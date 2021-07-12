 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Have you ever had a day that starts with one bad decision? And then... it's just a cascade of bad decisions?   (abc7.com) divider line
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A day in the life of a stupid guy. Just surprised he didn't complain about being canceled, but maybe that's coming tomorrow.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's alive and I hope he learned someth-

"I thought I was going to die, but God saved me," Jennings said."

Nope. He learned nothing.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All of my worst days have involved putting on pants.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How the fark did he drift down to an island he was unfamiliar with to the point he didn't know he was on an island at all, and then find an atv to drive around?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyday subby.  Everyday.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
. I thought I was going to die, but God saved me,"

Dammit, God. This could have been a Darwin thread, but Mr. Omnipotent had to be a wet blanket.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, and he stole a farking boat too. So he could drive that around waters he was so unfamiliar with that it had houses on it, and so large it required an ATV to get around.

What a goddamn idiot.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Well, he's alive and I hope he learned someth-

"I thought I was going to die, but God saved me," Jennings said."

Nope. He learned nothing.


Once you reach a certain age, your brain should be screaming at you "WHAT THE FARK DO YOU THINK YOU ARE ABOUT TO DO? ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL YOURSELF???" when you try to emulate the idiots from Jackass (and jumping into a river from a highway overpass qualifies, because water is a lot harder than you think it is).
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, I have had that day.  Most recently it was today, going in to work instead of calling in sick and updating the resume.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: EnzoTheCoder: Well, he's alive and I hope he learned someth-

"I thought I was going to die, but God saved me," Jennings said."

Nope. He learned nothing.

Once you reach a certain age, your brain should be screaming at you "WHAT THE FARK DO YOU THINK YOU ARE ABOUT TO DO? ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL YOURSELF???" when you try to emulate the idiots from Jackass (and jumping into a river from a highway overpass qualifies, because water is a lot harder than you think it is).


And the riverbed is *really* hard, and will let you know that quite quickly.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"When I hit the water, my shoulder went up, I kind of hurt my shoulder, but I started swimming," Jennings said. "I couldn't get back to the bank because the current was way too strong."

What Jennings didn't expect was a shoulder injury from the impact of hitting the water. Plus, the strong river current kept him from swimming directly to shore."

Was there really a need to explain that twice? someone gets paid by the word.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We've all been there bro.  Traffic, man.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Well, he's alive and I hope he learned someth-

"I thought I was going to die, but God saved me," Jennings said."

Nope. He learned nothing.


Well, he's learning how to hedge his bets.  Later in the article:  Jennings later wrote on Facebook that jumping was a bad decision and he credited rescue crews with saving his life.

:"Thank you, Jayzuz, for saving my life!  And for letting the guys in the rescue squad be born just to save me later on!  And boats -- thank you, God, for inventing boats just to help these guys save me after my hi-sterical stunt went a little wrong"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: All of my worst days have involved putting on pants.


I'm betting leaving the house without them isn't going to be all singing bunnies and unicorn farts either.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One night I was driving with friends and I had to pee.  After we pull over I kind of side-jump over the barrier so I'm not in view of passing cars.
I think to myself, "It's dark and I can't see anything but surely I should have landed on something by now".
I thought the ground would be even on both sides but I hurled myself over into a 10' drop.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"When I hit the water, my shoulder went up, I kind of hurt my shoulder, but I started swimming," Jennings said. "I couldn't get back to the bank because the current was way too strong."

What Jennings didn't expect was a shoulder injury from the impact of hitting the water. Plus, the strong river current kept him from swimming directly to shore.

Yeah, I'm thinking that there is a reason that they don't want you to jump from this farking bridge...
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once you get to a decade it kinda feels normal.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: How the fark did he drift down to an island he was unfamiliar with to the point he didn't know he was on an island at all, and then find an atv to drive around?


Sounds like someone lives on the island and he stole their atv
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cocaine is a helluva a drug.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the guy tried to commit rivercide?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not to mention making the traffic situation worse. Even when the jam eventually cleared up, there was a farking abandoned car on the bridge.

Maybe civil forfeiture isn't always bad after all.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: All of my worst days have involved putting on pants.


Funny, my worst days started with me waking up without any pants.
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: All of my worst days have involved putting on pants.


Mine usually involve being caught with my pants down...
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A series of bad decisions? I call that 1992.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So a guy jumps off a bridge and when the cops catch up to a potentially suicidal person they approach him yelling with guns drawn and tell him to get on the ground after he explains he has a shoulder injury? Yeah, refund the police and hire more social workers because that was basically 100% the wrong way to handle a suicide risk.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*Defund. stupid keyboard, stop changing words I typed because you think you know better.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: *Defund. stupid keyboard, stop changing words I typed because you think you know better.


Auto-carrot is evil.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: All of my worst days have involved putting on pants.


Mine usually occur when I take them off
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember this show on NPR (Radiolab, maybe?) where they talked about this researcher who was fascinated with the rare group of people (2.6%) who attempt suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, but somehow survive.

He tracked these people down and interviewed them and, to a person, all of them said that they started down the suicide path at the lowest point of their life, but a picosecond after their foot left the bridge, they instantly regretted it.

The four seconds it takes to hit the water at 75 mile per hour seemed like an eternity. They yelled at themselves for their stupidity. None of the problems that a few seconds ago seemed so unsolvable, seemed that unsolvable now. They now wanted to live. Until the medical bills showed up.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: So a guy jumps off a bridge and when the cops catch up to a potentially suicidal person they approach him yelling with guns drawn and tell him to get on the ground after he explains he has a shoulder injury? Yeah, refund the police and hire more social workers because that was basically 100% the wrong way to handle a suicide risk.


A suicidal person who stole an ATV and a boat.

fark that guy.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't get past the fact that this idiot abandoned his car. What was the plan even if it went as expected? Swim to shore and get back in your car soaking wet?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I stayed at a motel 6 last night...
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know...I could somehow understand if this was the action of a desperate man. A man desperate to get to a job or get fired and risk eviction, to a dying family member before they turn off life support,  to an important life event...something serious.

In this case, it seems like he was..merely impatient?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: You know...I could somehow understand if this was the action of a desperate man. A man desperate to get to a job or get fired and risk eviction, to a dying family member before they turn off life support,  to an important life event...something serious.

In this case, it seems like he was..merely impatient?


is4-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"But God, he saved me.  Dumbass God told me to jump.  Bone God broke my shoulder.  Water God let me float to the island.  Dumbass God made me drive around for an hour on an island on someone else's quad.  Thou Shalt Not Steal God unavailable for comment.
 
redahle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

captain anonymous: I can't get past the fact that this idiot abandoned his car. What was the plan even if it went as expected? Swim to shore and get back in your car soaking wet?


He didn't really abandon the car. He had a friend there who videotaped it. So, two idiots I guess.
 
