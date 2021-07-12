 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It blowed up real good, comrade   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1954 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Ba Da Boom!
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick, someone grab the marshmallows.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So was it a boy or a girl?
- Critical Ra's al Ghul Theory 吳柏漢 🇹🇼🇺🇸 (@therealphwu) July 11, 2021
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why cant you just hit play without it opening up twitter? twitter sucks
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the guy in the white SUV that just NOPEs the f*ck out of there.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looked more like a BLEVE of a pressure vessel like propane or natural gas. In this video there are several cuts where I can hear what sounds like a high pressure gas venting:

WATCH: Massive explosion at gas station in Novosibirsk, Russia; at least 26 injured | COBRAPOST
Youtube VLUtd10Z6F4
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL at the dude who decided he needed to get in some overtime all of a sudden...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: That looked more like a BLEVE of a pressure vessel like propane or natural gas. In this video there are several cuts where I can hear what sounds like a high pressure gas venting:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VLUtd10Z​6F4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks for the link~
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how long before Russia claims this was a US hack attack (instead of someone smoking where they should not).
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at that gas station was definitely criticizing Pooty-poot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.
For a second I thought I was seeing Angus Young materialize out of the flames shredding a tasty solo.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: LOL at the dude who decided he needed to get in some overtime all of a sudden...

[Fark user image 486x385]


Nope, nope, nope, nopety nope.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

That's the stuff
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greatest U Turn of all time.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the beta version of their Zircon cruise missle?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: LOL at the dude who decided he needed to get in some overtime all of a sudden...

[Fark user image 486x385]



Even the bus up ahead decided to make a u-turn on a city street.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much every gas station explosion video seems to come from Russia
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Pretty much every gas station explosion video seems to come from Russia


We don't need any regulations. Free market is best
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be another story about their hypersonic missile...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: LOL at the dude who decided he needed to get in some overtime all of a sudden...

[Fark user image 486x385]


That's what I was thinking...

"Nope!  Heading back to work!"
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry. It just Crazy Russian Hacker on YouTube testing out some cool camping gear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: LOL at the dude who decided he needed to get in some overtime all of a sudden...

[Fark user image image 486x385]


I would have been that grey car too.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Why cant you just hit play without it opening up twitter? twitter sucks


I can so I guess it's depends on your extensions and settings. Yes.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: That looked more like a BLEVE of a pressure vessel like propane or natural gas. In this video there are several cuts where I can hear what sounds like a high pressure gas venting:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VLUtd10Z​6F4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


00:16 - "Oh, cool. A gas station is on fire. Let me whip out my phone and film thi..."

00:20 -  "HOLY FARKING SHIAT A GAS STATION ON FIRE RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!"
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/saw this two months ago making the rounds  on tiktok and Twitter
//which boomer submitted this
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas station explosion in Russia?!

But Russia is a gas station.

Russia explosion in Russia.

Ftfy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. The gas station across the street from got closed down two days ago because something with their underground tanks
 
GatorHater
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
theleathercity.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
sidailurch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin saw it from her porch.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nyet, is rubble.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Pretty much every gas station explosion video seems to come from Russia


Most of ours don't make it to the gas station.

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/l​o​cal/2021/07/12/tanker-truck-catches-fi​re-on-northbound-i-75-in-troy/
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I'm suspicious of the guy that just happened to be standing in the median filming this when it exploded."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The gas station across from my Grandmother's house blew up one time. Not surprising because the idiots who owned it and worked there all smoked.

But it was a good laugh as nobody was killed or injured. And imagining my Grandmother's consternation at the event was also a bit funny. She was a bit of a fretter at times, so a gasoline bomb could be a bit of hoot without unexpected or serious damages.

Some people can't have nice things because they make them less nice as time goes on.
 
Speef
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, they rebuilt fast.  Same gas station blew up a month ago, too.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Michael Bay strikes again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Holy shiat. The gas station across the street from got closed down two days ago because something with their underground tanks


You get one votey (not the funny) because your worries are not funny and because you posted your story before mine. Both show you have some wits about you.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: [Fark user image image 425x430]
/saw this two months ago making the rounds  on tiktok and Twitter
//which boomer submitted this


Behold! The all cats are beautiful TikTok challenge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: [Fark user image 425x430]
/saw this two months ago making the rounds  on tiktok and Twitter
//which boomer submitted this


the one with a job
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: [Fark user image 425x430]
/saw this two months ago making the rounds  on tiktok and Twitter
//which boomer submitted this


This, by the way, is pretty much an illustration of my grandmother at the time.
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So was it a boy or a girl?
- Critical Ra's al Ghul Theory 吳柏漢 🇹🇼🇺🇸 (@therealphwu) July 11, 2021


Probably the best comment on fark all week. And it's only Monday.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This cat.
Clearly the asshole cat must be named Vladimir Biteabiatch Putin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Orange smoke is not normally the byproduct of a gasoline explosion. I know ANFO can have orange smoke when it isn't fully oxidized, but that did look like a traditional (if large) gasoline explosion. Any firefighter Farkers know what might cause orange smoke in a gas station fire?
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the VW noping out was the best part
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did it clear the way for a glorious new tractor factory?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.