(News Break)   You would think getting out of jail would be one of the better days of your life   (newsbreak.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy, he really pissed off someone.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapper shot 64 times right after leaving jail

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW???
 
dave0821
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.


You don't even have to go out on a limb to say that.
Did he kill one of John wicks pets??
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that maybe there was intent to cause bodily harm...
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time Barry Manilow had to dodge sniper fire on his way to play the Copa.

/music is dangerous, yo
//some kinds appear to be more so
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Photo from the article.

Met with a fusillade of bullets upon a release from jail.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See, he did it wrong.

The trick is to get shot enough times to establish your street cred, but not quite so many times as to die.

I would've stopped at about sixty, personally.
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"KTS was outfitted with an electronic monitoring device, then released."

He snitched.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ironically, KTS had a target-looking tattoo on the front of his neck.

How is this ironic?
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's some Santino Corleone murdering right there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.


Or the person that shot him is one of those idiots with a drum on a Glock.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Outta jail, shot 64 times
Another tough rapper gunned down for his rhymes
The streets are mean but the studio's worse
Cross a rapper with a fader and you'll end up in a hearse
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 300x300]

Photo from the article.

Met with a fusillade of bullets upon a release from jail.


The guy tattoos a literal target on his neck.

What he probably looked like when someone shot him in it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well this confirms the rumors of a The Wire reboot?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 300x300]

Photo from the article.

Met with a fusillade of bullets upon a release from jail.

The guy tattoos a literal target on his neck.

What he probably looked like when someone shot him in it:

[Fark user image image 425x369]


ROFLMAO 😄😅💀
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
KTS (Chicago Gang)
KTS (Kutthroat) is an alliance between Lakeside GDs, Pockettown, and 075 Vice Lords. Members of KTS simply refer to themselves as "Kutthroat." Kutthroat is not to be confused Cutthroat, though they sound alike, cutthroat is another alliance with multiple different gangs in Chicago.

I was curious.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See this is why I am very suspicious of the police.
This man annoyed someone enough to get shot 60 times but the cops were able to arrest him and release them without shooting him.
I seriously don't understand why so many times the cops kill people who look fairly benign.

I'm sure you're going to say that the news handpicks which stories to make you feel bad about but if that were the case then Fox would be constantly running stories of scary looking guys getting killed by the cops and they're just not doing that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it was Imperial Stormtroopers trying to kill one of the women.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Reminds me of the time Barry Manilow had to dodge sniper fire on his way to play the Copa.

/music is dangerous, yo
//some kinds appear to be more so


Did they ever figure out just who
shot
who?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.


2 people standing next to him. He takes 64 bullets, one bystander gets hit in the leg one time, and the other gets grazed once.

Yep. It takes a lot of hate to fuel that kind of accuracy.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not if your brother picks you up in a police car and brings you to a sadistic nun.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, my ouchie with the x-acto knife isn't that big a deal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

morg: KTS (Chicago Gang)
KTS (Kutthroat) is an alliance between Lakeside GDs, Pockettown, and 075 Vice Lords. Members of KTS simply refer to themselves as "Kutthroat." Kutthroat is not to be confused Cutthroat, though they sound alike, cutthroat is another alliance with multiple different gangs in Chicago.

I was curious.


Ooooooooo
And a long forgotten previous life I was a Gangster Disciple.
And then I got pulled over for blasting NWA and the guy that was with me ended up being a habitat burglary guy who would also rape people.
I decided I didn't want to be involved in that kind of farkery.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a whole stack of bullets.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 300x300]

Photo from the article.

Met with a fusillade of bullets upon a release from jail.


I wonder if anyone got a bullseye.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His Mixtape is number 1

/ with a bullet
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: See, he did it wrong.

The trick is to get shot enough times to establish your street cred, but not quite so many times as to die.

I would've stopped at about sixty, personally.


Well he's got build up a tolerance first.  Which is why you start with low quantity 22 and then build up from there.

He did it wrong by jumping right into the larger calibers.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

2 people standing next to him. He takes 64 bullets, one bystander gets hit in the leg one time, and the other gets grazed once.

Yep. It takes a lot of hate to fuel that kind of accuracy.


And practice. It's important to practice.
 
Road_King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woman with him used to be an adventurer like me until...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After 50 you're just showing off...
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

Or the person that shot him is one of those idiots with a drum on a Glock.


