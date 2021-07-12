 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   A group of churches fighting lockdowns, represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, hired a private investigator to follow the judge to his home and cottage to try and catch him breaking COVID restrictions   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ironic? More like creepy.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't follow the rules so I assume no one follows the rules.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snagged that suit jacket from the Mayor at the annual Amityville Yard Sale
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ironic? More like creepy.


More like perfectly correct.

How can a judge that breaks restrictions, hold in goodwill that another group has broken restrictions and penalize them.

This is just basic PI stuff.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he could have the PI arrested. He paid a young boy for his services.

That is really creepy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which launched the challenge on behalf of the group of churches and individuals, later admitted his organization hired the private investigator, though he said it was not an attempt to influence the decision in the case."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manitoba? man I was figuring it was those churches in southern alberta that always have mumps and measles outbreaks because vaccines are the debil for some reason or another. stem cells or something? I unno.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Maybe he could have the PI arrested. He paid a young boy for his services.

That is really creepy.


I was wondering what would happen if a US judge called the State Police to report being followed by a strange vehicle.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lawyer who hires private detectives to follow a judge might look like.
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old "if one guy doesn't wear a mask one time, then it's OK if we deliberately spreads the plague and over 600,000 people die" rationale.  A classic.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only did someone come up with this "let's stalk the judge so we can embarrass him in his own courtroom" plan, but then everyone else agreed and carried it out. I know I'm just restating the obvious here, but it is just astounding in ways I can scarcely parse.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjg: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them


Whaaaat, an organization called the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is a right-wing shill organization? But their name is almost entirely made up of "good" buzzwords, how can they be far-right shills?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Ah, the old "if one guy doesn't wear a mask one time, then it's OK if we deliberately spreads the plague and over 600,000 people die" rationale.  A classic.


"rules for thee, but not for me"

Nail his balls to the wall if he violated a rule he's willing to convict someone else over.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjg: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them


I knew Alberta had to be involved...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their first mistake was thinking this was a good idea, but their second mistake (apparently) was hiring a private eye who drives one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: mjg: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them

I knew Alberta had to be involved...


That one's allllll Manitoba
 
SirMadness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thread about Manitoba, involving Manitoba crimes on Manitoba judges in Manitoba.

Fark: It must be those darn ole Klanburtuns! A-yup!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dave0821: aagrajag: mjg: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them

I knew Alberta had to be involved...

That one's allllll Manitoba


the organization is headquartered in calgary though, my home town can be a bit of an embarrassment at times.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can all hate on Alberta but the university does some top notch research, particularly biology and climate change.

Manitoba could get dropped off the planet and I'm not sure many would notice.
 
dave0821
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Juc: dave0821: aagrajag: mjg: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is unsurprisingly based in Alberta, and run by a right-wing turd.
/fark them

I knew Alberta had to be involved...

That one's allllll Manitoba

the organization is headquartered in calgary though, my home town can be a bit of an embarrassment at times.


Don't want to bring you down even more, but Calgary has way more problems than just them.
Don't even get me started on all your one way streets and the same address being in 4 different places.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.


so many possibilities, and this is what you went with.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.


No you haven't.
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dave0821: Don't want to bring you down even more, but Calgary has way more problems than just them.
Don't even get me started on all your one way streets and the same address being in 4 different places.


a quadrant system is in tons of places, edmonton's being forced into using it too now which I find really funny.
They figured the city couldn't ever possibly be more than 100 blocks across so they made downtown 100st and 100ave. 

some of the funnier things I find about calgary is some of the more visible jerks who claim to be calgarians are from out east and then crap their stupid ideas on everybody. like that mayoral candidate who just spent a few weeks in jail, or Kenny.

the head of the alberta NDP is from calgary too so go figure.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: daffy: Maybe he could have the PI arrested. He paid a young boy for his services.

That is really creepy.

I was wondering what would happen if a US judge called the State Police to report being followed by a strange vehicle.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Juc: dave0821: Don't want to bring you down even more, but Calgary has way more problems than just them.
Don't even get me started on all your one way streets and the same address being in 4 different places.

a quadrant system is in tons of places, edmonton's being forced into using it too now which I find really funny.
They figured the city couldn't ever possibly be more than 100 blocks across so they made downtown 100st and 100ave. 

some of the funnier things I find about calgary is some of the more visible jerks who claim to be calgarians are from out east and then crap their stupid ideas on everybody. like that mayoral candidate who just spent a few weeks in jail, or Kenny.

the head of the alberta NDP is from calgary too so go figure.


