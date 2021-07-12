 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Russia now ready for its final test of the country's 'unstoppable' hypersonic 6,100mph missile that is capable of wiping out all US cities, just a little more coal needs to be dug first   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
36
    Russia, lethal hypersonic 6,100mph missile, final tests, number of hypersonic missiles Russia, frigate Admiral Gorshkov, hypersonic missile system  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought UFOs were the new hotness.  I guess cost plus contracts can't be choosy about their enemies.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The test was successful but there was a slight targeting error, comrades. I would like to be the first to send my extreme condolences to the family of Alexei Navalny."

--V. Putin, Aug. 1, 2021
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ya'll forget they have thousands of actual city killing nuclear weapons aimed at all of us right now? Why do we care about a cruise missile that they won't be able to keep up on production and likely doesn't do what they say it does?
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The Zircon...? Take it home. Give it to your wife."
 
Jeff5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Safest place on the planet when they light the fuse is standing on the intended target.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It does make me wonder - has a Russian-built cruise missile - hypersonic or otherwise - ever been fired in combat?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, a cruise missile that is still slower than an ICBM?  And we have missiles that can shoot down ICBMs anyway?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yes, they use the Kaliber missile to blow up hospitals in Syria all the time.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they are making it public it's either a farce or they have something better. Much like the US military.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Their navy did fire some missiles at Syrian rebels, if I remember correctly.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It looks good on TV!  The paint job?  Sooooooo fetch.The proles, er citizens will be creaming in their Леви!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We always talk about the military but how does Russian cheese compare to it's American counterparts?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

They fired ship based cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea Fleet into/ at targets in Syria.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Syria maybe? I haven't kept up with Russian engagements there.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that it only targets elevator shafts
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure I understand the point of this.  An ICBM is 3 times faster with 100 times the range and can be launched from a submarine.  An ICBM has been capable of "wiping out" entire cities for 60 years.  What is the concern here?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No subby, not when it only has a 186 mile operational range.
 
Swagz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It became moot by the time we got to ICBM phase of the cold war.  It is basically impossible to reliably shoot them down, so we basically moved on to mutually assured destruction to be the incentive not to shoot first.

They are just looking for strong man domestic propaganda points.
 
danvon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Three things on my mind.

1)  I don't believe anything that the Russians say.
2) Even if it's true, how does this change the dynamics of modern warfare? ICBM reenter the atmosphere at ~15,000 mph. Is the speed of a cruise missile that big of a game-changer
3) The likelihood of the Russians possessing technology that surpasses any other First World nation is unlikely. I'd bet that other nations have it, and aren't bragging about it, or can do it, but realize that there are more effective, and efficient means of delivering explosives.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"What are you gonna do, nuke me?"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Blows up bathrooms, too.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's a hydrosonic super-duper missile.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Supposedly, this cruise missile is capable of evasive maneuvers which can defeat ABM systems since a ballistic missile is on a set trajectory and can be predicted and shot down. This thing can, if it's not a complete hoax, approach the target at lower altitudes, which makes it harder to detect, and can duck and weave around other missiles trying to shoot it down.

The problem here is that if Russia, which has proven to be lawless and unpredictable, were to gain a system that we had no way of defending against, it would be in our best interest to wipe them off the map before they can field it since we cannot trust them not to use it. The fact that Russia still exists suggests this is all just bullshiat and we know it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But if there's actual conflict with the U.S. it'll look good on the deck of that frigate when ROVs go down and take pictures.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anti-ship missile. Hitting a carrier at 6000 mph from a 1000 miles away is going to give USN brass a bit to think about.
 
MisterMook
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These are the stealth missiles, you probably haven't met them, they're from Niagra Falls and they met over the summer.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You guys scoff, but wait until the part where they're selling them almost exclusively to American police forces in towns under 50,000 people.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I think the idea of a hypersonic cruise missile is that, theoretically, it can take evasive maneuvers, or take flight paths that avoid known defensive concentrations. Also it can fly at a low altitudes where ground-based radar would be unable to track it from far away.

From a targeting perspective, it can be used against a moving target such as a US carrier strike force.

It can also theoretically be recalled, if you're using it like a nuclear deterrent, although that may not be a high priority for the designers or the buyers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

186 miles?  That's not a strategic weapon.  That's barely a force projection weapon.
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I read an article written a few years ago that the Soviet Union's plan in any conflict with the US, Western Europe, or any other capable foe, included the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Apparently, there was an area in Germany/Poland that was pretty much understood by NATO, and the Warsaw Pact nations, that it was going to be completely wiped off the map, and reduced to a nuclear wasteland.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fulda_G​a​p
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Anti-ship missile. Hitting a carrier at 6000 mph from a 1000 miles away is going to give USN brass a bit to think about.


Yes it would, but according to the picture of it, it has less than 200 miles of range.

Of course at mach 7 that only gives you 2-3 min to notice it and do something about it so ...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm not super worried. While the Russians probably have enough operable nukes to make a mess, their ICBM stocks are in terrible shape, and Russia can't afford to update them.

As for first world weaponry outside of nukes? Their "stealth fighter" was a complete joke. Cool looking, but no more stealthy than a Phantom F4. Most of their tech has been a joke. The idea of a Russian Cruise Missile does require a stretch in credibility, let along one powered by a hypersonic scramjet design.

I kind of wonder if this is just about poking a finger in America's eye over their inability to develop a practical scramjet aircraft - but they do know a thing or two about propulsions systems, so who knows... at any rate, this is a relatively short range weapon. It might be a ship killer, but the Russian Navy is a joke, too. They can't launch one of these if the ship is already sinking from a U.S. Naval ship killer.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alaska:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Powered by ONE fart from Red Guardian.

What do you mean, Rachel Weisz now controls Guardian farts with salad and sensible meal plan.  What is this.
 
