(Sun Sentinel)   86-year old janitor who spent 20 years as political prisoner in Cuban prison takes his termination after 31 years with grace, if by grace you mean recreate that scene from "Scarface" after the Diaz Brothers hit goes awry   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
47
    More: Florida, Fidel Castro, Fulgencio Batista, Palm Beach County, Florida, Cuba, arrest report, Cabrera's lawyers, Lawyer, Facebook post  
•       •       •

2365 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no paywall...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​f​lorida-sugar-mill-worker-86-fatally-sh​oots-boss-after-he-n1269743
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: no paywall...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/f​lorida-sugar-mill-worker-86-fatally-sh​oots-boss-after-he-n1269743


Sweet.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
86 year old janitor?! I'm guessing he's spent the past 15 years just pushing a dry mop in the same spot.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OP is a very bad person for posting that paywall link.

This guy doesn't care about prison, he's gonna ride out his last few years with '3 hots and a cot' and call it good. I'll bet he had a long running beef with this guy.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: 86 year old janitor?! I'm guessing he's spent the past 15 years just pushing a dry mop in the same spot.


He's Cuban, so he probably does 2x the work of the local employees at half the pay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: OP is a very bad person for posting that paywall link.

This guy doesn't care about prison, he's gonna ride out his last few years with '3 hots and a cot' and call it good. I'll bet he had a long running beef with this guy.


Really should have posted an informative twitter thread instead for the people not smart enough to figure out how to bypass a simple paywall.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from June. Lively thread on why 86 year old was still working.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: no paywall...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/f​lorida-sugar-mill-worker-86-fatally-sh​oots-boss-after-he-n1269743


Thank you.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he an illegal?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI;  Firefox's Reader View Mode circumvents the paywall.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: OP is a very bad person for posting that paywall link.

This guy doesn't care about prison, he's gonna ride out his last few years with '3 hots and a cot' and call it good. I'll bet he had a long running beef with this guy.


IMHO we're going to see a lot more of this as boomers age out and todays become tomorrows real oldies. while back I read about a old guy who drove to FLA and killed his HS bully.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Was he an illegal?



Man, if only there was a way you could gather information about this story beyond the headline...

Oh well!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Was he an illegal?


Of all the people, I figured you would know.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Repeat from June. Lively thread on why 86 year old was still working.


I was wondering if this was the same guy or if it was becoming a trend.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree
 
illegal
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: illegal: Was he an illegal?

Of all the people, I figured you would know.


Just wondering how a convict got in.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

illegal: Was he an illegal?


Not if he escaped from Cuba.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good for him.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree


Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Optimus Primate: OP is a very bad person for posting that paywall link.

This guy doesn't care about prison, he's gonna ride out his last few years with '3 hots and a cot' and call it good. I'll bet he had a long running beef with this guy.

Really should have posted an informative twitter thread instead for the people not smart enough to figure out how to bypass a simple paywall.


Well, we know who submitted this instead of simply finding a non-paywall link in the first place.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't fark with old people with nothing to lose.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree

Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.


From the non-paywall article in the boobies post:

Cabrera was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda


Yeah, it seems like if he took the gun with him, he planned on shooting somebody.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree

Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.


He took the gun into the office. He may not have planned to shoot this guy, but he was going to shoot someone it would seem.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And they are worried about immigrants destroying our way of life. Sounds like they have our way of life handled as well as we do.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree


UBI

It's cheaper than prisons and pays for itself
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ruudbob: no paywall...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/f​lorida-sugar-mill-worker-86-fatally-sh​oots-boss-after-he-n1269743

Sweet.


Sugar cane usually is.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, that's the second time in months that has happened, what are the odds they have the same name.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He must have been in a real shiatty situation to be working at 86, I hope at 86 I am drooling on myself in a crappy home or dead.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Benevolent Misanthrope: DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree

Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.

From the non-paywall article in the boobies post:

Cabrera was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.


And we all know no one is ever charged falsely...