We can totally agree that Calgary sucks.
 
slantsix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peki: You can all hate on Alberta but the university does some top notch research, particularly biology and climate change.

Manitoba could get dropped off the planet and I'm not sure many would notice.


Harsh but fair.

/Manitoban
 
litespeed74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The amount of money, time, energy and life spending fighting wearing a farking mask or giving a shiat about other people is unbelievable.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, truly the most dangerous forms of lockdown violations are the ones you have to secretly spy on someone for extended periods of time to detect.  And not, if course, the ones that are scheduled publicly, say every Sunday, with packed-in indoor spaces and choirs projecting viral particles into the recirculated air.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.


Huh. Your victimhood is noted.
 
ExYank
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with our Canadian Lawyers? They admitted it when asked and didn't throw anybody under the bus. No Kraken, no landscaping briefings nothing, nada zilch.

They were on such a great start with the Constitutional Freedoms shtick when we have a Charter.
 
gaspode
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: SomeAmerican: Ah, the old "if one guy doesn't wear a mask one time, then it's OK if we deliberately spreads the plague and over 600,000 people die" rationale.  A classic.

"rules for thee, but not for me"

Nail his balls to the wall if he violated a rule he's willing to convict someone else over.


What are you shiatting on about? Noone is even accusing him of anything you favorited!er.
 
dywed88
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.


Those people in you head are stupid.

Now if you would listen to reality.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: s balls to the wall if he violated a rule he's willing to convict someone else over.


There is no indication anything of the sort is true, even with surveillance of his home and activities. Protecting your own ethical failings on others isn't "reasonable suspicion", it's just nuts.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "A lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which launched the challenge on behalf of the group of churches and individuals, later admitted his organization hired the private investigator, though he said it was not an attempt to influence the decision in the case."

[Fark user image image 400x236]


JFC. That's literally all it could be.
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ExYank: What the hell is wrong with our Canadian Lawyers? They admitted it when asked and didn't throw anybody under the bus. No Kraken, no landscaping briefings nothing, nada zilch.

They were on such a great start with the Constitutional Freedoms shtick when we have a Charter.


oh dude.
I'm in a pretty gerrymandered riding, and every once in a while I go to my MLA's open mic nights or what ever they call them, so as to be a voice of (relative) sanity.
There's a ton of people who will go off about their 2nd amendment rights or their 1st amendment rights, ya know, completely forgetting what country they live in.

some folks actually do have good arguments about stuff but whooeee there's a lot of nutters of all stripes out there.

although generally it's people angry that metis and first nations folks can hunt on crown land, but they try it one time and they get caught for poaching. Also a lot of people making fun of trudeau.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: What a lawyer who hires private detectives to follow a judge might look like.
[i.cbc.ca image 850x529]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haw Haw..You have nuts too!
 
Skleenar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: JFC. That's literally all it could be.


Nuh uh.  They just wanted to hold officials accountable. What? You don't think officials should be accountable? I guess you think Trudeau should be able to rape babies.  Why do you support baby rape?

It's just a coincidence that they were following this particular judge.  Weird, right?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: What a lawyer who hires private detectives to follow a judge might look like.
[i.cbc.ca image 850x529]


i never thought to get tattoos of flop sweat
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Juc: ExYank: What the hell is wrong with our Canadian Lawyers? They admitted it when asked and didn't throw anybody under the bus. No Kraken, no landscaping briefings nothing, nada zilch.

They were on such a great start with the Constitutional Freedoms shtick when we have a Charter.

oh dude.
I'm in a pretty gerrymandered riding, and every once in a while I go to my MLA's open mic nights or what ever they call them, so as to be a voice of (relative) sanity.
There's a ton of people who will go off about their 2nd amendment rights or their 1st amendment rights, ya know, completely forgetting what country they live in.

some folks actually do have good arguments about stuff but whooeee there's a lot of nutters of all stripes out there.

although generally it's people angry that metis and first nations folks can hunt on crown land, but they try it one time and they get caught for poaching. Also a lot of people making fun of trudeau.


I want my first amendment rights!
*is sent to manitoba*
 
dave0821
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Juc: ExYank: What the hell is wrong with our Canadian Lawyers? They admitted it when asked and didn't throw anybody under the bus. No Kraken, no landscaping briefings nothing, nada zilch.

