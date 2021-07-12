 Skip to content
 
Tennessee fires top vaccine official for trying to save lives
    Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee state government, state lawmakers, Tennessee Department of Health, top vaccination official, health department  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking death cult.

Please, proceed, and exit the gene pool post haste.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's as if Republicans are willing to die for Trump.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only COVID experts red state governors trust are former Uber drivers.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bold strategy.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Spread wasn't big enough.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: It's as if Republicans are willing to die for Trump.


Only the ones who aren't rich.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
republicans need the coronavirus,they must continue to find ways to grift and then to whine and have hate rallies to keep their stupid,fat base riled up.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's funny how covid only seems to be killing people who won't take the vaccine. Almost like the liberals DESIGNED it that way.

I am very intelligent
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Step 1:  Claim government doesn't work
Step 2:  Get elected
Step 3;  Ensure government doesn't work by actively getting rid of anyone competent

Repeat.  Repeat. Repeat.
 
get real
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am that biatch, children and women first, cause Bubba ain't gonna fend for himself.....
 
shpritz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You guys really need to start some in-depth investigations into why the GOP is so dedicated to prolonguing the pamdemic.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A theme here-
YOu don't like election results- Fire the guy that counts the votes
You don't like a professional medical opinion based on facts and science- fire anyone that believes in it
You don't like teachers teaching history- fire the teachers and burn books to hide said history
fark these people. fark all conservatives, seriously...fark you
 
Skleenar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shpritz: You guys really need to start some in-depth investigations into why the GOP is so dedicated to prolonguing the pamdemic.


I'm sure it has something to do with vacjimnations. Or maybe dwight grievance.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every time someone tries to drag them kicking and screaming into the 20th century, this is what happens.
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think one of the things Republicans fear is that their children gain access to anything without the parents' explicit and case by case consent. This is primarily focused on sexual matters, like birth control and sex education, but right now Republicans are pushing hard against vaccinations. So it makes sense that they'd get mad about this. They don't care if people die. They just care that they get their way.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shpritz: You guys really need to start some in-depth investigations into why the GOP is so dedicated to prolonguing the pamdemic.


They know Covid is taking out mostly minorities. No need for extermination camps of the old. Calling it germ warfare is putting it nicely.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This Republican cancel culture WILL cost lives.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Later in the same hearing, another lawmaker, Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, cited "extreme disappointment" the health department would allow children to be vaccinated through the Mature Minor Doctrine. Lawmakers later discussed dissolving the entire agency to stop it from promoting vaccines to teens."

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: shpritz: You guys really need to start some in-depth investigations into why the GOP is so dedicated to prolonguing the pamdemic.

They know Covid is taking out mostly minorities. No need for extermination camps of the old. Calling it germ warfare is putting it nicely.


Or maybe they  think sabotaging the Biden admin is good political strategy. Or maybe it's ole Vlad again. Or maybe it's just that the lunatics have taken over the asylum. For now we just have speculation. But these guys have become a global threat.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This just makes me physically ill. What is wrong with these people?
 
Likwit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a worldwide problem I'm not sure how we can address. Misinformation and disinformation are just insane at the moment. I can't watch American TV at all anymore and here in Japan you sometimes get weird propaganda too. I watched an interview recently with an alleged "scholar" who was urging people to rethink getting the vaccine. He started by saying that when Norway first rolled out the Pfizer vaccine, 30 of 60,000 patients died. He was technically correct, but he neglected to mention that Norway started in old folks homes and that fevers, blood pressure changes, and even nausea from any vaccine can push the elderly and frail over the edge. He then took that contextless 30 out of 60,000 number and extrapolated that out to the Japanese population. He argued that the vaccine would kill five times more people than corona. The host pushed back a bit by asking of it was appropriate to apply that number as is to Japan, but he went on to say that the vaccines would have to be remade to address new variants and that we'd be facing the prospect of tens of thousands of vaccine deaths every year from here on out. I couldn't believe they put such garbage on TV.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Step right up, make your state a public health disaster on purpose to get more fed. billions to clean up the mess you've made and killing you've done.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's talk about Republican public health strategies....
Youtube JeHRTT_RfTU
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You have to remember that nothing makes a conservative Christian parent happier than the death of their child. Remember that mother a year ago who killed her immuno-compromised daughter by sending her to a huge church gathering, then treating her improperly and refusing to allow the hospital to use a breathing tube? She was screaming with joy when her death church started shoving fistfuls of money into her pussy, because a conservative parent would rather have a handful of cold cash than a living child. (I also learned five years ago that conservative women love it when you talk about touching their pussies, so I try to respectfully include that every time I mention them.)

It's the same reason the conservatives in Wyoming refused to pass a suicide prevention ban this year. One conservative Christian couple (John Bear and his wife) had their son kill himself, and they loved it so much they got all the other parents on board.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it finally happened.  I finally know somebody who had their face eaten by a Leopard.

I just learned that cousin of mine is in the hospital with Covid, and not expected to survive.  50 years old, not vaccinated, and just posted this to FB two days ago.  His wife has symptoms too, but so far doesn't have a bad case of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

He's a nice guy, but ultimately a farking moron.
 
Vern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The moral right is absolutely insane. For decades condoms were kept behind the counter by a pharmacist. What was the point of that? Do you want your kid to have a kid? Or a disease? Because the kids are going to fark regardless.

"Well, Timmy. I just talked to Dr. Andrews, and he said you were in there the other day trying to by condoms!"
"Aaah, gee willikers Mom. Jeanie and I just wanted to fill them up with pop rocks and soda and watch them explode. They just looked liked big baloons!"

A month later:

Congratulations Jeanie, you're pregnant!

Two months later:

A young woman was found dead today after being pushed down a flight of stairs. Her unborn child was also killed, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information about the case.
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

synithium: Step 1:  Claim government doesn't work
Step 2:  Get elected
Step 3;  Ensure government doesn't work by actively getting rid of anyone competent

Repeat.  Repeat. Repeat.


Government just gets in the way of corporate profit by providing roads and infrastructure and rights for the people it governs.

People who own whole continents could always use another island or two ya know.
 
