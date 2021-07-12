 Skip to content
 
(Nerdist)   Amazing (and terrifying) video of a worker performing maintenance at the tip of the Chrysler Tower in New York City (TIL what a "steeplejack" is)   (nerdist.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Generally called the Chrysler Building, though
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another one

morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Final Destination idea: Selfie stick dropped from Chrysler Building enters the body vertically through the top of the skull.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, his sunglasses are ugly.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Loogie incoming!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love the Chrysler building. Second only to the Carbide and Carbon building in Chicago.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that made me break out into a sweat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just the tip?

Tchernobog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That seems like a cool job.

Is there like....night school for that, or what?  I wish TFA had more information about what he was actually doing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's not really impressive at all. I could do that. I just need to move to a town where buildings don't exceed 10 feet.
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People with damaged amygdalae tend to exhibit no signs of fear. This guy may have been dropped as a child and received an overlooked brain injury. Perhaps he run for president.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: That seems like a cool job.

Is there like....night school for that, or what?  I wish TFA had more information about what he was actually doing.


It's a two year course, and you get one huge brass ball after completing each one.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Skyscraper window washers in NYC make a ridiculous amounts of money. If you want to get paid, you either have to have skill or be willing to risk danger. These people have both qualities.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am getting real tired of Q causing messes that othe people need to cleam up

LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: That seems like a cool job.

Is there like....night school for that, or what?  I wish TFA had more information about what he was actually doing.


Goofing off on the job.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