They were on such a great start with the Constitutional Freedoms shtick when we have a Charter.

oh dude.
I'm in a pretty gerrymandered riding, and every once in a while I go to my MLA's open mic nights or what ever they call them, so as to be a voice of (relative) sanity.
There's a ton of people who will go off about their 2nd amendment rights or their 1st amendment rights, ya know, completely forgetting what country they live in.

some folks actually do have good arguments about stuff but whooeee there's a lot of nutters of all stripes out there.

although generally it's people angry that metis and first nations folks can hunt on crown land, but they try it one time and they get caught for poaching. Also a lot of people making fun of trudeau.

I want my first amendment rights!
*is sent to manitoba*


Saw my first and only rat in Manitoba.
Don't think I will be going back. Like living rat free
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Peki: You can all hate on Alberta but the university does some top notch research, particularly biology and climate change.

Manitoba could get dropped off the planet and I'm not sure many would notice.


The Weakerthans - One Great City!
Youtube xLlsjEP7L-k
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.

Huh. Your victimhood is noted.


"Victimhood"? You're really confused about what it means when someone calls you out on your bullshiat, aren't you? Poor thing, did you believe your mommy when she told you that you could be "anything" that you wanted to be, so you decided that what you wanted to be was "right"? Well, just because you want to be right, it doesn't mean that you actually are...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: Mikey1969: This isn't true. I've been repeatedly assured by Fark that only Americans defied Covid rules and that the rest of the planet is populated by angels.

No you haven't.


Oh, it's been the Fark Narrative® for a year now, don't blame me.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "Victimhood"? You're really confused about what it means when someone calls you out on your bullshiat, aren't you? Poor thing, did you believe your mommy when she told you that you could be "anything" that you wanted to be, so you decided that what you wanted to be was "right"? Well, just because you want to be right, it doesn't mean that you actually are...


Is "dickheadhood" a word?
 
dave0821
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Mikey1969: "Victimhood"? You're really confused about what it means when someone calls you out on your bullshiat, aren't you? Poor thing, did you believe your mommy when she told you that you could be "anything" that you wanted to be, so you decided that what you wanted to be was "right"? Well, just because you want to be right, it doesn't mean that you actually are...

Is "dickheadhood" a word?


Well webster's hasn't come out with it yet....
But it's still fairly early in the year
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dave0821: Juc: dave0821: Don't want to bring you down even more, but Calgary has way more problems than just them.
Don't even get me started on all your one way streets and the same address being in 4 different places.

a quadrant system is in tons of places, edmonton's being forced into using it too now which I find really funny.
They figured the city couldn't ever possibly be more than 100 blocks across so they made downtown 100st and 100ave. 

some of the funnier things I find about calgary is some of the more visible jerks who claim to be calgarians are from out east and then crap their stupid ideas on everybody. like that mayoral candidate who just spent a few weeks in jail, or Kenny.

the head of the alberta NDP is from calgary too so go figure.

We can totally agree that Calgary sucks.


not all of us buddy.

Some of us work hard to make things better, and being a judgmental asshole never seems to help the cause.

Come out,I'd buy you a beer.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dave0821: leeksfromchichis: Juc: ExYank: What the hell is wrong with our Canadian Lawyers? They admitted it when asked and didn't throw anybody under the bus. No Kraken, no landscaping briefings nothing, nada zilch.

They were on such a great start with the Constitutional Freedoms shtick when we have a Charter.

oh dude.
I'm in a pretty gerrymandered riding, and every once in a while I go to my MLA's open mic nights or what ever they call them, so as to be a voice of (relative) sanity.
There's a ton of people who will go off about their 2nd amendment rights or their 1st amendment rights, ya know, completely forgetting what country they live in.

some folks actually do have good arguments about stuff but whooeee there's a lot of nutters of all stripes out there.

although generally it's people angry that metis and first nations folks can hunt on crown land, but they try it one time and they get caught for poaching. Also a lot of people making fun of trudeau.

I want my first amendment rights!
*is sent to manitoba*

Saw my first and only rat in Manitoba.
Don't think I will be going back. Like living rat free


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


So, my sons, there I was, visiting a dojo run by an old friend when I saw my first human nerd. I like living nerd free.
 
