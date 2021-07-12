 Skip to content
(CBC)   Name checks out   (cbc.ca)
18
dereksmalls
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
that's that white rapper dude. not Vanilla Ice , the other one.
 
reveal101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: that's that white rapper dude. not Vanilla Ice , the other one.


Macklemore?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: that's that white rapper dude. not Vanilla Ice , the other one.


The probably caught him with the help of an informer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lawless

Let's get this over with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bondith: dereksmalls: that's that white rapper dude. not Vanilla Ice , the other one.

The probably caught him with the help of an informer.


A licky boom-boom down?
 
Pew
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought he was a wrestler?
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pew: this one[Fark user image 850x942]


Don't confuse the Marshall with the Outlaw.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, he *is* a mean, motherf**king man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The suspect fled and the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: Lawless

Let's get this over with.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


I xen a what you did there
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something about it looks like crappy Assassin's Creed cosplay.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will the real slim shady please stand up? Please stand up.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shabby rappinghood....
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sickening/unfortunate.

When we were still hunter-gatherers, at least the exploding-hormone-psychotic young males could take out their aggressions on large animals for dinner.  That's gone now.  We have the vroom-vroom cars, but they're not accessible for every demographic.

Mr. Lawless has a Freudian whiff about him.  I'm glad the lady who happened to be subject to his flailing is ok.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess not all budding serial killers are intelligent.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pew: this one[Fark user image 850x942]


oh, Milo Malkin...
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I guess not all budding serial killers are intelligent.


Yup

*lowers bucket to Cap'n Crunch*
"It pours the milk on itself or it gets the spoon."
 
