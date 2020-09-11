 Skip to content
(SeattlePI)   Yet more clutter is coming to Seattle streets   (seattlepi.com)
34
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yey!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I was in Seattle, several assholes left their rental scooters on the sidewalk right in front of the entrance to the hospital hotel, so close you couldn't get by them without knocking the whole line over.  it was obviously intentional, there was a on of space available just to either side of the entrance.

F*ck rental scooters and the people who ride them.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This crap should be managed by the municipality, not private operators.

It should be handled under the municipal bike share program which most cities of course don't even have.

Okay I'm done, let's just all biatch about them being left on the sidewalk now.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah scooters. The thing so annoying Minneapolis made them illegal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenagers hanging out in public better watch out. They're quickly approaching 2nd place in terms of things that upset people with too much time on their hands.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who ride them.


Ok, thread over, I'll get the lights
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another perfectly fine idea ruined by the fact that people are overwhelmingly inconsiderate sacks of shiat.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters

and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: This crap should be managed by the municipality, not private operators.

It should be handled under the municipal bike share program which most cities of course don't even have.

Okay I'm done, let's just all biatch about them being left on the sidewalk now.


Seattle tried managing a bike share and it was a clusterfark. Now they are trying charging a big licensing fee to operators and regulating it. They need to get their regulation act together (just painting parking areas for them on every block would be a big step up), but I think it's the right way to go.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.


That shifting of blame to the user certainly makes soda companies happy.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scooters lying around is annoying, but there are a lot of worse things you have to step over in this town.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?
Whoever you are please punch your own face.
Also you owe me $1,000 for the visit to the emergency room because I tripped over one of these and it created a giant gash in my knee which went septic

Everyone should die
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?
Whoever you are please punch your own face.
Also you owe me $1,000 for the visit to the emergency room because I tripped over one of these and it created a giant gash in my knee which went septic

Everyone should die


Exactly! And don't get me started on cars and houses...
 
trippdogg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scooty Puff Jr
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.

That shifting of blame to the user certainly makes soda companies happy.


So what you're saying is that the users put the scooters back where they belong, and the scooter companies come out and spread them all over the sidewalks?

And people are responsible for what they eat and farking drink. If people are gaining weight it's the fault of the PEOPLE WATING FATTENING FOODS, period. It's one thing when food companies lie and falsely represent something as being healthy, but nobody is lying to me about the non-existent health benefits of the Coke I drink. It's my choice
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?


LOL, you don't understand how math works AT ALL, do you?

If I ride a scooter once for $10, then it's cheaper than owning.

If I ride a scooter a hundred times, in different cities, then it's still cheaper, since I'm not going to ship the thing all over the farking country.

In other words, the primary users for these aren't people who would use them regularly enough to justify buying one.
 
quo vadimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?
Whoever you are please punch your own face.
Also you owe me $1,000 for the visit to the emergency room because I tripped over one of these and it created a giant gash in my knee which went septic

Everyone should die


You've never had reason to rent a car before? A hotel room? Helium tank? Sports equipment to see if you like the sport? You're wrong in a thousand ways.

Watch where you're walking next time ;)
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Spin's scooters can already be found in White Center

You're going to have to be more specific.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So what you're saying is that the users put the scooters back where they belong, and the scooter companies come out and spread them all over the sidewalks?


No, I'm saying that the companies know they're illegally dumping toxic waste all over the city, by way of knowing they're an attractive nuisance and will be misused.  Same way Coke knows that people just throw their plastic bottles everywhere when returnable glass is cheaper and is less problematic in the long term (it's just not cheaper on this quarter's balance sheet), but they've done a good job on shifting the blame for their trash to the consumer.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

F*ck rental scooters

Sounds painful.

and the people who ride them.

Sounds like rape.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.

That shifting of blame to the user certainly makes soda companies happy.

So what you're saying is that the users put the scooters back where they belong, and the scooter companies come out and spread them all over the sidewalks?


I'm also saying that the companies themselves also usually park them illegally.  They're motor vehicles, find me a city anywhere that lets you park a motor vehicle on the sidewalk.
 
paulleah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Headso: Scooty Puff Jr


Suuuuuucks.....
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.

That shifting of blame to the user certainly makes soda companies happy.

So what you're saying is that the users put the scooters back where they belong, and the scooter companies come out and spread them all over the sidewalks?

I'm also saying that the companies themselves also usually park them illegally.  They're motor vehicles, find me a city anywhere that lets you park a motor vehicle on the sidewalk.


Actually, if you were paying attention, you would have noticed that many cities have set up places EXACTLY for these scooters.

