(BBC-US)   Urban flooding brings chaos to southwest *checks notes* London   (bbc.com) divider line
25
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flooding in London isn't that uncommon. The city's actually been slowly sinking for a long, long time - partly because it's built on clay, and partly because Britain has been gradually tilting southward ever since the end of the last ice age, when the northern end suddenly became a lot lighter.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They look like they're going for a drive in the canals.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby might want to look up where London is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, a leaf on the tracks also stops trains in London.

/ no, thank you, I don't want to sit outside Clapham for an hour
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmm, should I drive the Austin to the office today, or the canoe?

/Global warming, dude
//It'll happen more and more
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't want to sit outside Clapham for an hour


I first heard of that town from a Squeeze song...Up the Junction, I think and all this time I thought he was singing about Clapton.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad to see that Mustang owners driving like idiots are universal, and not just limited to Americans.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All my trains home and all alternative routes cancelled.

Glad I haven't been to the office in 16 months (aside from the £4k I've saved in train tickets).
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [Fark user image 850x478]

Glad to see that Mustang owners driving like idiots are universal, and not just limited to Americans.


You have to be inherently dumb to want a Mustang to begin with. The whole thought process behind buying a Mustang is "THE LOUD PEDAL GOES VROOOOOOOOM!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pert: Glad I haven't been to the office in 16 months


I go back to the office in Sept. I am 43 miles from the office and I saved a ton of money in gas by not going in since Mar of 2020....


Its one hell of a commute too....really is going to suck.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the daleks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Glad to see that Mustang owners driving like idiots are universal, and not just limited to Americans.


For real. Driving on the wrong side of the road and everything.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, the roads are flooded and I can't get home? Time for The Winchester!
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: You have to be inherently dumb to want a Mustang to begin with.


My step son owned two racing (stock from Ford models) I don't know the official names of them...I'm not a car guy but when he started that car? the whole farking house shook.

and I know he wasn't stopping for stop signs cause I can hear him go down the road....

he eventually got rid of them. He ruined both of them...

1st one...doing donuts in an icy parking lot and crashed into a cement light post and the second one? He kept blowing out the clutch...
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Betcha those canal-boat people are feeling smug right now - and excited about some new routes opening up.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See, now they're probably regretting their shoddy infrastructure repairs. They could have kept a perfectly good bridge, but noooooo.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: You have to be inherently dumb to want a Mustang to begin with.

My step son owned two racing (stock from Ford models) I don't know the official names of them...I'm not a car guy but when he started that car? the whole farking house shook.

and I know he wasn't stopping for stop signs cause I can hear him go down the road....

he eventually got rid of them. He ruined both of them...

1st one...doing donuts in an icy parking lot and crashed into a cement light post and the second one? He kept blowing out the clutch...


That doesn't surprise me. Youtube has a large collection of "burnout fails" where the driver tries to lay rubber on the street and ends up crashing the car into something. Most of the time, guess what they're driving?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flooding in London? That can't be good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with global warming. Those are just all the tears from yesterday's Euro final.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope SPG's safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Anthropocene's is coming, the global warming
Icecap meltdown expected, the water flooding in
Engines stop running, but I have no fear
'Cause London is drowning
I live by the river
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: This has nothing to do with global warming. Those are just all the tears from yesterday's Euro final.


This was literally the only thing I wanted to post in this thread. I'm surprised it wasn't near the top.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was carnage this evening, the rain put the  lifts out of action at Waitrose!
 
DeadGeek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the case:

topgear.comView Full Size
 
