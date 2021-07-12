 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   That sound you hear is the Canadian home rental market collapsing under the weight of AirBNB   (cbc.ca) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How odd. Not only does the word "AirBNB" appear absolutely nowhere in the linked article, but words and phrases that might be associated with it such as "VRBO," "vacation," "vacation rental," "short-term rental," and "tourist" also do not appear. At all. Anywhere.

Odd.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very surprised that after spending a year and a half under a relative shelter-in-place, that we've collectively up'ed our standards for the place in which we'd like to shelter, which put pressure on the available supply of places.

/I can't imagine what those couples trying to live and work in bachelor apartments went through
//the best was a co-worker explaining he and the wife were in that situation while renting out their owned/mortgaged townhouse
///If the chips fell I'd have kicked out the tenants without a second thought
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: How odd. Not only does the word "AirBNB" appear absolutely nowhere in the linked article, but words and phrases that might be associated with it such as "VRBO," "vacation," "vacation rental," "short-term rental," and "tourist" also do not appear. At all. Anywhere.

Odd.


C-c-could it be that subby is trying to mislead us!!?!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We were dealing with this 20 years ago in Key West,

Welcome to the party Canada.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's fun to hear about millionaires having money fights in countries where the average worker has less than $2k in savings.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how Candice makes her money for a bidding war?  I am only a fan.
 