Also, glass is NOT cheaper. It's also not some unicorn-shiatting magic solution to anything. It's more dangerous, it has to be shipped at full weight and size to the bottling plant, while the plastic bottles are lighter and can be shipped as 'blanks', which are then formed and filled on-site.

But yeah, I haven't seen alleys full of broken glass in awhile, we definitely need to bring THAT shiat back!!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: waxbeans: Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?
Whoever you are please punch your own face.
Also you owe me $1,000 for the visit to the emergency room because I tripped over one of these and it created a giant gash in my knee which went septic

Everyone should die

You've never had reason to rent a car before? A hotel room? Helium tank? Sports equipment to see if you like the sport? You're wrong in a thousand ways.

Watch where you're walking next time ;)


A wise man once said " if you fly it, float it or Fark it, you are better off renting".
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those things are the bane of the tourist areas in San Diego. There are three rules:

1) You must stay below 8 MPH;

2) You must be legally sober; and

3) You must be over 18.

Literally every single rider on a Bird scooter on the Pacific Beach promenade is breaking at least two of those rules.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just a shame the scooters that get thrown into the bushes don't break down into compost
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: waxbeans: Who is the oddball who uses these who doesn't realize renting is always more expensive than owning?
Whoever you are please punch your own face.
Also you owe me $1,000 for the visit to the emergency room because I tripped over one of these and it created a giant gash in my knee which went septic

Everyone should die

You've never had reason to rent a car before? A hotel room? Helium tank? Sports equipment to see if you like the sport? You're wrong in a thousand ways.

Watch where you're walking next time ;)


Actually I try to get my hotel room within walking distance of my venue because rental companies are farking 🐂💩
 
fehk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes you get off the bus and you're too close to your destination to call an Uber but it's still 30 minutes by foot. That's when a scooter nearby is a gift from god. You could just walk it, that's nice sometimes. Maybe you don't live in a perfect climate and don't want to get to work sweaty, or you're carrying a heavy work bag. Maybe you have hyperhidrosis and even in the perfect climate you'll look like you fell in a pool by the time you reach work. These all applied to me, but then Miami banned them because people have to biatch about something. They should be on every street corner, imo. Paired with decent bus/train system with real time tracking these make public transportation a pleasure to use.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even money says there's going to be A LOT of those scooters being pitched into Puget Sound

/and Lake Washington
 
brilett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We should give wheelchair users a purge night for people running these businesses.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Seattle has some big, terrifying hills.

I'm too afraid to try one of these to ride down.

And once I load up with groceries, I'm afraid they'll charge me with damaging their equipment if I were to attempt to ride one up. Which is exactly where it would prove most useful.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Baloo Uriza: Mikey1969: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*ck rental scooters and the people who leave them all over the place ride them.

There ya go. Fixed that for you. The scooters aren't the problem. The companies who own and manage the scooters aren't the problem. Scooter riders aren't even the problem. It's the assholes who have no consideration for their fellow humans who are 100% the problem here.

That shifting of blame to the user certainly makes soda companies happy.

So what you're saying is that the users put the scooters back where they belong, and the scooter companies come out and spread them all over the sidewalks?

I'm also saying that the companies themselves also usually park them illegally.  They're motor vehicles, find me a city anywhere that lets you park a motor vehicle on the sidewalk.


Seattle has clear regulations allowing the parking of these scooters, offered by a regulated company that is charged significant fees for the privilege, on the sidewalk. Seattle has pretty strict regulations on scooter rental companies. They were banned for a couple years until regulations were put in place and the companies pay a significant licensing fee. This isn't just disrupters out disruptin' bullshiat - they've taken some time to learn from the problems in other cities.

https://sdotblog.seattle.gov/2020/09/​1​1/sdot-invites-three-scooter-share-com​panies-to-seek-permits-after-a-thoroug​h-selection-process/

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/seat​t​le-invites-three-scooter-rental-compan​ies-apply-pilot-permits/2HITJQ2AKRAUJH​7IGHTKKXYVV4/
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fehk: Sometimes you get off the bus and you're too close to your destination to call an Uber but it's still 30 minutes by foot. That's when a scooter nearby is a gift from god. You could just walk it, that's nice sometimes. Maybe you don't live in a perfect climate and don't want to get to work sweaty, or you're carrying a heavy work bag. Maybe you have hyperhidrosis and even in the perfect climate you'll look like you fell in a pool by the time you reach work. These all applied to me, but then Miami banned them because people have to biatch about something. They should be on every street corner, imo. Paired with decent bus/train system with real time tracking these make public transportation a pleasure to use.


No.
Here in San Antonio they've got them in piles at every intersection.
RAGE.🤬🤬🤬🤬😡😡😡😡
 