Not a single dope that owns one of those would have the hand control to hit the same target twice let alone park 64 in the guy. This was three ak-47's and three thirty round clips at close range.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn, that's a long time on target  Somebody wanted to make a point.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: morg: KTS (Chicago Gang)
KTS (Kutthroat) is an alliance between Lakeside GDs, Pockettown, and 075 Vice Lords. Members of KTS simply refer to themselves as "Kutthroat." Kutthroat is not to be confused Cutthroat, though they sound alike, cutthroat is another alliance with multiple different gangs in Chicago.

I was curious.

Ooooooooo
And a long forgotten previous life I was a Gangster Disciple.
And then I got pulled over for blasting NWA and the guy that was with me ended up being a habitat burglary guy who would also rape people.
I decided I didn't want to be involved in that kind of farkery.


No you weren't.

GD was blood-in blood-out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was a hit.

64 bullets? That's like how Scarface went out
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWolfJaeger: "KTS was outfitted with an electronic monitoring device, then released."

He snitched.


Nah, depending on the crime, they've been releasing people.  26th and California has been overcrowded for a very long time, so unless he is/was wanted for a violent crime they do catch and release these days.  Been that way for a long time.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yeah, that was a hit.

64 bullets? That's like how Scarface went out


64 that scored, unknown if the two wounds on the collateral damage were pass-throughs or misses, plus you can betcherass there were clean misses...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.guestofaguest.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MC Shot-alot
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: waxbeans: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

Or the person that shot him is one of those idiots with a drum on a Glock.

Not a single dope that owns one of those would have the hand control to hit the same target twice let alone park 64 in the guy. This was three ak-47's and three thirty round clips at close range.


Where did the extra 4 bullets come from?
And if he was shot 64 times with a 7.62 round they would have been shoveling him into a wheelbarrow not rushing him to a hospital.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Marcellous would be proud.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎶And isn't it ironic, dontcha think? A little too ironic🎶
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

Or the person that shot him is one of those idiots with a drum on a Glock.


Dude, it was an AR-47
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

2 people standing next to him. He takes 64 bullets, one bystander gets hit in the leg one time, and the other gets grazed once.

Yep. It takes a lot of hate to fuel that kind of accuracy.


I missed that but holy shiat yeah
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And with the current price of ammo, 64 rounds ain't cheap. That's at least 30 bucks of 9mm. And that's just cheap ball ammo, more if you're using hollow points.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: morg: KTS (Chicago Gang)
KTS (Kutthroat) is an alliance between Lakeside GDs, Pockettown, and 075 Vice Lords. Members of KTS simply refer to themselves as "Kutthroat." Kutthroat is not to be confused Cutthroat, though they sound alike, cutthroat is another alliance with multiple different gangs in Chicago.

I was curious.

Ooooooooo
And a long forgotten previous life I was a Gangster Disciple.
And then I got pulled over for blasting NWA and the guy that was with me ended up being a habitat burglary guy who would also rape people.
I decided I didn't want to be involved in that kind of farkery.

No you weren't.

GD was blood-in blood-out.


The real deal. Sure. But some random San Antonio Texas dude trying to start his one set. Not so much. I just stopped hanging around them. Always had an excuse.
After about a month of trying to get me to go out they disappeared.
On an interesting side note that's not the first time that actually happened.
I have actually partly joined several gangs over the years in my early youth.
And something horrible would happen and I would just stop hanging around those people and they would just stop coming around.
I think it helps to have a mother in law enforcement.
I'm sure the first time they see her leaving makes them fark off.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cmb53208: 🎶And isn't it ironic, dontcha think? A little too ironic🎶


It's like ten thousand bullets, when all you need is yo dick sucked.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pretty sure that tattoo is something Native American.  tacky of the article to call it a target.  sounds like the guy was with his family, an older women with him got shot in the knee as she was watching his body get torn into clumps in the street.  in the middle of the day, with people all around.
...um, i mean, what a jerk, right?  it's funny because he wasn't a real person.
i like the part where a bystander caught some, too.  teach her to walk in broad daylight.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 300x300]

Photo from the article.

Met with a fusillade of bullets upon a release from jail.


I particularly like the neck tattoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dave0821: Por que tan serioso: waxbeans: cretinbob: Boy, he really pissed off someone.

Or the person that shot him is one of those idiots with a drum on a Glock.

Not a single dope that owns one of those would have the hand control to hit the same target twice let alone park 64 in the guy. This was three ak-47's and three thirty round clips at close range.

Where did the extra 4 bullets come from?
And if he was shot 64 times with a 7.62 round they would have been shoveling him into a wheelbarrow not rushing him to a hospital.


Thirty round bananas is what I was thinking.  Could have been those janky .22 pistol things with those rediq 100 round mags.
 
