the weather was controlled by the government he had just left working and was on the bus going back home as was I.
Which is why I stopped at conversation cold.
Because I personally don't even want to think about that because yeah I'm not going to get up in the morning after I actually wrap my head around something that stupid and believe it.
But I do see your point makes me worry about my mother.
 
Somacandra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "All through the pandemic, we've seen hordes of Americans who couldn't be bothered to take even the simplest precautions to protect strangers, people who bristled at the idea of covering their faces or keeping their distance"

I would like to see a website that tracks *those* people who got COVID and died choking on a ventilator. I want to see stories of consequences for their actions toward others.


Fark user imageView Full Size

And this one would be included.

Popped up on the MAGA rebellion Twitter story below on the Greenlit page.
 
iron de havilland
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: What exactly is the shape of Moloch? Is it like the shape of Cthulhu or Baphomet or Pazzuzu?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pick up the pieces?

A shovel works well.

Works even better for burying the pieces underground.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why? You only read on if it's an "approved" activity?


I don't take D&D types the least bit seriously, no.
 
GitOffaMyLawn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x595]


The people I know who spout this stuff are in their 20s to 30s.

All the old people my age (even the die-hard MAGAts) have been vaccinated.

So take your ageism and stuff it up your backside.

And stay off my lawn, even if you're vaccinated. Bigotry has no place.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: It's pure math:

* Let's say someone averages 4 hours getting brainwashed per day (1-3 hours Fox News and/or 1-3 hours Russian bots on Facebook/Twitter), 5 days a week.
* That's 20 hours of brainwashing per week; 1,040 hours per year.  It's practically a part-time job.
* You spend, at most, one hour once per day trying to undo it (and let's be honest; that's probably generous).
* You're still way outmatched.  In reality it's probably more like 1:20, because you probably only spend an hour per week dealing with this bullshiat with any one person.


I was told there would be no math!
But, I can't fault your math.
Stupid correct math.
 
