(Bring Me the News)   "We have Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, NUTmobile, Spam and Spam"   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Hormel, Super Bowl, Spam, Mr. Peanut, National Football League, Planters, longtime face of Planters, Minnesota Vikings  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Nutmobile" huh?  That's what you're calling it, Mr. Pen Peanut?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nut Mobile

That's what I call your moms minivan.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I thought that was adorable
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 236x283]


Am I the only one that finds the green m&m sexy
 
Wolsey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're not doing phrasing anymore?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolsey: So we're not doing phrasing anymore?


It could've been worse...
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
NUTmobile is the post-net-neutrality data plan for your phone that only goes to pornhub
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even better:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It doesn't seem like a good brand integration.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It doesn't seem like a good brand integration.


Kraft Heinz nearly killed the brand with bad Superb Owl advertising, but Hormel will continue to run the nut quality into the ground.
 
