(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If a woman promises you sex and $450 cash to meet her in a motel room, don't be surprised when you end up staring at the flash suppressor of an AR rifle and meth is somehow involved   (wjactv.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.


I am offered hundreds for sex on a daily basis. It is very natural for the female to want sex with random men and they are willing to pay for the sex.  Is something wrong with you Mr Ninja? Maybe get a deceit haircut or something.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A flash suppressor seems unnecessary when you're already known and the only people you'd use it on would see the gun before they see the flash.

A suppressor for sound would be far more beneficial.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.


I don't understand the other side of it. What was the point of having some random dude show up at your door to threaten with a rifle? He didn't rob the guy or kill him, so what was the plan?

/Or was there a third party playing the woman that set up the meet for some reason?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: What was the point of having some random dude show up at your door to threaten with a rifle?


Probably the woman was doing incall stuff behind boyfriend's back and he found out about it, like the big Indian guy in Fargo.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a missing "your mom" joke in there somewhere
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my email, hot women in my area are waiting to have sex with me. I had no idea I could make a steady income and support my meth habit so easily.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.


Actually it sounds like he was either buying or selling drugs and he doesn't want to fess up to that
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.

I don't understand the other side of it. What was the point of having some random dude show up at your door to threaten with a rifle? He didn't rob the guy or kill him, so what was the plan?

/Or was there a third party playing the woman that set up the meet for some reason?


This. If they had to offer $450 to entice him to show up, it's not like they expected him to be bringing cash.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: A flash suppressor seems unnecessary when you're already known and the only people you'd use it on would see the gun before they see the flash.

A suppressor for sound would be far more beneficial.


Huh. And here I thought it was his codpiece he wore under the long coat. Learn something new every day.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they charging him with making "terroristic threats"?  Did they have a hard time trying to figure out how to charge armed robbery?   And is every run-of-the-mill robber a terrorist these days?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These cuckolding videos are getting out of control.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
$450 is not enough money to motivate me to have sex with the kind of woman that has to pay $450 to get someone to sleep with her.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Bootleg: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.

I don't understand the other side of it. What was the point of having some random dude show up at your door to threaten with a rifle? He didn't rob the guy or kill him, so what was the plan?

/Or was there a third party playing the woman that set up the meet for some reason?

This. If they had to offer $450 to entice him to show up, it's not like they expected him to be bringing cash.


Be cause he's either not telling the whole story or is lying about what happened

The Judge Judy method: if something doesn't make sense, it's not the truth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: $450 is not enough money to motivate me to have sex with the kind of woman that has to pay $450 to get someone to sleep with her.


???????
For 450 I'd pork Trump.
Will 450 & a bottle of Viagra, two round trip tickets to anywhere a bag of premium bud and a bottle of XL crown Royal
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The Judge Judy method: if something doesn't make sense, it's not the truth.


I would tend to agree but I bet even that dumb heifer would believe a district attorney that said the suspect killed the cop for his gun
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Why are they charging him with making "terroristic threats"?  Did they have a hard time trying to figure out how to charge armed robbery?   And is every run-of-the-mill robber a terrorist these days?


Armed robbery is gimme all the money or I'll shoot.  Terroristic threats is "... and I'll find your wife and your kids and your dog and show up after they're asleep and yadda bladda."  He made threats of violence unconnected with the matter at hand, other than being revenge-like.  It's a reasonable charge in situations where people do that kind of crap
 
Dadoody
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time subby.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I believe he had misunderstood the deal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He thought this random woman he'd just met was not only interested in some no-strings sex, but that she was so interested in no-strings sex with him that she was willing to pay $450 for the privilege of experiencing it?

I'm guessing this guy doesn't have self-esteem issues, although he probably should.

I am offered hundreds for sex on a daily basis. It is very natural for the female to want sex with random men and they are willing to pay for the sex.  Is something wrong with you Mr Ninja? Maybe get a deceit haircut or something.


The amount is ridiculous as well.  Only $45 per second?  Pshaw!

/deceit haircut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cash is so I would leave afterwards.
 
