(CBS News)   And fark these 76 people in particular   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
76 Trombones - The Music Man
Youtube eBQWsBiM5YY
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Though the BBC headline made it sound like it was a single strike.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.


I guess they don't know how to turn on flash mode ..
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.


could be their hair was standing on-end.  this is a known potential phenomenon when lightning is about to strike. they may not have been aware of this and thought it looked interesting.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watch towers

Ok, it's terrible so many people died, but this dozen were literally asking for the jolt to end all dolts.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even God hates selfie takers.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]

Though the BBC headline made it sound like it was a single strike.


yeah. with as many people live there I couldn't say if this is a statistical aberration or not though. for all we know, for the number of people exposed to the thunderstorms this might be expected.
 
CygnusReal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 And when he was demanded of the Pharisees, when the kingdom of God should come, he answered them and said, The kingdom of God cometh not with observation:
21 Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.
22 And he said unto the disciples, The days will come, when ye shall desire to see one of the days of the Son of man, and ye shall not see it.
23 And they shall say to you, See here; or, see there: go not after them, nor follow them.
24 For as the lightning, that lighteneth out of the one part under heaven, shineth unto the other part under heaven; so shall also the Son of man be in his day.
25 But first must he suffer many things, and be rejected of this generation.
26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.

Luke 17.20-26
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman Struck by lightning speaks!
Youtube I482t6JhL4g
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watch towers

Ok, it's terrible so many people died, but this dozen were literally asking for the jolt to end all dolts.


Are you saying their lives were but a joke?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates social media
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Thor! Nice shot!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live - Lightning Crashes
Youtube xsJ4O-nSveg
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watch towers

Ok, it's terrible so many people died, but this dozen were literally asking for the jolt to end all dolts.


I don't know what's wrong with me, but I'm just picturing that move Short Time where Dabney Coleman is a cop who keeps trying to die in the line of duty so his wife and kids get a better insurance payout and his partner (Max Headroom guy) is along for the zany ride.

"Dabney, why are we looking for suspects in this watch tower during a thunderstorm?"

"Shaddup Max, go wait in the car."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but how many of them were vaccinated against lightning?  I bet none.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to picture a highlander "powering up" sequence. But, with selfie sticks...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Even God hates selfie takers.


helios-i.mashable.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOALS - Like Lightning [Official Music Video]
Youtube gTHmJ1gol9c
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.


I know exactly what the photos look like - their hair standing on end, and no one knew what that meant.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hair doesn't *always* stand on end and you don't always feel tingly.

I had lightning miss me by less than 10 feet and hit a tree. I was very lucky. That's when I learned it was pink and blue.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was also not in a single strike, but over a period of time.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.


Or particularly unlucky, as the case may be.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's another website turning into an app to try and syphon your personal information. *adds to his block list*
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hair doesn't *always* stand on end and you don't always feel tingly.

I had lightning miss me by less than 10 feet and hit a tree. I was very lucky. That's when I learned it was pink and blue.


I got knocked over by lightning that hit a tree about thirty feet from me. Maybe part shock wave, but mostly just shock. It was nuts because I was just getting out of my car and struck right as I closed the door. I thought my car exploded.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Keyser_Soze_Death: some victims were taking selfies

You gotta' be pretty damn lucky to snap a selfie with a lightning bolt.

could be their hair was standing on-end.  this is a known potential phenomenon when lightning is about to strike. they may not have been aware of this and thought it looked interesting.


I saw that happen once & when I mentioned it, the people (with hair standing on end) laughed, agreed it was weird, & did nothing.  I noped off the marina dock & no one was struck by lightning.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Man they take LARPing seriously in India

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's sad, as if they don't already have enough trouble with their India Virus.
 
