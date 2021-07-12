 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Florida Boat becomes violent, attacks three other boats   (wpbf.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Boat, runaway boat, boat occupant, East Camino Real.One person, unoccupied docked boat, injured Sunday, Injury, p.m.The boat  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 8:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else watch that documentary about when cars attack people?
I think Richard belzer was one of the commentary people
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been a black boat.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Did anyone else watch that documentary about when cars attack people?
I think Richard belzer was one of the commentary people


It's on Prime Video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add the Stanley Cup getting smashed and not a great day on the water in Florida.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runaway boat, never going back
Watercraft in a violent attack
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maximum Overdrive Outboard?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Producer: it's like...

Fark user imageView Full Size

...but with a boat

Studio:  you're fired.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: waxbeans: Did anyone else watch that documentary about when cars attack people?
I think Richard belzer was one of the commentary people

It's on Prime Video.

[Fark user image 768x576]


I often wonder if that goblin head caused overheating problems during filming.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 672x378]


I think we're pretty much done here.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have it fight the Dread Gazebo, put it on PPV.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"How that boat didn't cut all the people in that water is just an act of God!"

Why didn't God just kill the motor?
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


There's always a canal conveniently located near the scene of the crime.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank god there wasn't a texas boat there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it named Christine?
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Producer: it's like...

[Fark user image 425x579]
...but with a boat

Studio:  you're fired.


In the before times I read a story similar to that.In that one the steam dozer was defeated by an elephant that stepped in when It saw someone who had befriended it in danger.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Been done.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


I saw that show, but it had Hulk Hogan as a lead...
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Been done.

[s.abcnews.com image 793x992]


yawn
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michael Westen wanted for questions.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like we are going to need to require the use of the Deadman switch on boats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They told Florida Man that he could become anything he wanted. He became a boat?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Looks like we are going to need to require the use of the Deadman switch on boats.


Most boats have them. A lot of boaters bypass them, or just let the lanyard dangle (they can't touch you for it).
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

illegal: It must have been a black boat.


And the Lake police would have gunned it down.

Har har hardy har har.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Intrepid00: Looks like we are going to need to require the use of the Deadman switch on boats.

Most boats have them. A lot of boaters bypass them, or just let the lanyard dangle (they can't touch you for it).


I mean actually mandate they are used. Your boat speeds off because you fell off then bam big fines and prison if someone gets hurt.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: genner: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I saw that show, but it had Hulk Hogan as a lead...



....but messin with him is like rolling the dice.
 
G-force
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean like they have since April? https://www.boatingmag.com/story/how​-t​o/new-boating-law-requires-use-of-engi​ne-cut-off-switches/


Intrepid00: Tillmaster: Intrepid00: Looks like we are going to need to require the use of the Deadman switch on boats.

Most boats have them. A lot of boaters bypass them, or just let the lanyard dangle (they can't touch you for it).

I mean actually mandate they are used. Your boat speeds off because you fell off then bam big fines and prison if someone gets hurt.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.