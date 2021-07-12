 Skip to content
 
Not usually news: Mom accidentally takes picture of son with flash on. Scary news: What she found on photo
29
    3-month-old son, Red-eye effect, startled baby Asher, simple iPhone photo, red eye effect, Asher's entire right pupil  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the first time and it should be reported everytime so people are aware.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why a poster of this isn't in every pediatrician's office.  It's deadly if not caught early.

/ Eye cancer survivor (conjunctival melanoma).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is so effective, then it should just be a medical procedure
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asher's mother, who was in nursing school, remembered immediately learning about "the glow."

It's how you can tell when your 15-year-old daughter has had sex for the first time.

No, wait, TFA is about some poor kid with cancer. What a goof. Abort thread! Abort thread!
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mom may have saved the kids life, but she still gave him the name Asher.

Consequently, at some point he's going to wish his mom had let him die.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the first I've heard of the whole eyeball glowing. I think I've only read about one eye not having the red eye reflection. I'm surprised he didn't lose the eye.
 
Chakat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

morg: This is the first I've heard of the whole eyeball glowing. I think I've only read about one eye not having the red eye reflection. I'm surprised he didn't lose the eye.


The doctors saved the physical eye, but he doesn't have vision in it. Which sucks, but I guess it's better than glass eyes and patches.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

morg: This is the first I've heard of the whole eyeball glowing. I think I've only read about one eye not having the red eye reflection. I'm surprised he didn't lose the eye.


(he did)

This kind of thing should be more generally known.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
7 year old news is 7 years old
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ON the photo or IN the photo?

How old is the son
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A photo of said glow would be helpful
 
ironpig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I missing the part where they included the picture in question?  shiat article is shiat because it fails to show an example to educate people.  farking toilet class journalists.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: A photo of said glow would be helpful


I searched for "Leucocoria" on Google Images search and found some helpful pics.  It would have been nice if they included the photo in the article though.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Despite losing his vision in his right eye, Asher now plays karate, baseball and loves LEGOs.

this sentence makes me upset for a few reasons.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ironpig: Am I missing the part where they included the picture in question?  shiat article is shiat because it fails to show an example to educate people.  farking toilet class journalists.


Well at least it wasn't the "ghost" story I was expecting.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ironpig: Am I missing the part where they included the picture in question?  shiat article is shiat because it fails to show an example to educate people.  farking toilet class journalists.


Just search for "Leucocoria" and you'll see a whole bunch of examples.  It's certainly not hard to notice, but I wouldn't have put anything together other than going "huh, weird".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But when I flash children they arrest me and make me register as a sex offender.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: A photo of said glow would be helpful


https://www.wikidoc.org/index.php/Leu​k​ocoria
 
Bukharin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that would happen to Philip K Dick.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chucknasty: FleshFlapps: A photo of said glow would be helpful

https://www.wikidoc.org/index.php/Leuk​ocoria


Yeah, leukocoria, not leucocoria....that's what I get for copy pasting the spelling from the article.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Despite losing his vision in his right eye, Asher now plays karate, baseball and loves LEGOs.

this sentence makes me upset for a few reasons.


Fine: He builds karate and practices LEGO. Are you happy now?
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Baby Asher's cancer was found when he was 3 months old.. he's 7 now. I mean, awareness is good, I guess, but talking to someone that took a photo 7 years ago is still not news. Since all the local Atlanta news outlets are reporting on this story, I'm wondering is it a slow news day, or are they redirecting attention away from something?

Also, for those that wanted to see a picture of what to look fo
https://www.cbs46.com/news/article_75​0​dfaea-e362-11eb-84c1-e3b65bdeb922.html​
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How does one "play" karate?
 
tarkin1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here is a sample photo, from wikipedia:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If it is so effective, then it should just be a medical procedure


It is.

cfvod.kaltura.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
whatever you do, be sure not to include a photo of what this lifesaving effect was so others can be aware.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Khrestyn: Baby Asher's cancer was found when he was 3 months old.. he's 7 now. I mean, awareness is good, I guess, but talking to someone that took a photo 7 years ago is still not news. Since all the local Atlanta news outlets are reporting on this story, I'm wondering is it a slow news day, or are they redirecting attention away from something?

Also, for those that wanted to see a picture of what to look fo
https://www.cbs46.com/news/article_750​dfaea-e362-11eb-84c1-e3b65bdeb922.html​


Yeah, that probably makes a better source link than the current one.
 