Natalie Portmanteau: Benevolent Misanthrope: DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree

Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.

He took the gun into the office. He may not have planned to shoot this guy, but he was going to shoot someone it would seem.


It's Florida.  He had a gun in his pocket.  This is not exactly unusual.

My guess is, he didn't go in with intent to shoot, but shot his (possibly asshole) manager in the heat of the moment.  Then the cops showed up, saw a brown guy, and let the prosecutor know it was obviously a premeditated murder.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dead on the River: At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda

Yeah, it seems like if he took the gun with him, he planned on shooting somebody.


Difficulty: Florida. You're probably right, but a janitor who carries on the job doesn't seem that far out there either.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: He took the gun into the office. He may not have planned to shoot this guy, but he was going to shoot someone it would seem.


I thought Florida was one of those "I take my gun wherever I go" states.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: illegal: Was he an illegal?

Not if he escaped from Cuba.


He still could have been paid under the table which is quite common in the cleaning industry.  That means no SSI and possibly no Medicare.  Avoiding the tax man seems like a good idea when you're just starting out, but it can bite you in the ass later in life.  Pure speculation on my part, I should add
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
86 and still working as a janitor?

Is there no pension to retire to?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After 65 all people should be put in retirement camps to keep the rest of us safe.  Old people cannot be trusted, since they don't fear a life of prison.  Confiscate their wealth, and put them in camps to live out their lives.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ansius: 86 and still working as a janitor?

Is there no pension to retire to?


Pensions make Republican Jesus cry.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dead on the River: At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda

Yeah, it seems like if he took the gun with him, he planned on shooting somebody.


That's how shooting somebody usually works.

I mean, we're nearly at the point of gun saturation in the US where if you decide you want to shoot somebody, you can go there and count on finding a gun just lying around but we're not there yet.  Soon, but not yet.

So it's still a good idea to just pick up one that you find just lying around on the way there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: And they are worried about immigrants destroying our way of life. Sounds like they have our way of life handled as well as we do.


Immigrants DID destroy the American way of life.

Ask Sitting Bull.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

illegal: Was he an illegal?


Yes, murder is illegal. I'm surprised you didn't know that. Maybe you are a recent arrival to this world.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: DarkSoulNoHope: The manufacturer told the Palm Beach Post in a statement that it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence."

Considering it's premeditated and the victim was the assailant's manager, I think there was alot of sense put into this violence!

/We need pensions back so people are taken care of after they are no longer physically able to perform work
//Yes, even for a janitor who has been doing his job for 31 years
///Do the job yourself or be in the room with a desperate person like this when you fire them because they can't work anymore, if you disagree

Was it premeditated?  I saw nothing that said it was in the story.


Said he bacame angry and shot his boss. Didn't say he went to get his weapon so I'm guessing it was a heat of the moment kinda thing.
 
mudesi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those weren't the Diaz brothers, subby
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Natalie Portmanteau: Dead on the River: At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda

Yeah, it seems like if he took the gun with him, he planned on shooting somebody.

That's how shooting somebody usually works.

I mean, we're nearly at the point of gun saturation in the US where if you decide you want to shoot somebody, you can go there and count on finding a gun just lying around but we're not there yet.  Soon, but not yet.

So it's still a good idea to just pick up one that you find just lying around on the way there.


It's Florida. Everyone's packing at the sugar mill.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: At 86 years old he KNEW this was the guy.  Young people that murder probably missed out on waiting around a bit for someone more deserving.
///s
////kinda


I find this post, in conjunction with the user name, unsettling.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just wanted to point out the victim's last name was Combass. Personally, I'd just shave it if it got to that point.
 
you need help
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After 65 all people should be put in retirement camps to keep the rest of us safe.  Old people cannot be trusted, since they don't fear a life of prison.  Confiscate their wealth, and put them in camps to live out their lives.


It's been done.
Farewell ranch commercial 1
Youtube zeFAMBE-MTY
 
