11
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steel beams probably melted.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: Steel beams probably melted.


Let's just get this out of the...goddammit...
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crane trifecta in play

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toront​o​/crane-collapse-yonge-esplanade-1.6097​993
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why aren't they releasing the name of the crane manufacturer? (Stupid question.)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Frasier or Niles?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
are....are we just forgetting how to be a civilization?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ishkur: are....are we just forgetting how to be a civilization?


Breaking people's skulls open and feasting on the goo inside?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why aren't they releasing the name of the crane manufacturer? (Stupid question.)


That's like a traffic accident report that goes into detail on the make, model and colour of the involved vehicle(s)... almost certainly completely irrelevant to the root cause and not very useful to the bulk of the audience that have to work around the disruption either.

Crane incidents are invariably due to contractors taking shortcuts in installation, inspection or procedure vs design faults in the equipment.

AvE has a few videos on crane farkery
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There will be blood... and negligence.
 
Mukster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No can defend crane style...

Sorry, I feel like a heel even typing that, but hey, It's FARK.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: are....are we just forgetting how to be a civilization?


Yes, it's a well documented phase of decline.

It's when "this is why we do it" gets replaced with "this is how we've always done it", and shifts to "I was told to do it this way, but that way seems to be just as good"

It's an atrophy in institutional knowledge on a grand scale; we've been coasting on momentum for about 50 years, and this is the chickens coming home to roost.
 
