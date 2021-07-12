 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A "Raunchy Drag Queen Bingo" festival is scheduled to take place August 14th in Howell, Michigan. Surprisingly, the local GOP has a problem with this   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Wet T-shirt contest, Drag queen, Livingston County, Michigan, Drag king, Transgender, Ann Arbor Art Fairs, Drag queens, RuPaul  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, I have to work.
Maybe I can take a day off.
Sounds fun.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Damn, I have to work.
Maybe I can take a day off.
Sounds fun.


They've sold out (not surprisingly).

But you can get on their Wait List
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They love Freedom so much!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What a drag queen looks like.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. at this point it's quite clearly half the country fault that the GOP continues to exist.
Because you can't be this annoying and stay in business unless other people are ignoring the fact that you're annoying cu*tbag.
Clearly half the country shrugs off how awful these people are in the name of getting along meanwhile they insist on being as annoying as possible in the name of not getting along and sticking it to us.
Which means every awful thing they do is actually our fault because we won't remove them from our lives at every level.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: [pbs.twimg.com image 586x733]

What a drag queen looks like.


You know I sort of considered myself sort of straight.
But I would definitely tap that
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, you might let your kids run around downtown at 9:30 at night, but that's on you for being a shiatty parent.  That's not on the drag queens.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 531x733]


That's weird and interesting at the same time.
But now I have to ask why the hell or tampon commercials and maxi pad commercials always done with blue water
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fark your festival then.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real money is not at the Casino. It's at the KofC Bingo, just saying.

/ you aren't playing the house, you're playing the old people there
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 531x733]

That's weird and interesting at the same time.
But now I have to ask why the hell or tampon commercials and maxi pad commercials always done with blue water


Some people use pads for urine leakage, and for blood. Blue is a nice marketing color, so they use blue in replacement of pee yellow, and blood red. They use blue in diaper commercials too. I guess people do not want to see pee and blood.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, do look at the size of these melons!
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to go, if it were near here.
I used to be on a forum where one of the contributors was a big, hairy-chested drag queen who dressed in drag and told jokes. He (she) and friends did Drag Queen bingo and held Drag Queen Tupperware parties, for LBGQT charities. But she lived in Colorado. Still, I always wanted to go to Nuclia Waste's Bingo.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there drag-queen-bingo events that aren't raunchy?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is an LGBT friendly event at Melon Fest, does that mean this is a group of Draggin' Fruits?

I'll show myself out.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Key West can do Fantasy Fest, with drunks, drag Queens, nude tourist, and 80,000 visitors without all the local kids turning into pumpkins, I am sure your town can handle one evening of Drag Queens.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*


I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far more appropriate and family friendly than anything involving guns.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: waxbeans: demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 531x733]

That's weird and interesting at the same time.
But now I have to ask why the hell or tampon commercials and maxi pad commercials always done with blue water

Some people use pads for urine leakage, and for blood. Blue is a nice marketing color, so they use blue in replacement of pee yellow, and blood red. They use blue in diaper commercials too. I guess people do not want to see pee and blood.


Well. Yeah. My point is the picture above proves it's not as awful as one would imagine.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: [pbs.twimg.com image 586x733]

What a drag queen looks like.


Farrah Moan was always irritating to me. I could never get over it, although the fight with Valentina on their Drag Race season's reunion was hilarious.

BenDeLaCreme, on the other hand, makes me feel funny in my pants for being simply delightful and pulling off the 40s pinup model look with aplomb.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*

I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.


preview.redd.itView Full Size


Gia Gunn is a trans woman, but does drag.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: God-is-a-Taco: God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*

I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.

[preview.redd.it image 439x733]

Gia Gunn is a trans woman, but does drag.


Oh come on, if you're going to do a Dragon Queen, put up a picture of Kahmora Hall.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: cretinbob: Damn, I have to work.
Maybe I can take a day off.
Sounds fun.

They've sold out (not surprisingly).

But you can get on their Wait List


The fact this has a wait list and no Trump rally has is a salve on my poor soul.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*

I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.



"Dragon Queens" is now the name of my Asia/Queen all-glockenspiel British progressive rock tribute band.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: demonfaerie: God-is-a-Taco: God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*

I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.

[preview.redd.it image 439x733]

Gia Gunn is a trans woman, but does drag.

Oh come on, if you're going to do a Dragon Queen, put up a picture of Kahmora Hall.


I forgot about that look. That season was way toooooo long. Drag race stuff outside of the show is way way more entertaining than the show itself.
Chicago Drag Excellence
Youtube VQi1AEsEb00
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Lady, you might let your kids run around downtown at 9:30 at night, but that's on you for being a shiatty parent.  That's not on the drag queens.


Letting my kids run around with the drag queens at 9:30 at night during the summer is how I do parenting right.

Damn if I am going to teach them to put on make up half as well.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.


Blackface is derogatory. Drag is celebratory.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 531x733]

That's weird and interesting at the same time.
But now I have to ask why the hell or tampon commercials and maxi pad commercials always done with blue water


Because red would be too graphic for some
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Outshined_One: demonfaerie: God-is-a-Taco: God-is-a-Taco: I dunno, man. Dragon Queens can look farking HORRIFYING, like the one in the article. Kids really shouldn't be around just like they shouldn't be around clowns. *shudder*

I messed that one up, huh. Dragon Queens sounds pretty cool, though.

[preview.redd.it image 439x733]

Gia Gunn is a trans woman, but does drag.

Oh come on, if you're going to do a Dragon Queen, put up a picture of Kahmora Hall.

I forgot about that look. That season was way toooooo long. Drag race stuff outside of the show is way way more entertaining than the show itself.
[YouTube video: Chicago Drag Excellence]


I think Bob the Drag Queen had the best comment from the episode before the Season 13 finale, when Bob said at that point in Season 8, they were halfway through filming Season 9.

/UK Season 2 was awesome
//Down Under Season 1 was decent
///All Stars 6 is...fine, so far.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

evilsofa: alice_600: Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.

Blackface is derogatory. Drag is celebratory.


Thank you, I had neither the time nor the crayons.
 
alice_600
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

evilsofa: alice_600: Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.

Blackface is derogatory. Drag is celebratory.


That is what I needed to know. It's a celebration of women. Not disempowering.
 
jlt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woo hoo!
That's my birthday!!!!

Paaarrrrrrtttttyyyyyyy!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Family friendly is code for conservative friendly which means kids friendly.

"Family Friendly" can't mean that everything is okay for kids and adults as many "family friendly" events and places have activities that are only for kids. So why can't they have activities just for adults?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Far more appropriate and family friendly than anything involving guns.


Or a Civil War reenactment, or an insurrection, or a lynching...you know, Republican ideas of a good time.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Howell city officials released a statement in response, which said the "event at a traditionally family-friendly festival celebrating the harvesting of Howell's unique melon was a decision made by the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority."

I had to look it up. It's a cantaloupe. The Howell Melon was supposedly gifted to them as seeds from a "hobo". That variety was killed off by disease but they continue humping this whole melon thing because, well, and I'm just guessing here, there is absolutely nothing else of any importance in Howell.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The one good thing the GOP did, gave my wife and I our plan for date night.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alice_600: Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.


So you think they're making fun of women?
Okay?
Maybe but I doubt it.
/
But as long as we're bringing this kind of stuff up I've met one too many gay men that really did seem to hate women and were grossed out by the idea of a vagina.
//
But then again poop on my little man kind of makes me want to vomit too
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
///
And long as we've gone this far would it be able to possible to have a boyfriend who only gave oral and received oral and didn't want any other type of sex?
 
get real
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://whdh.com/news/drag-queen-stor​y​-hour-in-plymouth-draws-ire-from-some/​
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The Howell Melon Fest is supposed to be a family-friendly event and not one that should be sexualized with an event like this."

"Please be aware there will be many raunchy jokes for adult audiences only," the event's press release said.

Heaven forbid any consenting adult be voluntarily exposed to drag queens or raunchy jokes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: alice_600: Not to be nasty but deep down I felt drag queens were kinda a version of female black face. Can someone explain to me why? Not trolling I just wanna know because I'm confused.

So you think they're making fun of women?
Okay?
Maybe but I doubt it.
/
But as long as we're bringing this kind of stuff up I've met one too many gay men that really did seem to hate women and were grossed out by the idea of a vagina.
//
But then again poop on my little man kind of makes me want to vomit too
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
///
And long as we've gone this far would it be able to possible to have a boyfriend who only gave oral and received oral and didn't want any other type of sex?


No hand jobs?  Seems like an odd exclusion.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Family friendly is code for conservative friendly which means kids friendly.

"Family Friendly" can't mean that everything is okay for kids and adults as many "family friendly" events and places have activities that are only for kids. So why can't they have activities just for adults?


Also if it's family friendly why are they selling beer?
Gmafb
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Howell city officials released a statement in response, which said the "event at a traditionally family-friendly festival celebrating the harvesting of Howell's unique melon was a decision made by the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority."

I had to look it up. It's a cantaloupe. The Howell Melon was supposedly gifted to them as seeds from a "hobo". That variety was killed off by disease but they continue humping this whole melon thing because, well, and I'm just guessing here, there is absolutely nothing else of any importance in Howell.


I wanted to see where it was and Google maps couldn't find it, so....

I know the area and it's not that far. 15-20 minutes from Ann Arbor
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And yeah, you can't grow cantaloupes here
 
